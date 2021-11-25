ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Happy Thanksgiving From #TeamBeautiful

By Allison McGevna
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a5svO_0d6mBTe100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUxgN_0d6mBTe100

Source: Zelma Brezinska / EyeEm / Getty


The HelloBeautiful editors would like to take this opportunity to wish our incredible readers a safe, peaceful and wonderful holiday. We wish for all of you a day filled with love, laughter, delicious food and nothing short of pure joy.

It is because of you that we come to work every day – to bring you joy, to bring you laughter and to keep you informed. We are proud to be part of your digital squad, and we take our work seriously.

Thank you for being the best part of HelloBeautiful. Happy Thanksgiving!

With love,

#TeamBeautiful

5 Celebrity Women Who Throw Down In The Kitchen

14 Thick And Juicy Men We’re Thankful For

Bottoms Up! Law Roach Is Helping Us Serve Sexy Holiday Season Cocktails

Marlo Hampton On Giving Back For Thanksgiving: When You’re Blessed, It’s Important To Bless Others

Living Room Flexing: 5 Outfit Ideas For Thanksgiving Day

Comments / 0

Related
TVShowsAce

Scott Disick Spotted With Kids After Exiled From Kardashian Thanksgiving

Scott Disick wants to celebrate the holidays with his kids, but it hasn’t been easy for him. He reportedly didn’t attend the Kardashian Thanksgiving dinner. Instead, he’s been dating numerous models in weeks. The father of three tried to get into the holiday spirit with his and Kourtney Kardashian’s three kids — sons, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Welcome a New Member to Their Family

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s household just got a little bigger. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member and her husband have officially welcomed a new member to their family, as captured in a recent post on Instagram. On November 25, Todd took to Instagram to introduce his family’s adorable...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Thanksgiving#Hellobeautiful
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES
People

Sandra Bullock 'Sometimes' Wishes She 'Matched' Her Kids' Skin: 'Easier on How People Approach Us'

Sandra Bullock is opening up about her experience parenting two Black children. In an exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, the 57-year-old actress sits down with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, for a candid conversation about motherhood, where she admits that she "sometimes" wishes she and her kids had the same skin color.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Julia Roberts & Danny Moder Post Rare Photos of Twins on Their 17th Birthday

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder usually keep their family life pretty private, but they made an exception for a special occasion. On Nov. 28, Roberts and Moder's twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus—aka Finn—turned 17 years old. The actor and cinematographer both shared photos of the teens on Instagram. Moder went with a photo of the kids in matching shirts, while Roberts threw it all the way back to when Hazel and Finn were babies.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Miracle Pregnancy? Danielle & Adam Busby Tease BIG Secret

OutDaughtered fans wonder if a miracle pregnancy is brewing as Danielle and Adam Busby tease a big secret on Instagram. The TLC mother took to her Instagram Stories yesterday to tease that her family had a secret. Unfortunately, Danielle and Adam Busby were not willing to share what the secret was just yet. Instead, Danielle added a question to her Instagram Stories. She asked her followers what they thought the big secret might be.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Makes an Edgy Arrival in a Cutout Dress and Strappy Sandals for Her PrettyLittleThing Launch Party

Lala Anthony makes the maxi dress look edgy and chic. The “Power” actress has an affinity for fashion-forward styles, and for her latest red carpet appearance she didn’t stray. Anthony arrived at the PrettyLittleThing Edit launch party last night in Los Angeles in a black tank maxi dress that featured cutouts throughout. It comes from her curated collection of size-inclusive outfits for the fast-fashion brand, which includes a range of jumpsuits, crop tops and dresses. The entertainer sported a pair of black strappy sandals that helped to refine the outfit while still maintaining the vibe she set with the dress. When it comes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Spun

Legendary Body Builder Has Passed Away At 79

Bodybuilding legend Dave Draper died on Tuesday morning at the age of 79, his family confirmed in a post to social media. Draper’s wife, Laree, shared the devastating news on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon. She did not share many details on her husband’s passing, but did say that his death was “calm and peaceful.”
CELEBRITIES
BET

DJ Envy And Wife Gia Casey Welcome Sixth Child — See The Adorable First Picture!

DJ Envy’s family just got a little bigger. According to a post on his wife Gia Casey’s Instagram account, the couple gave birth to a baby girl, their sixth child. “Special Delivery!!! @djenvy and mommy, WE DID IT!!! My beautiful mother’s spirit was right here with me on this day and standing beside me in the room as we welcomed our new baby into the world…” Casey captioned a picture of her holding the newborn.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Fans Rallying To Boycott ‘The Bachelor’ Clayton Echard

While it seems the new lead for the 2022 season of The Bachelor has grown on some people. There are some fans of The Bachelor who are rallying to boycott Clayton Echard’s season of the show. What is making some bitter about having Clayton try to find love after Michelle Young sent him home? Keep reading to find out more.
TV & VIDEOS
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

64
Followers
148
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The 804's Source for Hip Hop and R&B

 https://ipowerrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy