The history of the roast dinner

Place garlic cloves in a food processor, and process until almost a paste, about 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Add shallot, rosemary, thyme, chives, anchovies, 1 tablespoon of the salt, and 2 teaspoons of the pepper to food processor. Pulse until shallot is finely chopped, about 5 pulses. Add butter, and process until combined, about 1 minute, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Transfer half of butter mixture to a sheet of parchment paper; gently roll and shape into a log; refrigerate at least 1 hour or up to 3 days. Let remaining butter mixture stand at room temperature up to 4 hours, or transfer to a bowl, cover, and refrigerate for up to 3 days; let come to room temperature before continuing.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO