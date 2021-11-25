ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pell City parade applications due Dec. 2

By Jamie Browder Jbrowder@newsaegis.com
St. Clair News Aegis
St. Clair News Aegis
 7 days ago
The Pell City Chamber of Commerce has plans for a Christmas parade on Dec. 9, starting at Pell City High School and ending at Avondale walking track. The deadline to submit an application to have a float entered in the parade is Dec. 3. Those interested can visit Pellcitychamber.com/events to find the application.

The parade is set to start at 7 p.m.

“The Pell City parade is something the whole community can enjoy, this year our theme is Christmas on Cogswell,” said Urainah Glidewell, Chamber of Commerce executive director.

Glidewell said the Chamber of Commerce has seen the importance of community and bringing people together to support the local businesses over the past few years.

“It always helps to bring the community together in a positive way,” said Glidewell.

A Christmas tree lighting will take place Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. in downtown Pell City in front of the St. Clair County Courthouse.

“Thankfully we were able to get some appropriations from the city to purchase better ornaments for the Christmas tree.”

The Heart of Pell City was granted money to buy decorations for the three at the Nov. 8 Pell City council meeting.

The organization has also received a donation of a 30-foot tree.

“We just want to continually make it better and do something our community can be proud of,” said Glidewell.

Berritt Haynes, a Pell City High School graduate who competed on the Voice, is going to be the grand marshal of the Christmas parade this year. He is also going to sing at the Christmas tree lighting.

Glidewell said Haynes has been incredibly willing to give the community his time and performance since returning to Pell City.

“It’s just wonderful to see him coming back to Pell City and being so active and involved by giving back,” said Glidewell.

St. Clair News Aegis

St. Clair News Aegis

Pell City, AL
