Last Chance to Enter Our Weekly Sierra Theatre and Uptown Cinemas Ticket Giveaway!

Underground supergroup Human Impact are hitting the road to support their recent release – EP01 which is out now via Ipecac Recordings (Faith No More, Mr. Bungle, Melvins, King Garbage, Alain Johannes). Made up of members of iconic New York City bands New York Unsane, Swans and Cop Shoot Cop, Human Impact blasted onto the scene in 2020 with their debut album Contact, awakening fans of Hardcore, noise bands, and other musical insurgents alike, evoking a lost era in time. Ghost Cult is giving you a chance to win a pair (1 pair of tickets to one show of your choice) of tickets to any show on their upcoming tour, starting next week in Brooklyn and running through December 11th in Cleveland. Child Bite (Housecore Records) will provide direct support (except for the Brooklyn show). Full rules of the giveaway are below. To enter just drop a comment on our post on Instagram by dropping the name of one bands the members of Human Impact comes from!!

ROCK MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO