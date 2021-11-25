ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Plant LHC-like proteins show robust folding and static non-photochemical quenching

By Petra SkotnicovÃ¡
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife on Earth depends on photosynthesis, the conversion of light energy into chemical energy. Plants collect photons by light harvesting complexes (LHC)-abundant membrane proteins containing chlorophyll and xanthophyll molecules. LHC-like proteins are similar in their amino acid sequence to true LHC antennae, however, they rather serve a photoprotective function. Whether the...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

The association between gut microbiome affecting concomitant medication and the effectiveness of immunotherapy in patients with stage IV NSCLC

Several observational studies suggested that gut microbiome-affecting-medication impairs the effectiveness of immunotherapy in patients with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). We postulated that if the effectiveness of immunotherapy is affected by drug-related changes of the microbiome, a stronger association between the use of co-medication and overall survival (OS) will be observed in patients treated with immunotherapy as compared to patients treated with chemotherapy. In a retrospective matched cohort study, immunotherapy patients were matched (1:1) to patients treated with chemotherapy in the pre immunotherapy era. The association between the use of antibiotics, opioids, proton pump inhibitors, metformin and other antidiabetics on OS was assessed with multivariable cox-regression analyses. Interaction tests were applied to investigate whether the association differs between patients treated with immuno- or chemotherapy. A total of 442 patients were studied. The use of antibiotics was associated with worse OS (adjusted Hazard Ratio (aHR) 1.39, p"‰="‰0.02) independent of the type of therapy (chemotherapy or immunotherapy). The use of opioids was also associated with worse OS (aHR 1.33, p"‰="‰0.01). The other drugs studied showed no association with OS. Interaction term testing showed no effect modification by immuno- or chemotherapy for the association of antibiotics and opioids with OS. The use of antibiotics and opioids is similarly associated with worse outcomes in both chemotherapy and immunotherapy treated NSCLC patients. This suggests that the association is likely to be a consequence of confounding rather than disturbing the composition of the microbiome.
CANCER
Nature.com

Replica exchange molecular dynamics simulations reveal self-association sites in M-crystallin caused by mutations provide insights of cataract

Crystallins are ubiquitous, however, prevalence is seen in eye lens. Eye lens crystallins are long-lived and structural intactness is required for maintaining lens transparency and protein solubility. Mutations in crystallins often lead to cataract. In this study, we performed mutations at specific sites of M-crystallin, a close homologue of eye lens crystallin and studied by using replica exchange molecular dynamics simulation with generalized Born implicit solvent model. Mutations were made on the Ca2+ binding residues (K34D and S77D) and in the hydrophobic core (W45R) which is known to cause congenital cataract in homologous Î³D-crystallin. The chosen mutations caused large motion of the N-terminal Greek key, concomitantly broke the interlocking Greek keys interactions and perturbed the compact core resulting in several folded and partially unfolded states. Partially unfolded states exposed large hydrophobic patches that could act as precursors for self-aggregation. Accumulation of such aggregates is the potential cause of cataract in homologous eye lens crystallins.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Robust unsupervised deconvolution of linear motifs characterizes 68 protein modifications at proteome scale

The local sequence context is the most fundamental feature determining the post-translational modification (PTM) of proteins. Recent technological improvements allow for the detection of new and less prevalent modifications. We found that established state-of-the-art algorithms for the detection of PTM motifs in complex datasets failed to keep up with this technological development and are no longer robust. To overcome this limitation, we developed RoLiM, a new linear motif deconvolution algorithm and webserver, that enables robust and unbiased identification of local amino acid sequence determinants in complex biological systems demonstrated here by the analysis of 68 modifications found across 30 tissues in the human draft proteome map. Furthermore, RoLiM analysis of a large-scale phosphorylation dataset comprising 30 kinase inhibitors of 10 protein kinases in the EGF signalling pathway identified prospective substrate motifs for PI3K and EGFR.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Theta rhythmicity governs human behavior and hippocampal signals during memory-dependent tasks

Memory formation and reinstatement are thought to lock to the hippocampal theta rhythm, predicting that encoding and retrieval processes appear rhythmic themselves. Here, we show that rhythmicity can be observed in behavioral responses from memory tasks, where participants indicate, using button presses, the timing of encoding and recall of cue-object associative memories. We find no evidence for rhythmicity in button presses for visual tasks using the same stimuli, or for questions about already retrieved objects. The oscillations for correctly remembered trials center in the slow theta frequency range (1-5"‰Hz). Using intracranial EEG recordings, we show that the memory task induces temporally extended phase consistency in hippocampal local field potentials at slow theta frequencies, but significantly more for remembered than forgotten trials, providing a potential mechanistic underpinning for the theta oscillations found in behavioral responses.
SCIENCE
Person
Zep
Nature.com

Structural, energetic and lipophilic analysis of SARS-CoV-2 non-structural protein 9 (NSP9)

In SARS-CoV-2 replication complex, the Non-structural protein 9 (Nsp9) is an important RNA binding subunit in the RNA-synthesizing machinery. The dimeric forms of coronavirus Nsp9 increase their nucleic acid binding affinity and the N-finger motif appears to play a critical role in dimerization. Here, we present a structural, lipophilic and energetic study about the Nsp9 dimer of SARS-CoV-2 through computational methods that complement hydrophobicity scales of amino acids with molecular dynamics simulations. Additionally, we presented a virtual N-finger mutation to investigate whether this motif contributes to dimer stability. The results reveal for the native dimer that the N-finger contributes favorably through hydrogen bond interactions and two amino acids bellowing to the hydrophobic region, Leu45 and Leu106, are crucial in the formation of the cavity for potential drug binding. On the other hand, Gly100 and Gly104, are responsible for stabilizing the Î±-helices and making the dimer interface remain stable in both, native and mutant (without N-finger motif) systems. Besides, clustering results for the native dimer showed accessible cavities to drugs. In addition, the energetic and lipophilic analysis reveal that the higher binding energy in the native dimer can be deduced since it is more lipophilic than the mutant one, increasing non-polar interactions, which is in line with the result of MM-GBSA and SIE approaches where the van der Waals energy term has the greatest weight in the stability of the native dimer. Overall, we provide a detailed study on the Nsp9 dimer of SARS-CoV-2 that may aid in the development of new strategies for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fat mass and obesity-associated protein regulates RNA methylation associated with depression-like behavior in mice

Post-transcriptional modifications of RNA, such as RNA methylation, can epigenetically regulate behavior, for instance learning and memory. However, it is unclear whether RNA methylation plays a critical role in the pathophysiology of major depression disorder (MDD). Here, we report that expression of the fat mass and obesity associated gene (FTO), an RNA demethylase, is downregulated in the hippocampus of patients with MDD and mouse models of depression. Suppressing Fto expression in the mouse hippocampus results in depression-like behaviors in adult mice, whereas overexpression of FTO expression leads to rescue of the depression-like phenotype. Epitranscriptomic profiling of N6-methyladenosine (m6A) RNA methylation in the hippocampus of Fto knockdown (KD), Fto knockout (cKO), and FTO-overexpressing (OE) mice allows us to identify adrenoceptor beta 2 (Adrb2) mRNA as a target of FTO. ADRB2 stimulation rescues the depression-like behaviors in mice and spine loss induced by hippocampal Fto deficiency, possibly via the modulation of hippocampal SIRT1 expression by c-MYC. Our findings suggest that FTO is a regulator of a mechanism underlying depression-like behavior in mice.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Intestinal microbiota modulation and improved growth in pigs with post-weaning antibiotic and ZnO supplementation but only subtle microbiota effects with Bacillus altitudinis

The objective was to evaluate the effect of dietary Bacillus altitudinis spore supplementation during day (D)0"“28 post-weaning (PW) and/or D29"“56 PW compared with antibiotic and zinc oxide (AB"‰+"‰ZnO) supplementation on pig growth and gut microbiota. Eighty piglets were selected at weaning and randomly assigned to one of five dietary treatments: (1) negative control (Con/Con); (2) probiotic spores from D29"“56 PW (Con/Pro); (3) probiotic spores from D0"“28 PW (Pro/Con); (4) probiotic spores from D0"“56 PW (Pro/Pro) and (5) AB"‰+"‰ZnO from D0"“28 PW. Overall, compared with the AB"‰+"‰ZnO group, the Pro/Con group had lower body weight, average daily gain and feed intake and the Pro/Pro group tended to have lower daily gain and feed intake. However, none of these parameters differed between any of the probiotic-treated groups and the Con/Con group. Overall, AB"‰+"‰ZnO-supplemented pigs had higher Bacteroidaceae and Prevotellaceae and lower Lactobacillaceae and Spirochaetaceae abundance compared to the Con/Con group, which may help to explain improvements in growth between D15"“28 PW. The butyrate-producing genera Agathobacter, Faecalibacterium and Roseburia were more abundant in the Pro/Con group compared with the Con/Con group on D35 PW. Thus, whilst supplementation with B. altitudinis did not enhance pig growth performance, it did have a subtle, albeit potentially beneficial, impact on the intestinal microbiota.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The impact of fine particulate matter (PM) on various beneficial functions of human endometrial stem cells through its key regulator SERPINB2

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Fine particulate matter (PM) has a small diameter but a large surface area; thus, it may have broad toxic effects that subsequently damage many tissues of the human body. Interestingly, many studies have suggested that the recent decline in female fertility could be associated with increased PM exposure. However, the precise mechanisms underlying the negative effects of PM exposure on female fertility are still a matter of debate. A previous study demonstrated that resident stem cell deficiency limits the cyclic regenerative capacity of the endometrium and subsequently increases the pregnancy failure rate. Therefore, we hypothesized that PM exposure induces endometrial tissue damage and subsequently reduces the pregnancy rate by inhibiting various beneficial functions of local endometrial stem cells. Consistent with our hypothesis, we showed for the first time that PM exposure significantly inhibits various beneficial functions of endometrial stem cells, such as their self-renewal, transdifferentiation, and migratory capacities, in vitro and in vivo through the PM target gene SERPINB2, which has recently been shown to be involved in multiple stem cell functions. In addition, the PM-induced inhibitory effects on the beneficial functions of endometrial stem cells were significantly diminished by SERPINB2 depletion. Our findings may facilitate the development of promising therapeutic strategies for improving reproductive outcomes in infertile women.
CANCER
Nature.com

Self-selective ferroelectric memory realized with semimetalic graphene channel

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 90 (2021) Cite this article. A new concept of read-out method for ferroelectric random-access memory (FeRAM) using a graphene layer as the channel material of bottom-gated field effect transistor structure is demonstrated experimentally. The transconductance of the graphene channel is found to change its sign depending on the direction of spontaneous polarization (SP) in the underlying ferroelectric layer. This indicates that the memory state of FeRAM, specified by the SP direction of the ferroelectric layer, can be sensed unambiguously with transconductance measurements. With the proposed read-out method, it is possible to construct an array of ferroelectric memory cells in the form of a cross-point structure where the transconductance of a crossing cell can be measured selectively without any additional selector. This type of FeRAM can be a plausible solution for fabricating high speed, ultra-low power, long lifetime, and high density 3D stackable non-volatile memory.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Structural and functional thalamocortical connectivity study in female fibromyalgia

Dysfunctional thalamocortical interactions have been suggested as putative mechanisms of ineffective pain modulation and also suggested as possible pathophysiology of fibromyalgia (FM). However, it remains unclear which specific thalamocortical networks are altered and whether it is related to abnormal pain perception in people with FM. Here, we conducted combined vertex-wise subcortical shape, cortical thickness, structural covariance, and resting-state functional connectivity analyses to address these questions. FM group exhibited a regional shape deflation of the left posterior thalamus encompassing the ventral posterior lateral and pulvinar nuclei. The structural covariance analysis showed that the extent of regional deflation of the left posterior thalamus was negatively covaried with the left inferior parietal cortical thickness in the FM group, whereas those two regions were positively covaried in the healthy controls. In functional connectivity analysis with the left posterior thalamus as a seed, FM group had less connectivity with the periaqueductal gray compared with healthy controls, but enhanced connectivity between the posterior thalamus and bilateral inferior parietal regions, associated with a lower electrical pain threshold at the hand dorsum (pain-free point). Overall, our findings showed the structural thalamic alteration interacts with the cortical regions in a functionally maladaptive direction, leading the FM brain more responsive to external stimuli and potentially contributing to pain amplification.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Conformational changes in Lassa virus L protein associated with promoter binding and RNA synthesis activity

