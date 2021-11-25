ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

U.S. to sell 32 MM barrels of crude

hydrocarbonprocessing.com
 7 days ago

The United States will sell 32 MM bbl of crude from four Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) sites to be delivered between late-December and April 2022, the Department of Energy (DOE) said as it auctions oil to try to lower global prices. International oil prices have held above $80 a...

www.hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

The United States is set to become “energy dominant”, boosted to prominence by its low-cost oil and gas supplies as global prices rise in the future, Bank of America said in a presentation on Wednesday. The shift to renewables will inevitably hike prices for fossil fuels and will keep them...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyforex.com

Crude Oil Plummets on OPEC Decision

Less than one month ago, WTI Crude Oil was trading at about $85 per barrel, which was a multi-year high price. Over the past three weeks the price descended rapidly from that high, and today extended that trend to approach the 6-month low price at $61.76. The pace of this downwards trend accelerated a few days ago with the news of the discovery of the omicron coronavirus variant. As there are fears that this variant may be dealt with by lockdowns and trade shutdowns or delays, if its potency is revealed to be high, we can expect a drop in demand, which will inevitably mean a drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

U.S. biofuel blending proposals to come in days

The U.S. administration plans to propose in days the amount of biofuels oil refiners must blend into their fuel mix this year and next year, as it reaches out to lawmakers to discuss the move, three sources familiar with the matter said. President Joe Biden's administration has delayed decisions on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

OPEC's power was waning. Soon it may have more sway than ever

London (CNN Business) — The year before Covid-19 hit, the United States became a net exporter of energy for the first time since 1952, sending a strong message to the rest of the world: The country would not be beholden to foreign oil producers. But with demand for crude surging...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
dallassun.com

OPEC says no to Joe

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is not sticking with the planned oil production increase in November under the OPEC+ deal. This comes despite the calls from US President Joe Biden to boost oil output. According to a Reuters survey published on Tuesday, the group's crude oil production...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish lower as U.S. identifies its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus

Oil futures ended lower on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains following news that the U.S. has identified its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus. The turn lower for prices late in the session was linked to growing concerns over COVID-19, and the potential for the new variant to disrupt economic activity and oil demand, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. Traders await Thursday's decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on production levels. Some analysts said the group, known as OPEC+, may decide to pause their current deal to boost monthly output by 400,000 barrels per day, given the recent plunge in oil prices following the discovery of the new variant of coronavirus. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 61 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $65.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after touching an intraday high of $69.49. Prices lost 5.4% on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

OPEC+ meets omicron: New variant clouds oil supply decision

OPEC and allied oil-producing countries meet Thursday under the spikey shadow of a new COVID-19 threat, with uncertainty over the omicron variant's impact on the global economic recovery hanging over their decision on how much oil to pump to a world paying more for gasoline.Officials from OPEC countries, led by Saudi Arabia and their allies, led by Russia will meet online and decide whether to stick with pre-omicron plans for steady, modest monthly increases in oil releases — a pace that has frustrated the United States and other oil-consuming nations as gas prices rise — or to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Reuters

Saudi Arabia may raise January oil prices to Asia

SINGAPORE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may raise crude prices for Asia in January following large gains in the Middle East spot market last month, but weak refining margins and an oil reserves release by consumers may cap gains, trade sources said. The January official selling...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Big Oil#Crude Oil#Oil Company#The Department Of Energy#Big Hill#Bayou Choctaw#Doe#Api#Asian
investing.com

U.S. Oil Stockpiles Fell By 910,000 Barrels Last week: EIA

Investing.com — Investing.com -- U.S. oil stockpiles fell less than expected last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories dropped by 910,000 barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a draw of 1.237 million barrels. Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil , rose 2.16...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 0.9 million barrels

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 0.9 million barrels from the previous week. At 433.1 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of November 26, 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Top oil producers may freeze output amid Omicron concerns

Major oil producers are due to meet Thursday to decide on output levels from January onwards, which could be frozen as the new Covid variant Omicron sparks turmoil. "The arrival of the Omicron variant and the ensuing sell off obviously increases the odds that OPEC+ will opt to hit the pause button on the planned 400 kb/d monthly production increase when they meet on Thursday," Helima Croft of RBC Capital Markets said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
CBS DFW

Exxon Mobile To Spend $15 Billion On Emission Reduction Projects

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Exxon Mobil said it is boosting its spending on greenhouse gas emission-reduction projects to $15 billion over the next six years and anticipates meeting its 2025 greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans by the end of this year. The energy giant said the $15 billion will go toward projects focused at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from existing operations and increased investments in the low carbon solutions business. As part of its greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans, Exxon Mobil anticipates year-end 2021 results showing a reduction of 15% to 20% in greenhouse gas intensity from upstream operations compared to 2016 levels, four years...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

OPEC+ meets under pressure from Biden and Omicron

OPEC+ oil producers meet Thursday under pressure from US President Joe Biden, who has opened up his country's taps hoping to bring down crude prices, and a new Covid-19 variant that has complicated the equation. The meeting "is shaping up to be one of the most significant since the pandemic demand recovery began, and the key signal will be how much more oil will be added to supply to start the new year," said Peter McNally, an analyst at the Third Bridge think tank. After coming under heavy pressure to step up production, leading members the United States, China, India and Japan last week announced that they would dip into their strategic reserves to help bring down crude prices, after a surge that has undermined economic recovery. Biden called it a "major initiative", with analysts estimating the injection at between 65 and 80 million barrels, including 50 million from the United States alone.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy