The New Balance 550 has been one of the most popular silhouettes of 2021 and before the year comes to an end, the brand will deliver three more iterations of the shoe. The Boston-based sportswear brand announced on its release calendar that a trio of New Balance 550 styles is dropping before the week’s end. All three makeups don a predominantly white color scheme on the leather and mesh upper and are differentiated by either the “Team Carolina,” “Varsity Orange,” and black accents appearing on the underlay panels, sock liner, as well as on the “N” and “550” branding on the...

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO