Jackson Browne has received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Americana Album, for Downhill From Everywhere. "Jackson Browne has uniquely and consistently delivered brilliant albums and songs throughout his career,” said Jed Hilly, Executive Director of the Americana Music Association. “He's been a defining Americana artist, not just for the songs he gives to us but also for his thoughtful lyrics and craftsmanship to address the times we live in.”

