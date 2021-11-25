ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaid Friday

By Editorial
stmarynow.com
 7 days ago

What better ways to celebrate the...

www.stmarynow.com

ourcommunitynow.com

Support downtown Naperville businesses on Plaid Friday Nov. 26

Nov. 26, keep an eye out for plaid bows on locally owned/operated merchants to know that you're supporting local during one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year! Wear your plaid, and visit wit local and independently owned downtown businesses as the Downtown Naperville Alliance kicks off the holiday season.
NAPERVILLE, IL
county17.com

Support Gillette: Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday this week

Ready or not, here it comes. The traditional shopping season is a mere days away as retailers of all sizes and locations will be enticing shoppers to spend their money beginning on Black Friday. In Gillette, it’s Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday which are known to be two of...
GILLETTE, WY
#Plaid#Diversity#Creativity#Uniqueness
The Daily Yonder

Skip the Door-Busting Mobs and Chill Your Holiday with Plaid Friday or Cider Monday

New Hampshire’s rural Monadnock Region is challenging locals to spend where they live with a post-Thanksgiving event called Plaid Friday. It’s a lighthearted alternative to Black Friday, meant to ease the shopping frenzy and make it a more pleasurable experience, all the while lending support to local businesses. And then there’s the bonus that shoppers get to show off their latest in plaid fashion.
SHOPPING
WKRG

Best buffalo plaid Christmas decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Nothing says cozy and Christmas like good old-fashioned buffalo plaid. The pattern features large red-and-black squares or black-and-white squares. Buffalo plaid is associated with rustic and farmhouse styles but can easily be incorporated into modern Christmas decor with products like buffalo plaid tree skirts, stockings and ball ornaments.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Long Beach Post

Christmas crafts for holiday fun & mental dexterity

While holiday celebrations will certainly look a little different this year, it doesn’t mean you can’t fill your house (and your time) with some fun holiday crafts! Here are 7 ideas to get you in the DIY spirit. The post Christmas crafts for holiday fun & mental dexterity appeared first on Long Beach Post.
CELEBRATIONS
iheart.com

This is the most popular toy for Christmas this year!

Every holiday season there’s one toy that seems to be the only thing many kids want, and this year it’s the Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron by Moose Toys. The $70 toy is for kids five and older and lets them magically create a stuffed animal out of special potion recipes and can be used over and over again.
RECIPES
hometownsource.com

Plaid Market is back at Shoppes at Arbor Lakes

For two weekends after Thanksgiving, the Plaid Market at The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove returns. Join in Nov. 26 and 27 or Dec. 3 and 4 to shop from both Minnesota makers and favorite name brands. Shop between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. any of those four days.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
positivelyosceola.com

Osceola Arts to Celebrate the Holidays with Plaid Tidings and Other Festive Events

Osceola Arts will be spreading some holiday cheer with Plaid Tidings. Beginning Friday, December 3rd, and running through Sunday, December 19th, the Osceola Arts Main stage will host this fun and festive musical celebration that is a perfect holiday treat for the whole family. The Plaids, a barbershop quartet of...
FESTIVAL
ccxmedia.org

Shop Local, Buy Local at Maple Grove’s Plaid Market

If you’re starting your holiday shopping, there’s one stop you may want to make in Maple Grove. More than 30 Minnesota Makers and Omni Brewing are back together again this year for the Plaid Market at the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes. Tia Scott is the Owner at Fox Run and...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
stmarynow.com

City hosts grand opening of Historic Pocket Park

The City of Franklin dedicated the Historic Downtown Franklin Pocket Park Saturday. The ceremony included the dedication of the memorial fountain and the sculpture unveiling. Located on Main Street, the grand opening include a remembrance of Mayci Breaux, who was killed in gun violence at a Lafayette movie theatre. The...
FRANKLIN, LA
iheartcats.com

Fireside Flannel Country Collection – Buffalo Plaid PJ Pant

Imagine the frosted days and snow-dusted trees of winter outside your window while you and your cat dream by a crackling fire. That feeling of cozy contentment is what we aimed to capture with the Fireside Flannel Country Collection. Once you feel the softness of our Buffalo Plaid, you’ll be transported to calm, quiet moments with your furry best friend.
APPAREL
SPY

The Gap Cyber Sale Is Ridiculous, and It Ends Tonight! Get $17 Joggers, $25 Hoodies & $47 Puffer Coats

Table of Contents Gifts for Him… Gifts for Her… Gifts for Kids… Here in e-commerce world, we’re suffering from a bit of a Black Friday-Cyber Monday hangover. We’ve been sharing the season’s best deals non-stop since before Thanksgiving, but there’s one last sale we just have to mention: Gap’s Cyber Week sale lasts until midnight tonight, and until then you can save 60% or more. We’re talking $17 joggers, $25 hoodies and $47 puffer coats. The sale does exclude Yeezy items, but even the Gap’s most popular winter coats, sweaters, and athleisure is discounted for Cyber Week, and so this is the perfect opportunity to refresh...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WOWK 13 News

Best high-end Christmas gift for your wife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end Christmas gift for your wife is best?  It’s hard to think of a more important person in your life than your wife, and choosing a unique high-end Christmas gift to show how much you appreciate her can feel like an impossible challenge. Getting your […]
RELATIONSHIPS
stmarynow.com

Get It Growing: Cosmos can thrive on neglect

Are you looking for a gorgeous flower that thrives on pure neglect? Try cosmos. They are one of the most beautiful and easiest flowers to grow. While you’ll have to wait until the spring to plant seeds, look around this fall, and you may notice these flowers blooming profusely in local gardens.
GARDENING
Secret Chicago

“Sleigh Bells: A Kaleidoscopic Christmas” Is Finally Open In Chicago’s Medinah Temple

“Sleigh Bells: A Kaleidoscopic Christmas” is a multicolor holiday experience at the heart of Medinah Temple. Get your tickets for this jolly pop-up now open in Chicago!. Experience a holiday season like no other at this illuminated Christmas pop-up experience. Among the twinkling LED tunnels of the historic Medinah Temple, discover large infinity mirror ice caves, immersive projection mapping, and seasonal art installations. This December, we’re getting a kaleidoscopic Christmas!
CHICAGO, IL

