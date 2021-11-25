15 Best Thanksgiving TV Episodes, Ranked

A lot of your favorite series have probably devoted at least one episode to the Christmas holiday, and for good reason – those often become fan favorites. What would Friends have been without the holiday armadillo? The Simpsons without Bart setting the tree on fire? Or South Park sans Mr. Hankey? The standout of the bunch, however, is arguably The Office. While some shows choose to tick the Christmas box and move on, the employees of Dunder Mifflin celebrated it more times than Belsnickel can shake a handful of sticks at – and that doesn’t include Stanley’s (Leslie David Baker) rant about some of the more absurd themes used over the years (what exactly is a “Mo Rocca Christmas” anyway?)

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO