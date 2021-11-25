15 Best Thanksgiving TV Episodes, Ranked

Welcome to the “No B.S. Podcast With Susan and Bryan“, a show dedicated to all forms of entertainment. Movies, television shows, music, theatre, and nationwide events will be covered, along with some other wild segments. Hosts Bryan Kluger from Boomstick Comics, High Def Digest, and Screen Rant along with Susan Kamyab of Irving Community Television and This Chix Flix team up for some hilarious discussions on the entertainment industry. This 33rd episode is all about Thanksgiving traditions, food, and the life of a professional film critic during award season.
