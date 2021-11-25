ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Families struggle with how to hold 2nd pandemic Thanksgiving

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, THOMAS PEIPERT, Associated Press
newschannel20.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — Back in the spring, Pauline Criel and her cousins talked about reuniting for Thanksgiving at her home near Detroit after many painful months of seclusion because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the virus had a different plan. Michigan is now the nation's hot spot. Hospitals there are...

newschannel20.com

Comments / 0

Related
Globe Gazette

How much will it cost a North Iowa family to make Thanksgiving dinner?

Overall food prices are up for the last year, and that means paying more for Thanksgiving dinner. In its 36th annual survey, the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) revealed Americans will pay 14% more for the Thanksgiving feast. If you're a Mason City resident, that price increase could be even...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
NBCMontana

CASA Missoula struggling with volunteer numbers due to pandemic

MISSOULA, Mont. — CASA Missoula says due to the pandemic, its volunteer numbers have dwindled. CASA represents the best interest of children through the legal system to try to get them in the safest environment possible. The role is especially important in our region. “I don’t know if people are...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#New Brunswick#Sense Of Community#Ap
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Scarlet Nation

How a Notre Dame quarterback helps families of troops every Thanksgiving

Cole Capen pulled up in a red Ford two-door truck. He had a few dozen boxes of Thanksgiving food fit to feed entire families loaded in the bed. When he walked into the For Families of Active Military warehouse near his hometown of Yorba Linda, Calif., he saw roughly five times as many boxes as he was set to bring through the doors.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Ranks 2nd In US For COVID Boosters, As Experts Race To Understand Omicron’s Impact

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota ranks second in the nation for booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 30% receiving additional shots as experts race to understand an emerging viral variant and blunt its impact. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday strengthened its recommendation that everyone 18 or older should get the booster six months after receiving Pfizer and Moderna, or two months after Johnson & Johnson, respectively. The agency had previously said that older adults “should” get the booster, while the rest of adults “may” get the shot. “The recent emergence of the Omicron variant further emphasizes the importance of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Variety

Second Omicron Case in U.S. Found in Man Who Traveled to NYC Anime Convention

Public health officials have confirmed what appears to be the second case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the U.S. On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that Minnesota health officials confirmed that a male resident of the state, who is fully vaccinated, had mild symptoms due to the Omicron variant, and has since recovered. The man attended the Anime NYC convention in late November, then developed symptoms. “He had been vaccinated. The person developed mild symptoms on November 22nd and sought COVID-19 testing on November 24th. The person’s symptoms have resolved. The person spoke with the Minnesota Public...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 7,606 additional cases give state 10th highest rate in U.S.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 7,606 additional coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including 372 cases collected by labs last week. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 5,714 cases per day, down 10% from a week ago, but up 48.3% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.74 million infections statewide. While cases are higher than a month ago, the ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Best Life

If You Bought This From Walmart, Don't Touch It, FDA Warns

Walmart is no stranger to having to pull items off its shelves, as the massive retailer sells a plethora of products, including some that have come under fire. In early October, a baby cereal sold exclusively by the retail giant was recalled for having arsenic levels that were too high. More recently, Walmart has been the focal point of a massive aromatherapy spray recall following a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) investigation into the deaths of two people. Now, the retailer has been linked to another investigation over a nationwide outbreak that has already infected more than 800 individuals. Read on to find out more about a dangerous product you might have bought from Walmart.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA Today

Fact check: Kyle Rittenhouse visited Mar-a-Lago, but not for a paid two-week vacation

The claim: Kyle Rittenhouse went to Mar-a-Lago for a 'two-week, all-expenses-paid vacation'. Immediately after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, who faced charges for killing two people and injuring another during a 2020 protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, misinformation spread quickly on social media. Now, some online claim Rittenhouse is enjoying a sunny vacation away from the courtroom where he spent three weeks.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy