ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

10 Exceptional Ramen Spots Recommended By San Franciscans, For San Franciscans

By Jamie Ferrell
Secret SF
Secret SF
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1knPCA_0d6m6ZVb00

Did your favorite make the list?

A steaming bowl of ramen is perhaps the most comforting and filling food we can think of! San Francisco, with its plethora of delicious and authentic Asian food, is one of the best places to enjoy this amazing dish. We decided to see where San Franciscans get their ramen fix, so we polled our Instagram followers for recommendations. Here are the results, in order of how many times each place was mentioned!

1. Marufuku Ramen

Marufuku Ramen had the most recommendations by far, and we would be remiss not to include it! This legendary ramen spot is to die for, and the sleek dining room makes it worth a dine-in experience. Popular ramen dishes include their Hankata Tonkotsu, Hankata Tonkotsu DX with delicious braised pork belly and seaweed, and Chicken Paitan.

Location : 1581 Webster St, Suite 235

2. Mensho Tokyo SF

Our second-most-highly-recommended ramen restaurant is Mensho Tokyo, a chain with highly popular ramen restaurants all over the world. Popular dishes include the Tori Paitan Ramen, Vegan Tantanmen, Spicy Lamb Ramen, and Organic Shoyu Ramen.

Location : 672 Geary St

3. Hinodeya

The origins of this popular ramen bar go all the way back to 1885, when it opened in front of Hasuda train station in Saitama, Japan. The restaurant was passed down through generations of the Kuribara family, and finally opened in San Francisco in 2016. It quickly rose in popularity here in SF, and some of the most popular ramen dishes include the Hinodeya Ramen, Creamy Ramen, Tori Paitan, and Zen Ramen.

Locations : 1737 Buchanan St, 680 Clay St

4. Kaiju Eats Ramen & Izakaya

Enjoy both sushi and ramen at this popular spot! Favorite ramen dishes are the Spicy Miso Ramen, Karaage Ramen, Kaiju Curry Ramen, and Katsu Curry Ramen.

Location : 3409 Geary Blvd

5. Ippudo

This award-winning ramen chain has an innovative view on ramen dishes while also going above and beyond to preserve tradition. Popular dishes include Karaka Spicy Ramen, Shiromaru Classic Ramen, Shoyu Ramen, and Akamaru Veggie Ramen.

Location : 18 Yerba Buena Ln

6. Ushi Taro Ramen

Ushi Taro Ramen specializes in ramen broth made only with beef bone, meaning most orders come with the physical bone so as to bring all that flavorful marrow into your ramen. Favorite dishes include Spicy Ramen, Original Shio Ramen, Traditional Paitan Ramen, and Vegan Ramen.

Location : 1382 9th Ave

7. Saiwaii Ramen

This no-nonsense ramen spot also plates up lovely sushi rolls, and its most dedicated customers truly swear by it. Popular dishes include Tonkotsu Ramen and Miso Ramen, both of which you can get with spicy garlic.

Location : 2240 Irving St

8. Iza Ramen

Blowfish To Die For’s executive chef Ritsuo Tsuchida started Iza Ramen with his legendary ramen recipe in 2013. Since then it has drawn ramen lovers from all over the Bay! Favorite dishes include the Iza Ramen Noodle, Iza Tsukemen, and Vegetarian Miso Ramen.

Location : 237 Fillmore St

9. Shizen

This highly-reviewed vegan sushi and ramen spot brings all the flavor, without the meat! They’re especially well-known for their vegan sushi, but the ramen really holds its own. Options are Shio, Shoyu (soy), and spicy garlic miso, each of which comes with bean curd chashu, bamboo shoots, tempura mushroom, grilled mushrooms, nori, and green onion.

Location : 370 14th St

10. Nojo Ramen Tavern

Ramen lovers truly rave over this place, which brings a unique perspective to their dishes. No matter what you order, be sure to get a Spice Bomb, which adds a burst of extra flavor and spice to any dish. Their Paitan broth is exceptional, and favorite dishes include Soy Sauce Paitan with Chicken Leg, Tan-Tan Spicy Miso Paitan, and Veggi Miso Ramen.

Location : 231 Franklin St

Honorable mentions

  • Ramenwell
  • Fumi Curry and Ramen
  • Nute’s
  • Ramen Parlor
  • Waraku Ramen
  • Orenchi Beyond
  • Marugame Udon
  • Izakaya Goku
  • Yamadaya
  • Suzu
  • Noreiga Teriyaki
  • Ushio

See also: Get a steaming bowl of ramen in 45 seconds at these Bay Area vending machines

Featured image: Photo by David Hunter on Unsplash

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Secret SF

110 Outstanding Things To Do This December In San Francisco

December is here and there are plenty of fun seasonal activities to enjoy in the Bay!. Happy December, San Francisco! This month brings us countless holiday light displays and seasonal activities to close out the year. End 2021 on a high note with ice skating, hot chocolate, and holiday music performances. Scroll through to get inspired for December, and check back as we add more!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

This Garden-Themed Cocktail Bar Is A Plant Lover’s Paradise

Propagation serves gorgeous upscale garden vibes and excellent cocktails. We love a good bar or restaurant with awesome design, and Propagation has totally caught our eye! This garden-themed bar opened last March in Nob Hill and quickly became a local favorite thanks to its amazing menu, excellent design, and gorgeous green leafy décor! The space is adorned with dozens of vibrant plants , making for a lovely jungle-like space in which to enjoy your drink.
PARADISE, CA
Secret SF

This Enchanted Garden Is One Of The Bay’s Most Beautiful Holiday Light Displays

Filoli Estate and Gardens are dripping with thousands of breathtaking lights!. Holidays at Filoli is one of the Bay Area’s most beautiful and lesser-known light displays, taking place now at Filoli Estate & Gardens in Woodside. The gorgeous estate has festive holiday programming through January 2, 2022 , and the glittering lights adorning their trees, plants, and hedges are absolutely not to be missed.
WOODSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Food#Food Drink#Asian#San Franciscans#Instagram#Mensho Tokyo Sf#Hasuda#Ippudo
Secret SF

Here’s The December Lineup Of Free Performances At The Bandshell

We can enjoy free live performances on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The San Francisco live music scene is truly back in business! Dozens of free concerts are on the calendar courtesy of Illuminate , SF Rec & Parks , and the SF Parks Alliance . All performances are free and family-friendly, with the impressive Golden Gate Bandshell as the backdrop. The Bandshell, which is 120 years old, added new lighting, a state-of-the-art sound system, and a new stage during the pandemic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

San Francisco’s Magnificent Upside-Down Holiday Tree Is Back

Don’t miss the tree lighting ceremony on December 1!. The Bay Area has some iconic holiday traditions, but none so impressive as the mind-blowing 50-foot crystal tree that hangs upside-down inside Westfield SF Centre . Lucky for us, the tree is back for its 6th year and will be wowing visitors through San Francisco’s entire holiday season!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

This SF Couple Plants Native Wildflowers In Neglected City Spaces… And So Can You!

SFinBloom has stashed some seed shakers in secret places around the city. See if you can find them and join the movement to democratize gardening!. San Francisco is iconic for its outdoor areas and green spaces, but even the most vibrant of cities can feel a bit neglected when it comes to forgotten sidewalks and empty lots. Shalaco and Phoenix of SFinBloom have decided to take things into their own hands by scattering California native wildflower seeds wherever they go!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Secret SF

Food Trucks Are Coming To The Great Highway On Weekends

San Francisco will test out a 3-month pilot program to bring food trucks to the Great Highway. SF Rec & Parks has announced the launch of a new pilot program bringing food trucks to the Great Highway on its car-free days, which begin on Fridays at noon and end Mondays at 6am, plus holidays. The long stretch of roadway alongside Ocean Beach is a popular walking and cycling route, and the addition of food trucks will likely be a very welcome one!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

This Plant Store-Turned-Wine Bar Is Hosting A Live Quartet And More

Classical Revolution will perform beautiful classical music at Arcana, the Mission’s hottest new event space. The return of live music has been breathing new life into San Francisco! Arcana , a lovely plant store and event space in the Mission, has been turning heads with its fun live jazz nights, electronic music, and more. A special one is coming up with Classical Revolution, a live quartet performing on Sunday, November 28 from 6-9pm.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

See Golden Gate Park Illuminated With Stunning Holiday Lights In December

‘Winter Lights’ kicks off December 2 with a tree lighting, live performances, and more!. Opening dates are now on the calendar for Golden Gate Park’s beloved holiday lights installations! Nearly a mile of car-free JFK Drive will be decked out in glittering lights, and an awesome lineup of special events will happen throughout the month.
LIFESTYLE
Secret SF

Enjoy Luxury Igloos And Ice Skating At This Winter Village In Napa

Treat yourself to a gorgeous holiday escape. The beautiful Meritage Resort & Spa in Napa is hosting an absolute spectacular winter village throughout the holiday season! Merry Meritage is a gorgeous sparkling winter escape in wine country, complete with an ice rink, fire pits and s’mores, VIP igloos, Christmas carol karaoke, an artisan holiday market, and much more. Read on to discover some of our favorite experiences, and reserve tickets here .
NAPA, CA
Secret SF

SF Rec & Parks Seeks To Merge Golden Gate Park Gardens Into One Organization

The goal would be for “Gardens of Golden Gate Park” to become one of the country’s top 10 botanical gardens. SF Recreation and Parks has proposed a new plan to merge the San Francisco Botanical Garden, Conservatory of Flowers and Japanese Tea Garden. The goal is to unify all 3 gardens under the San Francisco Botanical Garden Society. The SF Rec & Park Commission will vote on the “Gardens of Golden Gate Park” proposal on Thursday, November 18.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

Mark Your Calendar For These Fun Holiday Markets, Craft Fairs, And More

As we head into the holiday season, it’s never too early to start looking for creative and unique gifts. That’s right, we are officially approaching holiday time and the crafters of San Francisco are working at full throttle to sell their wares! Think seasonal markets with homemade pastries, decorations, and innovative products. Or craft fairs with all the handcrafted jewelry, pottery, and art you could wish for.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

San Francisco Invests $2.5M In Outdoor Music And Events For 2022

The SF Live Initiative will partner with local venues for an extensive series of live outdoor events. SF Mayor London Breed and City Attorney David Chiu have announced the SF Live Iniative , a $2.5M investment in outdoor live music and entertainment events for 2022. A series of concerts, performances, cultural events and more will come to outdoor parks and plazas around the city in an effort to uplift the city’s entertainment sector and revitalize neighborhoods.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

Secret SF

San Francisco, CA
832
Followers
288
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret San Francisco tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in the Bay Area.

 https://secretsanfrancisco.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy