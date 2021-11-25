5515 West Market Street

2 Bed 1 Bath Renovated Semi-Basement Apartment - Property Id: 211300. COZY, CLEAN, SAFE & WARM. This beautiful 2 bedroom semi-basement apartment has been completely renovated from the ground up, all new tile floors throughout, tile counter tops and back splash. Bathroom completely Tiled shower, floor and half walls with new granite style tile, Moen shower fixtures. New Anderson insulated windows, door, base boards, trim & lights. Near 85 HWY, 15 minutes to Greensboro and Winston Salem & High Point, shopping and schools. This is a semi-basement for those that know, warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer and very quiet. Nice respectful neighbors. If you like clean quiet living where it is safe and warm this is it. See YouTube walkthrough Video Below. All applicants will require a full background check of financial, criminal and past rental history. must prove income of 3 times the rental rate.

HOUSE RENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO