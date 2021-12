The JackRabbit E-Bike is an ultra-compact take on electric bicycles that will provide urbanites with a way to easily get around without the need for larger equipment. The bike is designed with portability in mind and maintains a compact construction that is easy to carry up stairs thanks to its 24-pound weight or slip into an elevator. The bike is powered by a 300W hub motor in the rear that will deliver up to 336W of power when the Tesla-Panasonic INR21700 160Wh battery is fully charged.

BICYCLES ・ 13 DAYS AGO