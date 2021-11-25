10 Best Weed Documentaries To Stream Online

Be Kind. Rewind! is a phrase so archaic and foreign in today’s world of Blu-rays, Video on Demand, and online streaming that for most of this generation it is meaningless. Let’s think about how well known that phrase used to be if you were around to experience the clunky, rectangle that is a VHS tape. Your entertainment was based on drives to the local Blockbuster Video to check out the newest releases or old favorites. I, myself, remember how much I used to grate on my younger brother’s nerves because I “wasted” my one rental on Child’s Play for the 10th time. What can I say? I loved the crap scared out of me as a child. So as the years progressed, we moved on from physically checking out movies to the pay-per-view of VOD from the comfort of our home, to what is now the most common entertainment source, instant online streaming and instant downloads.

