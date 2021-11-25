ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

5515 West Market Street

News Argus
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpacious Two Bedroom Two Bath - This Two-Bedroom apartment home with a split-bedroom floor plan, the two bedroom apartment...

www.thenewsargus.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Argus

2200 Sunderland Road Unit 141K

Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Upper Level Condo in British Woods off of Ebert Road - Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Upper Level Condo in British Woods off of Ebert Road. Convenient to Silas Creek Parkway, I40, local hospitals, shopping and more! Fresh paint throughout and new vinyl plank flooring in living areas and new carpets in bedrooms. Kitchen comes with all new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted cabinets and new counter tops. Bathrooms updated with freshly painted vanities, new counter tops and Vormax self cleaning toilets. Living room has access to balcony.
HOUSE RENT
News Argus

221 South Cherry Street

Ayers - Located in our new construction phase of Hilltop House, this building was completed in July 2012 and the apartment features a private balcony, floor to ceiling windows, all stainless steel appliances including stacked washer/dryer in most units, and dishwasher. Location. 221 South Cherry Street, Winston Salem, NC. Address...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

303 Culberth Ave

2 Bed 1 Bath Renovated Semi-Basement Apartment - Property Id: 211300. COZY, CLEAN, SAFE & WARM. This beautiful 2 bedroom semi-basement apartment has been completely renovated from the ground up, all new tile floors throughout, tile counter tops and back splash. Bathroom completely Tiled shower, floor and half walls with new granite style tile, Moen shower fixtures. New Anderson insulated windows, door, base boards, trim & lights. Near 85 HWY, 15 minutes to Greensboro and Winston Salem & High Point, shopping and schools. This is a semi-basement for those that know, warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer and very quiet. Nice respectful neighbors. If you like clean quiet living where it is safe and warm this is it. See YouTube walkthrough Video Below. All applicants will require a full background check of financial, criminal and past rental history. must prove income of 3 times the rental rate.
HOUSE RENT
News Argus

3750 Maverick St

Winston Salem 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom all one level living - Large 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom all on one level with large walk-out basement. Huge yard, with fenced-in area for pets! Tons of thick, green grass!. + 3 Bedrooms. + 2 Bathrooms. + One Level Living. + Large Walk Out...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Street#Windows#Closets#Sunlight#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
News Argus

1025 FRANKLIN STREET

1025 Franklin St-3BR/1BA-West Salem HOME!!! - 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, S/R, W/D, Hardwoods, Large Front Porch, Screened Back Porch, Fenced Backyard, Heat Pump & Central A/C. $600.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Pet Policy: 1 Months Rent PER Pet- One time Deposit fully refundable if no...
HOUSE RENT
News Argus

103 Yorkleigh Ln

Three Bedroom, One and a Half Bath in Jamestown Across From GTCC - Set in a quite neighborhood, Yorkleigh Apartments offer the best amenities for your money. Managed by Fidelity Realty Company, which has forty years of management experience. We constantly strive to make all of our residents satisfied. Call our office today to schedule an appointment to view your next home at Yorkleigh Apartments.
REAL ESTATE
News Argus

530 N. LIBERTY STREET

530-C N. Liberty St-1BR/1BA-Downtown Arts District APT!!! - 1BR/1BA, 2nd Floor, Hardwoods, Granite Countertops S/R/DW, Stack W/D, High Ceilings, Skylight, Heat Pump & Central A/C. Secured Entry. $500.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com; Ph: (336)748-0700.
HOUSE RENT
News Argus

103 Forest View Dr

Welcome Home!! - To schedule a tour or reserve your apartment home today please call (336) 945-5581 or visit us at www.yopp-properties.com!. ** Pictures may not reflect the actual unit. Pricing and availability subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity. Yopp Properties LLC. Location. 103 Forest View Dr, Winston...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Argus

4148 Salem Springs Court

Recently Renovated!!Beautiful 3BR home. - ***ANY LISTING WITH LOWER RENT MARKETING THAN ZILLOW LISTING IS SCAM***. What an opportunity to own this home and sit on this expansive deck while capturing the beauty of this lovely lake ! Move In Ready , with recent updates including new roof (2020 ) water heater (2021 ) , new floors throughout (2021) , granite in kitchen, New SS appliances , new vanities in bathrooms , granite and tile in primary bath . Exterior landscaping ! Will not Last Long !!!!
REAL ESTATE
News Argus

7185 Avenbury Cir

Wonderful Location in for 4BR/2.5BA in Abington - Northern Kernersville - Available Soon! - Abington neighborhood home being renovated with approx ready date of 12/17/21. Many new features like fresh paint throughout, new carpet throughout, new HVAC system, and more! Main level primary bedroom and 3 additional bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Spacious rooms and closets. Large driveway and deck! Appliances included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher. Apply now, veiw soon!
REAL ESTATE
News Argus

4636 Old Town Drive

Updated Spacious 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Brick Home - Updated Spacious 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Brick Home located in Winston-Salem. Convenient to Reynolda Road and Historic Bethabara Park. Welcoming front patio, covered back deck with patio in the backyard perfect for outdoor gatherings with an outdoor fireplace. Basement is updated with sump pump and plenty of storage. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator/Stove is included. New roof and gutters. Contact Piedmont Premier Property management to schedule a showing soon!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

11-D Meadowood Glen Way

2 BR Condo Convenient to Wendover and Market Street - Includes Large Storage Room, Balcony - This unit is an entertainer's delight! Featuring a large living room with a cozy fireplace that makes this unit perfect for guests,or for a movie night-in at home! Imagine drinking your morning coffee on your new balcony as you enjoy the peaceful view. The beautiful kitchen includes a fridge, stove and dishwasher and the unit features carpet and vinyl flooring throughout.
GREENSBORO, NC
News Argus

522 Denny St

Fully renovated single family home with a vintage charm. Central Air and heat. Timeless original hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms. Vintage crown molding. Fully renovated kitchen and bathroom. Nice sized back yard. Walking distance from Highpoint University, NC. quiet neighborhood. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/522-denny-st-high-point-nc/517148. Property Id 517148.
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

651 Summit Street

Quaint Apartment Located in the West End! Check it out! - Cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment conveniently located in the desired West End of Winston. You are close to everything! We provide you with a range, refrigerator and window air conditioner. Call 336.773.9258 for details!. No Pets Allowed. Location. 651...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Newark Advocate

Briefs: West Main Street reopens downtown

NEWARK — The Licking County Health Department, partnering with Mount Carmel Health Systems with support from the Licking County Foundation, will host a mobile mammography unit Thursday in downtown Newark. Eligible women in Licking County should call 614-234-7400 to make a mammogram screening appointment between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m....
NEWARK, OH
News Argus

3229 Pine Needles Road

Furnished 4 Bedroom in High Point - This home is a must see! Beautiful kitchen equipped with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large fenced in backyard with a patio makes for a perfect outdoor oasis. Convenient to all that High Point has to offer, this is a great location. Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

1698 Thompson Dr

Cozy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House For Rent - Check out this cute and cozy 3 bedroom house for rent in the Old Salisbury Rd area. One level, updated decor, and ready for you to move into. All kitchen appliances are included. No smoking & No pets. Credit check (600 minimum score)
ADVOCACY
New York YIMBY |

113 West 24th Street Nears Completion In Chelsea, Manhattan

Construction is nearing completion on 113 West 24th Street, a 39-story Marriott hotel located in the Midtown, Manhattan district of Chelsea. Designed by Stonehill & Taylor Architects and developed by Lam Generation, the 420-foot-tall reinforced concrete tower was last reported to yield 360 guest rooms, each averaging around 380 square feet apiece. Flintlock Construction Services, LLC is the general contractor for the project, which is located between Sixth and Seventh Avenues.
MANHATTAN, NY
News Argus

1425 King Charles Drive

Clemmons - 421 Area! - Large! Main level is all open living room, corner gas fireplace with entertainment area, wet bar, recessed lighting, ceiling fans. Upper level has master bedroom and 2nd bedroom plus a bath and washer/dryer connections. Lower level has dining, kitchen, den and full bath. Dining opens to a private patio overlooking woods. Stove, refrigerator and dishwasher included.
HOUSE RENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy