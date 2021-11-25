ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

337 Crafton Street Unit 3

News Argus
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdated 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse located in Ardmore - Updated 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse located in Ardmore. Convenient to Salem Parkway, Peters Creek Parkway, downtown...

www.thenewsargus.com

News Argus

221 South Cherry Street

Ayers - Located in our new construction phase of Hilltop House, this building was completed in July 2012 and the apartment features a private balcony, floor to ceiling windows, all stainless steel appliances including stacked washer/dryer in most units, and dishwasher. Location. 221 South Cherry Street, Winston Salem, NC. Address...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

126 Brookstown Ave

Salem II - Located in Phase 3 of the Hilltop House Downtown Development this floor plan is located on floors 3 and 4 of elevator serviced 5 story building which features hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and connections for a side by side washer/dryer. Location. 126 Brookstown Ave,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

100 West Meadows Dr

Welcome Home!! - The West Meadows Apartments community is conveniently located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and recreation. Our 2BR/1BA apartment homes have updated flooring, new finishes and appliances. Call (336) 331-5479 or visit us at www.yopp-properties.com to schedule a tour today!. ** Pictures may not reflect actual unit....
News Argus

127 Cedar Cove Lane

Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath condo located off Peace Haven Road - Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath condo located off Peace Haven Road convenient to Country Club Road and HWY 421. Bottom level unit includes two screened in porches. Galley kitchen with new appliances, connections for stackable washer and dryer and primary bedroom comes with two vanities and two closets. Smoking is not permitted in this unit.
News Argus

303 Culberth Ave

2 Bed 1 Bath Renovated Semi-Basement Apartment - Property Id: 211300. COZY, CLEAN, SAFE & WARM. This beautiful 2 bedroom semi-basement apartment has been completely renovated from the ground up, all new tile floors throughout, tile counter tops and back splash. Bathroom completely Tiled shower, floor and half walls with new granite style tile, Moen shower fixtures. New Anderson insulated windows, door, base boards, trim & lights. Near 85 HWY, 15 minutes to Greensboro and Winston Salem & High Point, shopping and schools. This is a semi-basement for those that know, warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer and very quiet. Nice respectful neighbors. If you like clean quiet living where it is safe and warm this is it. See YouTube walkthrough Video Below. All applicants will require a full background check of financial, criminal and past rental history. must prove income of 3 times the rental rate.
News Argus

2200 Sunderland Road Unit 141K

Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Upper Level Condo in British Woods off of Ebert Road - Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Upper Level Condo in British Woods off of Ebert Road. Convenient to Silas Creek Parkway, I40, local hospitals, shopping and more! Fresh paint throughout and new vinyl plank flooring in living areas and new carpets in bedrooms. Kitchen comes with all new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted cabinets and new counter tops. Bathrooms updated with freshly painted vanities, new counter tops and Vormax self cleaning toilets. Living room has access to balcony.
Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Main Street: Main Street is ready for you

Just look — you’ll find something along Main Street that is perfect for somebody on your gift list. Downtown merchants have stocked their shops with a wide variety of unique treasures, waiting for your perusal of their boutiques. From stocking stuffers galore, to dazzling jewelry, comfy home accessories, knock-out holiday outfits, creative toys and books, and gourmet food gifts, the variety of choices this year will surprise you.
CHEBOYGAN, MI
News Argus

4148 Salem Springs Court

Recently Renovated!!Beautiful 3BR home. - ***ANY LISTING WITH LOWER RENT MARKETING THAN ZILLOW LISTING IS SCAM***. What an opportunity to own this home and sit on this expansive deck while capturing the beauty of this lovely lake ! Move In Ready , with recent updates including new roof (2020 ) water heater (2021 ) , new floors throughout (2021) , granite in kitchen, New SS appliances , new vanities in bathrooms , granite and tile in primary bath . Exterior landscaping ! Will not Last Long !!!!
News Argus

103 Forest View Dr

Welcome Home!! - To schedule a tour or reserve your apartment home today please call (336) 945-5581 or visit us at www.yopp-properties.com!. ** Pictures may not reflect the actual unit. Pricing and availability subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity. Yopp Properties LLC. Location. 103 Forest View Dr, Winston...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

4636 Old Town Drive

Updated Spacious 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Brick Home - Updated Spacious 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Brick Home located in Winston-Salem. Convenient to Reynolda Road and Historic Bethabara Park. Welcoming front patio, covered back deck with patio in the backyard perfect for outdoor gatherings with an outdoor fireplace. Basement is updated with sump pump and plenty of storage. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator/Stove is included. New roof and gutters. Contact Piedmont Premier Property management to schedule a showing soon!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

1025 FRANKLIN STREET

1025 Franklin St-3BR/1BA-West Salem HOME!!! - 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, S/R, W/D, Hardwoods, Large Front Porch, Screened Back Porch, Fenced Backyard, Heat Pump & Central A/C. $600.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Pet Policy: 1 Months Rent PER Pet- One time Deposit fully refundable if no...
News Argus

3750 Maverick St

Winston Salem 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom all one level living - Large 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom all on one level with large walk-out basement. Huge yard, with fenced-in area for pets! Tons of thick, green grass!. + 3 Bedrooms. + 2 Bathrooms. + One Level Living. + Large Walk Out...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

7185 Avenbury Cir

Wonderful Location in for 4BR/2.5BA in Abington - Northern Kernersville - Available Soon! - Abington neighborhood home being renovated with approx ready date of 12/17/21. Many new features like fresh paint throughout, new carpet throughout, new HVAC system, and more! Main level primary bedroom and 3 additional bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Spacious rooms and closets. Large driveway and deck! Appliances included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher. Apply now, veiw soon!
phillyyimby.com

Financing Secured for Seven-Story, 146-Unit Building Proposed at 741 Spring Garden Street in Poplar, Lower North Philadelphia

Development is making headway at the seven-story, 146-unit building planned at 741 Spring Garden Street in Poplar, Lower North Philadelphia, as Kawa Capital Management, a Florida-based financial planning and advisory firm, has recently secured a $25 million construction loan. Developed by Arts + Crafts Holdings and designed by JKRP Architects, the project will span around 100,000 square feet and will offer 3,361 square feet of ground-level retail and parking for 27 cars and 72 bicycles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News Argus

11-D Meadowood Glen Way

2 BR Condo Convenient to Wendover and Market Street - Includes Large Storage Room, Balcony - This unit is an entertainer's delight! Featuring a large living room with a cozy fireplace that makes this unit perfect for guests,or for a movie night-in at home! Imagine drinking your morning coffee on your new balcony as you enjoy the peaceful view. The beautiful kitchen includes a fridge, stove and dishwasher and the unit features carpet and vinyl flooring throughout.
GREENSBORO, NC
raynetoday.com

Deck the Streets!

Once again it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Crowley, and a lot of that is thanks in part to Crowley Main Street. Honorable mention - Echelon Salon. In order to further spread Christmas cheer, First National Bank decided to donate its winnings to two animal rescue organizations – Precious Paws and Second Chance Paws.
CROWLEY, LA
News Argus

522 Denny St

Fully renovated single family home with a vintage charm. Central Air and heat. Timeless original hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms. Vintage crown molding. Fully renovated kitchen and bathroom. Nice sized back yard. Walking distance from Highpoint University, NC. quiet neighborhood. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/522-denny-st-high-point-nc/517148. Property Id 517148.
HIGH POINT, NC
NBC4 Columbus

Neglected street

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Merion Village residents are frustrated with the state of roadways in their community, specifically East Jenkins Avenue. https://nbc4i.co/3d6NACo.
COLUMBUS, OH
News Argus

651 Summit Street

Quaint Apartment Located in the West End! Check it out! - Cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment conveniently located in the desired West End of Winston. You are close to everything! We provide you with a range, refrigerator and window air conditioner. Call 336.773.9258 for details!. No Pets Allowed. Location. 651...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

3229 Pine Needles Road

Furnished 4 Bedroom in High Point - This home is a must see! Beautiful kitchen equipped with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large fenced in backyard with a patio makes for a perfect outdoor oasis. Convenient to all that High Point has to offer, this is a great location. Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.
HIGH POINT, NC

