T-D Club hosts tackle high school football playoffs for Week 14

The Notre Dame football team must tread lightly in the coming weeks, as they hope to hand on to some elite players in the next two recruiting classes. On Monday, news came down that Notre Dame football would be losing head coach Brian Kelly to the LSU Tigers. At first, it was just a rumor, then it became a reality, with Kelly telling his team to meet him for a meeting to discuss his departure at 7 AM ET on Tuesday.
The Saints have reportedly decided to bring back receiver Kevin White. White was waived from the 53-man roster a few days ago before New Orleans’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles but now, he looks to be back in the fold. White has had a few opportunities this season but hasn’t...
A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
Boonville (Mo.) High four-star edge rusher DJ Wesolak dropped his top schools on Wednesday. “Right now I have Alabama, Georgia, UNC, Oregon, USC and Missouri and LSU and Penn State,” Wesolak told 247Sports. Wesolak took an official to USC in June. He has Missouri scheduled for the second weekend of...
Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln Top247 2023 linebacker Raylen Wilson is down to two schools and has a decision date. The blue-chipper favors Georgia and Michigan and will announce his college destination at 3pm (EST) on Dec. 8 on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound Wilson is tabbed by the Top247 as...
Jaeden Gould is back on the market after he announced his decommitment from USC. The Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic defensive back made the decision two days after the Trojans hired Lincoln Riley as its head coach. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Gould is the No. 22 cornerback in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite....
5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson has decided to follow Lincoln Riley to USC. He originally de-committed from Oklahoma on Sunday when Riley was officially announced as the Trojans’ head coach. Nelson didn’t need a lot of time to think about his new home, based on his Twitter. Nelson is part of...
An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
Almost immediately when news broke that Brian Kelly was leaving Notre Dame to be the next head coach of the LSU Tigers, there was one name that football fans immediately thought of. Urban Meyer. It makes a lot of sense on paper, considering how things have not gone smoothly for...
The Ohio State football program has landed yet another highly-ranked quarterback recruit. On Wednesday, four-star QB prospect Devin Brown announced his commitment to the Buckeyes’ already-stacked 2022 recruiting class. “Betting on myself… ALL IN! Go Bucks!” he wrote on Twitter. Brown, the No. 5-ranked quarterback recruit in the 2022 class,...
Does Xavier Thomas plan to play in Clemson's bowl game? While the senior defensive end didn't play in Clemson's regular-season finale against South Carolina on Saturday, he wanted to assure Tigers fans (...)
The College Football Playoff rankings are almost always met with a fair amount of criticism, no matter what the committee does. But on Wednesday, the latest poll drew out the ire of ESPN’s Tony Kornheiser. The Pardon The Interruption host voiced his displeasure with one particular decision the committee made...
OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Free Academy will take aim at the state semifinals not far from its home turf when it takes on Section 2 champion Schuylerville in Saturday’s state Class C football quarterfinal at 2 p.m. The Blue Devils (9-1) will play the Black Horses (10-0) at Massena Central’s Mike...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just a few teams are left and they are gearing up for the regional finals!. 10TV's Adam King will be live at Westerville Central Where Upper Arlington will play Pickerington Central. First & 10 featured games:. Upper Arlington vs. Pickerington Central. Marysville vs. Springfield. Granville vs. Mount...
The Clemson Insider has confirmed that a Clemson defensive player is in the transfer portal. Junior linebacker Kane Patterson has entered the transfer portal, TCI has confirmed through a source. Patterson (...)
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – From childhood, University of Pittsburgh wide receiver Tre Tipton had it rough, growing up amid financial instability, food insecurity and family tragedies, which often left him depressed. But, thanks to a tenacious spirit, Tifton managed to pull himself out of “the darkness’’ and is now...
PARMA, Ohio — Now I've done it. The bosses are apparently so pleased with my "Final Thoughts" that I've been tweeting out after our WKYC High School Football Game of the Week webcasts that I've been asked to move it to our site. So here we go!!. Final thoughts from...
Pitt took care of business in the Carrier Dome on Saturday night as the Panthers defeated Syracuse 31-14. The win moved the Panthers to 10-2, the first time they’ve won 10 regular-season games since 1981. Pitt also finished with a perfect road record for the first time since 1987. Quarterback...
