5 Working Ways to Remove Hair Dye at Home

This Is How to Properly Prep Your Hair for (At-Home) Hair Color. Let me just say that, before we even get into all of this, if you want the best kind of color, it really is best to see a professional. They are trained in how to not only give you great results but how to treat your hair so that there is as little damage as possible. With all of that being said, because I am someone who enjoys doing my own hair, I’d be lying to you if I said that I haven’t dyed my hair at home far more than I’ve paid someone else to do it. And over the years, through a bit of trial and error, I’ve figured out a few things that absolutely must be done to prep my tresses; that’s what I want to share with you today.

HAIR CARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO