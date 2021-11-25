ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Family Learns 100’s of Elk Have Taken Over Their Yard

By Doc Holliday
 7 days ago
When you go to sleep in the American West, you never know what you might wake up to. A Colorado family learned this as they awoke to hundreds of elk that had taken over...

Renee Ross
6d ago

I guess they were there way before you. You are truly blessed to be able to share space with them. I miss being rural and seeing the wildlife. It always made my heart happy. Happy Thanksgiving

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