Lassa virus is endemic in West Africa and can cause severe hemorrhagic fever. The viral L protein transcribes and replicates the RNA genome via its RNA-dependent RNA polymerase activity. Here, we present nine cryo-EM structures of the L protein in the apo-, promoter-bound pre-initiation and active RNA synthesis states. We characterize distinct binding pockets for the conserved 3' and 5' promoter RNAs and show how full-promoter binding induces a distinct pre-initiation conformation. In the apo- and early elongation states, the endonuclease is inhibited by two distinct L protein peptides, whereas in the pre-initiation state it is uninhibited. In the early elongation state, a template-product duplex is bound in the active site cavity together with an incoming non-hydrolysable nucleotide and the full C-terminal region of the L protein, including the putative cap-binding domain, is well-ordered. These data advance our mechanistic understanding of how this flexible and multifunctional molecular machine is activated.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

TERT genetic variability and telomere length as factors affecting survival and risk in acute myeloid leukaemia

Acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) is a neoplasm of immature myeloid cells characterized by various cytogenetic alterations. The present study showed that in addition to the FLT3-ITD and NPM1 mutation status, telomere length (TL) and telomerase reverse transcriptase (TERT) gene polymorphisms may affect risk and overall survival (OS) in AML. TL was longer in healthy controls than in AML patients and positively correlated with age in the patients, but not in healthy subjects. TL was found to be independently affected by the presence of the FLT3-ITD mutation. As for the TERT gene polymorphism, AML patients with the TERT rs2853669 CC genotype were characterized by significantly shorter OS than patients carrying the T allele. Another observation in our study is the difference in TL and OS in patients belonging to various risk stratification groups related to the FLT3-ITD and NPM1 mutation status. Patients with adverse risk classification (mutation in FLT3-ITD and lack of mutation in NPM1) presented with the shortest telomeres and significantly worse OS. In conclusion, OS of AML patients appears to be affected by TERT gene variability and TL in addition to other well-established factors such as age, WBC count, or FLT3-ITD and NPM1 mutation status.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

NEIL1 and NEIL2 DNA glycosylases modulate anxiety and learning in a cooperative manner in mice

Oxidative DNA damage in the brain has been implicated in neurodegeneration and cognitive decline. DNA glycosylases initiate base excision repair (BER), the main pathway for oxidative DNA base lesion repair. NEIL1 and NEIL3 DNA glycosylases affect cognition in mice, while the role of NEIL2 remains unclear. Here, we investigate the impact of NEIL2 and its potential overlap with NEIL1 on behavior in knockout mouse models. Neil1âˆ’/âˆ’Neil2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice display hyperactivity, reduced anxiety and improved learning. Hippocampal oxidative DNA base lesion levels are comparable between genotypes and no mutator phenotype is found. Thus, impaired canonical repair is not likely to explain the altered behavior. Electrophysiology suggests reduced axonal activation in the hippocampal CA1 region in Neil1âˆ’/âˆ’Neil2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice and lack of NEIL1 and NEIL2 causes dysregulation of genes in CA1 relevant for synaptic function. We postulate a cooperative function of NEIL1 and NEIL2 in genome regulation, beyond canonical BER, modulating behavior in mice.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Secreted frizzled related-protein 2 (Sfrp2) deficiency decreases adult skeletal stem cell function in mice

