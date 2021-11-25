ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Discover the latest deals on city spa breaks

Sunderland Echo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the lead-up to Christmas gets hectic, taking time out for a spa experience is the perfect way to unwind after a long shopping trip. Spabreaks.com has a wide selection of spa breaks in cities across the UK. Tired shoppers can choose from full day, half day and overnight...

www.sunderlandecho.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sunderland Echo

Check out the Black Friday deals from The QHotel Collection - including The Queens in Leeds, golf resorts and spa stays

Check out the Black Friday offers from The QHotels Collection to give your loved ones a get-away experience.Ideal Christmas presents for families, couples, golfers and those deserving of a relaxing spa break, The QHotels Collection have announced fourdeals available to purchase online from Friday November 26 to Monday November 29.
LIFESTYLE
Telegraph

The best budget city breaks to take in 2022

Perhaps wandering the Champs-Élysées dominates your city break fantasies? Or do Copenhagen’s cobbled streets and angular architecture appeal? Maybe an autumnal wander through New York’s Central Park is high on your 2022 wishlist? Before you settle on one of these classic destinations, why not scan the World Cost of Living survey for a more original – and affordable – choice?
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

At the New Bulgari Hotel Paris, an Italian Brand Gets Intimate With French Luxury

When the bellman at the new Bulgari Hotel in Paris brought my luggage up at the beginning of a recent stay, he asked me what I thought of the place. After I told him I found it quite stylish, he replied, “It’s Italian style,” and then, without missing a beat, “A blend of French and Italian style.” Such a mélange is at the heart of the company’s efforts to make a meaningful statement in the capital of French luxury; its new hotel here, located on Avenue George V, officially opens on December 2. And while the modernist aesthetic of Bulgari’s other...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Travel#Day Spa#Cardiff City#Spa Town#Spabreaks Com#Elemis
luxurylaunches.com

Take a look inside the worlds largest yacht – It is 728 feet long and will offer the ultra-rich $11 million luxury onboard condos.

Nothing beats the luxury of yacht life! And presenting you with an exclusive chance to live it is the 222-meter “private residence yacht” Somnio. Designed by Winch Design, Tillberg Design of Sweden, and Luttenberger Design, the vessel boasts the best of amenities and more for true sea connoisseurs. Touted to...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
twincitieslive.com

The Woodhouse Day Spa

Every detail, space, and feature of The Woodhouse Day Spa has been carefully crafted by their masters of mood care. TCL reporter Kelli Hansen takes us into the center of relaxation to experience their magic and show us all that is available on the new Spa menu, including a HydraFacial for your scalp and a restorative sleep massage.
WOODBURY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Robb Report

This New Superyacht-to-Resort Partnership Lets You Cruise to the Waldorf Astoria Maldives

What’s better than one of the world’s most beautiful yachts? When it’s paired with one of the most luxurious hotels in the Maldives. This winter, SuperYachtsMonaco and Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi are offering an unparalleled charter experience aboard the iconic Maltese Falcon that includes a spot of indulgence at the secluded five-star resort. With this new partnership, all charter guests will be given daily access to the idyllic Waldorf Astoria that comprises the entire island of Ithaafushi in the South Male Atoll. You can come and go as you please each day, and no other day visitors will be allowed on the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Dirt

Pre-Fab Fabulousness Outside Melbourne, in Surf-Centric Point Leo

Click here to read the full article. A unique ultra-modern home on the south-eastern coast of Australia is looking for new owners. Located in the surf-centric community of Point Leo, about 55 miles from Melbourne, the one-of-a-kind residence is set to be auctioned this month with an estimate of about US$2.1 million. Andrew Hines and Ruth Williams of Kay & Burton are marketing the property. With 2,368 square feet of interior space and almost one-fifth of an acre outside, there’s plenty of room for making the most of warm and languid beach days. The funky new build was created by Modscape, a local modular...
HOME & GARDEN
Best Life

If You're Offered This on a Plane, Just Say No, Flight Attendants Warn

With holiday travel back in full swing, you've probably noticed that your flights home are just as packed as they've ever been, if not more so. But whether your trip is a mere two hours or a whopping 14, you should try to make your flight as comfortable as possible. Flight attendants will do their best to aid you in that pursuit: From a can of soda to a pair of headphones, they offer everything that they can to make sure that passengers have a smooth ride. At the same time, there are some in-flight amenities that you shouldn't take advantage of. According to flight attendants, if you're offered certain items on a plane, you're better off turning them down. Read on to find out what you should just say no to.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
WORLD
nyconthecheap.com

McDonald’s 12 Days of Free Food in December

This year’s deals are in partnership with superstar Mariah Carey, and include her personal favorite, the Cheeseburger, plus customer favs Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets and other items. McDonald’s is even calling this year’s 12 Days of Deals program the Mariah Menu. The freebies are available only through the McDonald’s app...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newschain

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
WORLD
informnny.com

Burger King offering 37-cent Whoppers for 2 days only

(NEXSTAR) – Hear ye, hear ye: His Majesty, the Burger King, is lowering the price of his iconic Whopper sandwiches for the Burger Kingdom’s most loyal subjects. On Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, Burger King restaurants nationwide will be serving Whoppers for their original price of just 37 cents. The deal comes with a catch, however — it’s only available to Burger King Royal Perks members who order via the Burger King app or website.
RESTAURANTS
TravelNoire

Flash Sale: Southwest Airlines Has $39 Flights But Only For 3-Days

Southwest Airlines is well-known for its $39 one-way flight sales, and just like the previous ones, the airline is back with their winter sale. The sale, which started this week, will run until Thursday Nov. 11 at 11:59pm Central Standard Time. Keep in mind that the $39 is just a starting price point, and most one-way fares with be $68.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy