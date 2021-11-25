ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Disney California Adventure One-Day Touring Plan for Parents with Small Children

By Guy Selga Jr.
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this post we will highlight one of our premium Disneyland Resort touring plans. The Disney California Adventure One-Day Touring Plan for Parents with Small Children features attractions that rated highest in our surveys with children 40″ tall and smaller. If the plan calls for you to experience an attraction that...

Not a joke and kinda horrifying: Dolls in ‘It’s a Small World’ attraction have to have routine haircuts because their hair keeps growing

I know. I know. This post starts out sounding a bit like something from a Stephen King novel or a horror flick franchise. But alas, the chances are very good that you have been in the company of the terrifying dolls referenced here, as they are the ones inside the “it’s a small world” attraction at Disney World.
REVIEW: Peppermint Shake, Mocha Almond Shake and Affogato Make a Welcome Return for the Holidays to Schmoozies! at Disney California Adventure

The holidays have swept their way into Disney California Adventure, which means its time for treats old and new. Today, we’re looking at some returning favorites at Schmoozies!. Peppermint Shake — $8.49. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate creme cookies. in 2019, the Peppermint Mickey Shake itself is a peppermint...
Adventures By Disney Updates Their COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

Since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closures of theme parks and the cancelations of travel plans worldwide in March of 2020, we’ve been keeping a close eye on Adventures By Disney as they continue to update their health and safety guidelines, as well as monitoring any upcoming itineraries that are modified or canceled.
REVIEW: Addictive Bao Bun with Seasonal Fruit Comes Back to Lucky Fortune Cookery for Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays

The Festival of Holidays is back at Disney California Adventure, and it’s brought with it a returning favorite at Lucky Fortune Cookery. The Bao Bun with Seasonal Fruit has returned to the counter-service restaurant, having last appeared during the Lunar New Year festivities in early 2020. Bao Bun with Seasonal...
REVIEW: Delicious Apple Fritter Bread Pudding Returns to Pacific Wharf Café for Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays

Some words just go together, like “apple” and “fritter” or “bread” and “pudding.” Luckily, Pacific Wharf Café at Disney California Adventure has brought it all back together again for the Festival of Holidays!. Apple Fritter Bread Pudding — $5.99. Warm apple cinnamon bread pudding served with whipped cream and warm...
REVIEW: Mickey Snowman Cookie Decorating Kit at Treats for Santa Marketplace at Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays 2021

The Festival of Holidays is underway at Disney California Adventure, bringing a wide variety of seasonal cuisine, but one Marketplace has an item that you make yourself. The Treats for Santa Marketplace is located within the “Santa’s Holiday Visit!” overlay of Redwood Creek Challenge Trail. The stand is located near...
REVIEW: Tres Leches Hard Float, Chocolate & Peppermint Ice Cream Sundae and Bar from Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream in Disney California Adventure

This holiday season, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream in Disney California Adventure is offering up old favorites and something brand new!. Stone Xocoveza Tres Leches Stout served with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce. This was very good. It’s a fun beer float option for the kid and adult in you....
PHOTOS: Candy Cane, Snowman, and Christmas Tree Sourdough Breads Come Home for the Holidays to Pacific Wharf Café in Disney California Adventure

Among all the sights and sounds of the holidays at Disney California Adventure, it shouldn’t be forgotten that this time of year also means more creatively-baked sourdough!. Pacific Wharf Café has brought back three seasonally-themed sourdough breads, including ones shaped like a snowman and candy cane, as well as a Christmas tree-shaped pull-apart bread. Though it shouldn’t come as any surprise, all three breads are plant-based.
REVIEW: New Pastrami Reuben and Chocolate Marshmallow Funnel Cake Fries are Naughty and Nice at Award Wieners in Disney California Adventure

With the holiday festivities already underway at Disney California Adventure, Award Wieners is getting in on the fun with two new items that are naughty and nice!. Thinly-sliced Pastrami with Caramelized Onions, Pickled Cabbage, Thousand Island, Spicy Mustard, Provolone, and Pickle Spear on a toasted Baguette served with Cuties Mandarin Orange or Filmstrip Fries.
REVIEW: Holiday Shake and Loaded Latkes Bring the Festival of Holidays to Smokejumpers Grill in Disney California Adventure

For the Festival of Holidays, Smokejumpers Grill at Disney California Adventure is saying, “Merry Chrismukkah!”. A new Holiday Shake has arrived in traditional Christmas colors, while Hanukkah gets its due with the return of Loaded Latkes. Let’s chow down on this multi-holiday celebration!. Holiday Shake – $8.99. Cinnamon-spiced shake, garnished...
The One Thing You Need to Do ASAP If You’re Planning to Visit Disney World Soon

Happy holidays from Disney World! If you’re planning to visit Disney World during then next few months you’ll want to prepare for crowds, plan those dining reservations carefully, and get your tickets well in advance. With the holiday season underway, Park Pass Reservations are also starting to fill up. If...
FAQ: Canceling a Walt Disney World Vacation

As much as you want to go on your carefully orchestrated trip to Walt Disney World, things happen. Work schedules change. Illness of all sorts might befall members of your family. Your kid makes the playoffs. A long-awaited pregnancy finally happens. Any number of events, both positive and negative, can spur a need to cancel your plans. So what do you need to think about if you’re cancelling a Disney World trip? Are there penalties? Can you cancel everything with one click or call, or do you need to cancel vacation components separately? Here’s the scoop.
Around the Universe – Discounts and News for December 2021

The days are getting shorter, the weather is getting colder, and Universal Orlando is preparing for the winter months. In this month’s Around the Universe are new discounts, water ride refurbishment dates, Volcano Bay closing select days, and more! Grab a turkey sandwich and catch up on everything happening at Universal Orlando Resort.
What’s New From Adventures by Disney for 2022

Adventures by Disney (ABD) has allowed travelers of all ages to see the world in ways only Disney can deliver — and with the debut sailing of the company’s first-ever expedition cruise to Antarctica in December, clients can soon travel with Adventures by Disney to all seven continents. Sign Up...
Where to Find All of WDW’s 50th Anniversary Statues

As part of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebration, each of the resort’s four parks have received their own golden anniversary touches in the form of the Fab 50 Character Collection. The Fab 50 Character Collection are gold statues of Disney characters that are represented at the parks; and while...
Solvang Sparkles With a ‘Nisse Adventure,' Candlelight Tours

The Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 3, while the parade will take place on Dec. 4. Travel to "Nordpolen," and meet Santa Claus, at Solvang Park. HYGGE CENTRAL: Say you're a charming town, the sort of quaint burg that makes all sorts of national and international "Best of Christmas" lists, the rosters that detail which destinations feel a bit holiday-ish all year long. What do you do when December actually and truly arrives, and visitors are seeking a full-on festive feel? If you're Solvang, you create an effervescent experience that includes something special for kids, for food lovers, for Santa Claus aficionados, and people sweet on Scandanavian traditions, as well as anyone who dreams of a scenic hamlet that's gleefully gone the dazzling distance, decoration-wise. The name of this glittery glee-a-tude, which Solvang wears quite sprightly, throughout the final month of the year, as well as the end of November and beginning of January?