In a previous transcriptomic study of human bone marrow stromal cells (BMSCs, also known as bone marrow-derived "mesenchymal stem cells"), SFRP2 was highly over-represented in a subset of multipotent BMSCs (skeletal stem cells, SSCs), which recreate a bone/marrow organ in an in vivo ectopic bone formation assay. SFRPs modulate WNT signaling, which is essential to maintain skeletal homeostasis, but the specific role of SFRP2 in BMSCs/SSCs is unclear. Here, we evaluated Sfrp2 deficiency on BMSC/SSC function in models of skeletal organogenesis and regeneration. The skeleton of Sfrp2-deficient (KO) mice is overtly normal; but their BMSCs/SSCs exhibit reduced colony-forming efficiency, reflecting low SSC self-renewal/abundancy. Sfrp2 KO BMSCs/SSCs formed less trabecular bone than those from WT littermates in the ectopic bone formation assay. Moreover, regeneration of a cortical drilled hole defect was dramatically impaired in Sfrp2 KO mice. Sfrp2-deficient BMSCs/SSCs exhibited poor in vitro osteogenic differentiation as measured by Runx2 and Osterix expression and calcium accumulation. Interestingly, activation of the Wnt co-receptor, Lrp6, and expression of Wnt target genes, Axin2, C-myc and Cyclin D1, were reduced in Sfrp2-deficient BMSCs/SSCs. Addition of recombinant Sfrp2 restored most of these activities, suggesting that Sfrp2 acts as a Wnt agonist. We demonstrate that Sfrp2 plays a role in self-renewal of SSCs and in the recruitment and differentiation of adult SSCs during bone healing. SFRP2 is also a useful marker of BMSC/SSC multipotency, and a factor to potentially improve the quality of ex vivo expanded BMSC/SSC products.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Integrative epigenomics in SjÃ¶grenÂ´s syndrome reveals novel pathways and a strong interaction between the HLA, autoantibodies and the interferon signature

Primary SjÃ¶gren's syndrome (SS) is a systemic autoimmune disease characterized by lymphocytic infiltration and damage of exocrine salivary and lacrimal glands. The etiology of SS is complex with environmental triggers and genetic factors involved. By conducting an integrated multi-omics study, we confirmed a vast coordinated hypomethylation and overexpression effects in IFN-related genes, what is known as the IFN signature. Stratified and conditional analyses suggest a strong interaction between SS-associated HLA genetic variation and the presence of Anti-Ro/SSA autoantibodies in driving the IFN epigenetic signature and determining SS. We report a novel epigenetic signature characterized by increased DNA methylation levels in a large number of genes enriched in pathways such as collagen metabolism and extracellular matrix organization. We identified potential new genetic variants associated with SS that might mediate their risk by altering DNA methylation or gene expression patterns, as well as disease-interacting genetic variants that exhibit regulatory function only in the SS population. Our study sheds new light on the interaction between genetics, autoantibody profiles, DNA methylation and gene expression in SS, and contributes to elucidate the genetic architecture of gene regulation in an autoimmune population.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mechanism of phosphate sensing and signaling revealed by rice SPX1-PHR2 complex structure

Phosphate, a key plant nutrient, is perceived through inositol polyphosphates (InsPs) by SPX domain-containing proteins. SPX1 an inhibit the PHR2 transcription factor to maintain Pi homeostasis. How SPX1 recognizes an InsP molecule and represses transcription activation by PHR2 remains unclear. Here we show that, upon binding InsP6, SPX1 can disrupt PHR2 dimers and form a 1:1 SPX1-PHR2 complex. The complex structure reveals that SPX1 helix Î±1 can impose a steric hindrance when interacting with the PHR2 dimer. By stabilizing helix Î±1, InsP6 allosterically decouples the PHR2 dimer and stabilizes the SPX1-PHR2 interaction. In doing so, InsP6 further allows SPX1 to engage with the PHR2 MYB domain and sterically block its interaction with DNA. Taken together, our results suggest that, upon sensing the surrogate signals of phosphate, SPX1 inhibits PHR2 via a dual mechanism that attenuates dimerization and DNA binding activities of PHR2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genomics and transcriptomics landscapes associated to changes in insulin sensitivity in response to endurance exercise training

Despite good adherence to supervised endurance exercise training (EET), some individuals experience no or little improvement in peripheral insulin sensitivity. The genetic and molecular mechanisms underlying this phenomenon are currently not understood. By investigating genome-wide variants associated with baseline and exercise-induced changes (âˆ†) in insulin sensitivity index (Si) in healthy volunteers, we have identified novel candidate genes whose mouse knockouts phenotypes were consistent with a causative effect on Si. An integrative analysis of functional genomic and transcriptomic profiles suggests genetic variants have an aggregate effect on baseline Si and âˆ†Si, focused around cholinergic signalling, including downstream calcium and chemokine signalling. The identification of calcium regulated MEF2A transcription factor as the most statistically significant candidate driving the transcriptional signature associated to âˆ†Si further strengthens the relevance of calcium signalling in EET mediated Si response.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

KSHV transactivator-derived small peptide traps coactivators to attenuate MYC and inhibits leukemia and lymphoma cell growth

In herpesvirus replicating cells, host cell gene transcription is frequently down-regulated because important transcriptional apparatuses are appropriated by viral transcription factors. Here, we show a small peptide derived from the Kaposi's sarcoma-associated herpesvirus transactivator (K-Rta) sequence, which attenuates cellular MYC expression, reduces cell proliferation, and selectively kills cancer cell lines in both tissue culture and a xenograft tumor mouse model. Mechanistically, the peptide functions as a decoy to block the recruitment of coactivator complexes consisting of Nuclear receptor coactivator 2 (NCOA2), p300, and SWI/SNF proteins to the MYC promoter in primary effusion lymphoma cells. Thiol(SH)-linked alkylation for the metabolic sequencing of RNA (SLAM seq) with target-transcriptional analyses further confirm that the viral peptide directly attenuates MYC and MYC-target gene expression. This study thus provides a unique tool to control MYC activation, which may be used as a therapeutic payload to treat MYC-dependent diseases such as cancers and autoimmune diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Mathematical modeling and multivariate analysis applied earliest soybean harvest associated drying and storage conditions and influences on physicochemical grain quality

Anticipating the harvest period of soybean crops can impact on the post-harvest processes. This study aimed to evaluate early soybean harvest associated drying and storage conditions on the physicochemical soybean quality using of mathematical modeling and multivariate analysis. The soybeans were harvested with a moisture content of 18 and 23% (d.b.) and subjected to drying in a continuous dryer at 80, 100, and 120Â Â°C. The drying kinetics and volumetric shrinkage modeling were evaluated. Posteriorly, the soybean was stored at different packages and temperatures for 8Â months to evaluate the physicochemical properties. After standardizing the variables, the data were submitted to cluster analysis. For this, we use Euclidean distance and Ward's hierarchical method. Then defining the groups, we constructed a graph containing the dispersion of the values of the variables and their respective Pearson correlations for each group. The mathematical models proved suitable to describe the drying kinetics. Besides, the effective diffusivity obtained was 4.9"‰Ã—"‰10"“10 m2Â sâˆ’1 promoting a volumetric shrinkage of the grains and influencing the reduction of physicochemical quality. It was observed that soybean harvested at 23% moisture, dried at 80Â Â°C, and stored at a temperature below 23Â Â°C maintained its oil content (25.89%), crude protein (35.69%), and lipid acidity (5.54Â mL). In addition, it is to note that these correlations' magnitude was substantially more remarkable for the treatments allocated to the G2 group. Furthermore, the electrical conductivity was negatively correlated with all the physicochemical variables evaluated. Besides this, the correlation between crude protein and oil yield was positive and of high magnitude, regardless of the group formed. In conclusion, the early harvest of soybeans reduced losses in the field and increased the grain flow on the storage units. The low-temperature drying and the use of packaging technology close to environmental temperatures conserved the grain quality.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Directed-evolution of translation system for efficient unnatural amino acids incorporation and generalizable synthetic auxotroph construction

Site-specific incorporation of unnatural amino acids (UAAs) with similar incorporation efficiency to that of natural amino acids (NAAs) and low background activity is extremely valuable for efficient synthesis of proteins with diverse new chemical functions and design of various synthetic auxotrophs. However, such efficient translation systems remain largely unknown in the literature. Here, we describe engineered chimeric phenylalanine systems that dramatically increase the yield of proteins bearing UAAs, through systematic engineering of the aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase and its respective cognate tRNA. These engineered synthetase/tRNA pairs allow single-site and multi-site incorporation of UAAs with efficiencies similar to those of NAAs and high fidelity. In addition, using the evolved chimeric phenylalanine system, we construct a series of E. coli strains whose growth is strictly dependent on exogenously supplied of UAAs. We further show that synthetic auxotrophic cells can grow robustly in living mice when UAAs are supplemented.
SCIENCE

