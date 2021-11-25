ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Week 2 Boys Basketball Rankings

By score-editor
scoreatl.com
 7 days ago

In Class 7A, Newton remains No. 1 and scored a massive 83-67 win over No. 7 Norcross in the On the Radar Tip-Off Classic. Milton opened the season No. 1 and is 1-0, but it seems the program is on pause now following the arrest of two players last week. This...

www.scoreatl.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Falling Down#Westside Augusta#Portal#Newton 2#Parkview 10#Westlake 4#Buford 8#Eagle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
scoreatl.com

Dacula’s Casey Vogt, Walton’s Daniel Brunner and Carver-Atlanta’s Darren Myles join ‘Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title’

The 129th episode of the Georgia Farm Bureau “Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title” video podcast features Dacula head football coach Casey Vogt, who is preparing his Falcons for their semifinal matchup against Hughes after last Friday’s 35-0 shutout win over Johns Creek. Host Craig Sager II,...
GEORGIA STATE
scoreatl.com

Milton’s Adam Clack, Langston Hughes’ Daniel Williams and Brooks County’s Maurice Freeman join ‘Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title’

The 130th episode of the Georgia Farm Bureau “Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title” video podcast features Milton head football coach Adam Clack, who is preparing his Eagles for their semifinal matchup against Walton in the final game of the Drive for the GHSA State Title series on PeachtreeTV.
GEORGIA STATE
smnwcougars.com

Boys Basketball enters season ranked #2 in Kansas 6A and #4 in 810 Varsity KC Metro Area top 25

The Shawnee Mission Northwest Varsity boys basketball team will enter the 2021-2022 season with high expectations. The boys were ranked in the preseason polls as the #2 team in Kansas 6A according to Kansas Basketball Coaches Association. The were also ranked #4 in the Kansas City metro area according to 810 Varsity. The early season schedule will feature 4 of the first 5 games at home. However, it will be a difficult early schedule for the Cougars facing tough league opponents, a KCK powerhouse, and 2 preseason top 5 KC metro area teams. Cougars return 3 starters from last years team that advanced to the state tournament for the first time in 8 seasons. Returning starters include 3 all-league performers in seniors Damare Smith, Landon Wagler, and Dante Wheatcroft. Damare Smith has 998 career points and will look to break the 1,000 point mark on his first basket in the first game this season. Damare Smith avg 16.9 ppg & 4.1 apg last season making him a 1st team all league and 2nd team all state selection. Landon Wagler avg 16.9 ppg & 5.1 rpg making him a second team all league and honorable mention all state selection. Dante Wheatcroft avg 7.1 ppg last season and earned honorable mention all league. Juniors Malik O’Atis and Michael Collins will provide the cougars with some varsity experience they received as sophomores last season. Khalil Moses is currently injured but is another junior that suited up for the varsity team last season and should be back in full swing in the coming weeks. Cougars will also look to feature some young players with a talented Freshmen and sophomore class. The boys varsity team will kick-off their season on Tuesday December 7th at home vs Shawnee Mission North. Freshmen will kick off their season on Monday.
KANSAS STATE
scorebooklive.com

SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25: Texas has arrived as Duncanville, Richardson move up in national boys basketball rankings

Hear that? The state of Texas would like you to know it has arrived. In the first bout of regular season matchups between national powers, Duncanville and Richardson both scored statement Thanksgiving week wins. The Panthers beat No. 24 Corona Centennial (Calif.) and No. 5 Sierra Canyon back-to-back in Dallas’s Thanksgiving Hoopfest, while Richardson beat AZ Compass, widely regarded as the country’s top prep school.
TEXAS STATE
WausauPilot

D.C. Everest girls basketball edges Eau Claire North

EAU CLAIRE – Kira Hammond scored 22 points, and Braelyn Beiler hit four 3-pointers and added 20 points as the D.C. Everest girls basketball team outlasted Eau Claire North 77-74 in a nonconference game Thursday at North High School. The Evergreens jumped out to a 48-40 lead after a high-scoring...
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy