The two Kolkata giants are raring to faceoff against each other... The two giants in East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan are set to clash against each other at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Saturday evening. And as always the city of Kolkata will be divided into two halves. If the northern part of the city is the bastion of the green and maroon brigade, then East Bengal reigns supreme in the south. From tea stalls to fancy eateries, every place in the city will be buzzing for the 'Boro Match'.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO