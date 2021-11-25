10 Exceptional Ramen Spots Recommended By San Franciscans, For San Franciscans

Did your favorite make the list?

A steaming bowl of ramen is perhaps the most comforting and filling food we can think of! San Francisco, with its plethora of delicious and authentic Asian food, is one of the best places to enjoy this amazing dish. We decided to see where San Franciscans get their ramen fix, so we polled our Instagram followers for recommendations. Here are the results, in order of how many times each place was mentioned!

Marufuku Ramen had the most recommendations by far, and we would be remiss not to include it! This legendary ramen spot is to die for, and the sleek dining room makes it worth a dine-in experience. Popular ramen dishes include their Hankata Tonkotsu, Hankata Tonkotsu DX with delicious braised pork belly and seaweed, and Chicken Paitan.

Location : 1581 Webster St, Suite 235

Our second-most-highly-recommended ramen restaurant is Mensho Tokyo, a chain with highly popular ramen restaurants all over the world. Popular dishes include the Tori Paitan Ramen, Vegan Tantanmen, Spicy Lamb Ramen, and Organic Shoyu Ramen.

Location : 672 Geary St

The origins of this popular ramen bar go all the way back to 1885, when it opened in front of Hasuda train station in Saitama, Japan. The restaurant was passed down through generations of the Kuribara family, and finally opened in San Francisco in 2016. It quickly rose in popularity here in SF, and some of the most popular ramen dishes include the Hinodeya Ramen, Creamy Ramen, Tori Paitan, and Zen Ramen.

Locations : 1737 Buchanan St, 680 Clay St

Enjoy both sushi and ramen at this popular spot! Favorite ramen dishes are the Spicy Miso Ramen, Karaage Ramen, Kaiju Curry Ramen, and Katsu Curry Ramen.

Location : 3409 Geary Blvd

This award-winning ramen chain has an innovative view on ramen dishes while also going above and beyond to preserve tradition. Popular dishes include Karaka Spicy Ramen, Shiromaru Classic Ramen, Shoyu Ramen, and Akamaru Veggie Ramen.

Location : 18 Yerba Buena Ln

6. Ushi Taro Ramen

Ushi Taro Ramen specializes in ramen broth made only with beef bone, meaning most orders come with the physical bone so as to bring all that flavorful marrow into your ramen. Favorite dishes include Spicy Ramen, Original Shio Ramen, Traditional Paitan Ramen, and Vegan Ramen.

Location : 1382 9th Ave

This no-nonsense ramen spot also plates up lovely sushi rolls, and its most dedicated customers truly swear by it. Popular dishes include Tonkotsu Ramen and Miso Ramen, both of which you can get with spicy garlic.

Location : 2240 Irving St

Blowfish To Die For’s executive chef Ritsuo Tsuchida started Iza Ramen with his legendary ramen recipe in 2013. Since then it has drawn ramen lovers from all over the Bay! Favorite dishes include the Iza Ramen Noodle, Iza Tsukemen, and Vegetarian Miso Ramen.

Location : 237 Fillmore St

This highly-reviewed vegan sushi and ramen spot brings all the flavor, without the meat! They’re especially well-known for their vegan sushi, but the ramen really holds its own. Options are Shio, Shoyu (soy), and spicy garlic miso, each of which comes with bean curd chashu, bamboo shoots, tempura mushroom, grilled mushrooms, nori, and green onion.

Location : 370 14th St

Ramen lovers truly rave over this place, which brings a unique perspective to their dishes. No matter what you order, be sure to get a Spice Bomb, which adds a burst of extra flavor and spice to any dish. Their Paitan broth is exceptional, and favorite dishes include Soy Sauce Paitan with Chicken Leg, Tan-Tan Spicy Miso Paitan, and Veggi Miso Ramen.

Location : 231 Franklin St

Honorable mentions

Ramenwell

Fumi Curry and Ramen

Nute’s

Ramen Parlor

Waraku Ramen

Orenchi Beyond

Marugame Udon

Izakaya Goku

Yamadaya

Suzu

Noreiga Teriyaki

Ushio

Featured image: Photo by David Hunter on Unsplash