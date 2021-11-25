ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

'Get up!' Pope prays that Lebanon can get back on its feet

By NICOLE WINFIELD
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EPXDB_0d6lyEKS00
Vatican Lebanon Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati attends a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron after their meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, on Sept. 24, 2021. Pope Francis told Lebanon’s prime minister on Wednesday that he was praying that God would help Lebanon “get up” and get back on its feet following an unprecedented economic crisis that has thrown three quarters of the country’s 6 million people, including a million Syrian refugees, into poverty. Prime Minister Najib Mikati met privately with Francis for about 20 minutes and gave him a tile from a 19th century Beirut church that was seriously damaged in the August 2020 port explosion that killed 216 people and injured more than 6,000. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File) (Francois Mori)

ROME — (AP) — Pope Francis told Lebanon’s prime minister on Thursday that he was praying that God would help Lebanon “get up” and get back on its feet following an unprecedented economic crisis that has thrown three quarters of the country’s 6 million people, including a million Syrian refugees, into poverty.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati met privately with Francis for about 20 minutes and gave him a piece of masonry tile from a 19th-century Beirut church that was seriously damaged in the August 2020 port explosion that killed 216 people and injured more than 6,000.

At the end of the audience, Francis invited Mikati and the Lebanese delegation to observe a minute of silence and prayer, the Vatican said.

Lebanon’s two-year economic meltdown, in which tens of thousands have lost their jobs and the pound has lost more than 90% of its value, is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement. The international community has said it will only help the small nation's government once it implements wide reforms and tackles widespread corruption.

Francis referred to the problems in remarks to Mikati and the Lebanese delegation and assured them of his prayers and efforts “to build a common effort to help Lebanon get back up” on its feet.

Francis referred to a Biblical passage in which Jesus takes the hand of a young girl on her deathbed and says “Get up!”

“May God take Lebanon by the hand and tell it: ‘Get up!’” the Vatican quoted Francis as saying.

In Mikati’s meeting with the Vatican secretary of state, the talks concerned the hope that “justice, necessary reforms and the support of the international community help to resolve the problems,” a Vatican statement said.

Mikati’s government, which was formed on Sept. 10, has been paralyzed for weeks — unable to meet because of deep divisions over the investigation into the port blast and a diplomatic dispute with the Gulf Arab states.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese pound has continued to slide, hitting new lows this week amid staggering inflation and soaring poverty. Lebanon’s spiraling financial crisis started in late 2019 and has rapidly worsened, compounded by the port blast and pandemic.

According to Mikati’s office, the pope “expressed his concern about the social situation in Lebanon and the economic conditions under which the Lebanese are living." The office said Francis praised Miktati's willingness and courage to do the job despite knowing of the problems.

Mikati's office said the pope told him the Vatican would “make efforts to support Lebanon in international forums" and stressed the need for Lebanon to maintain good relations with Arab neighbors and the international community.

Mikati’s government hasn't met since mid-October after Hezbollah-backed ministers called for the removal of the lead investigator into the blast and threatened to boycott Cabinet meetings until their demands are met, leading to the current paralysis.

___

Zeina Karam contributed to this report from Beirut.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Pope tells Macron 'I'm still alive' during Vatican talks

VATICAN CITY, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Pope Francis, 84, joked on Friday "I'm still alive" when asked by French President Emmanuel Macron how things were going at the start of hour-long private talks in the Vatican. A video released by the Vatican of the two before and after the talks...
RELIGION
CBS News

Pope Francis performed a miracle on boy who walked onstage at Vatican, mother says

It's not easy to upstage the pope — unless you're Paolo Bonavita, the 10-year-old Italian boy enchanted by Pope Francis and his white skull cap. Bonavita, who has autism and epilepsy, walked onto the stage to meet the pope at the Vatican last month, showing a keen interest in his zucchetto. He was offered a seat next to Francis, and, his mother says, the cap off the pope's own head.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Najib Mikati
newjerseyhills.com

Lebanon Boy Scouts give back by cleaning up Lebanon Reformed Church grounds

LEBANON - Boy Scouts from Boy Scouts of American Troop 200 recently gave back to their chartering organization, Lebanon Reformed Church, by cleaning up the church grounds. On Saturday, Nov. 20 boys from the troop, as well as their adult leaders, grabbed rakes and cleaned up the leaves that had been accumulating around the church grounds and parsonage throughout the fall.
LEBANON, NJ
The Independent

EU draft pulled after Vatican complains Christmas 'canceled'

The European Commission on Tuesday retracted internal communication guidelines that had proposed substituting the “Christmas period” with “holiday period” after an outcry by conservatives and the Vatican which termed the document an attempt to “cancel” Europe’s Christian roots.The European Commissioner for Equality, Helena Dalli, said the draft document had been intended to highlight European diversity and showcase the “inclusive nature of the European Commission.” But in a statement, she said it didn’t meet Commission standards and failed to achieve its stated purpose.“The guidelines clearly need more work,” she said, adding that a revised document would take into account...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lebanon#Hezbollah#Vatican#Arab States#Ap#Syrian#Lebanese#The Gulf Arab
AFP

Pope Francis seeks closer Orthodox ties on Greece visit

Twenty years after the last papal visit to Athens sparked protests by monks, Pope Francis heads to the Greek capital on Saturday seeking to improve historically difficult relations between the Roman Catholic and Greek Orthodox Churches. Francis visited the island of Lesbos in 2016 but his trip to Athens, which will include a mass and meetings with Greece's top cleric, Archbishop Ieronymos, is the first to the Greek capital by a pope since John Paul II came in May 2001. The Orthodox Church has been separated from the Catholic Church since the schism of 1054 between Rome and Constantinople, today's Istanbul which was then the capital of the Byzantine Empire. Hardliners in Greece still blame the pope for the split, and for the Fourth Crusade that sacked Constantinople in 1204.
RELIGION
AFP

Pope to plead migrant cause on Greece, Cyprus trip

Pope Francis heads to Cyprus and Greece on Thursday for a five-day trip intended to strengthen ties with the Orthodox Church and highlight the plight of migrants with a return trip to Lesbos. Francis' return to Lesbos represents "a very strong message" especially since "the situation has worsened", said Roberto Zuccolini, spokesman for the Italian lay Catholic association Sant'Egidio, which has been helping migrants in Europe since 2015, particularly in Greece. 
EUROPE
AFP

Pope on Cyprus visit urges European unity amid migrant influx

Pope Francis on Thursday urged unity as Europe faces an influx of refugees and migrants, speaking on the divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus, a major destination for people fleeing war and poverty. "We need to welcome and integrate one another and to walk together as brothers and sisters, all of us," said the pontiff, 84, at the start of a five-day trip that takes him to Greece from Saturday. Francis -- on his 35th international trip since becoming pope in 2013 -- is the second Catholic pontiff to visit Cyprus after Benedict XVI went in 2010. Speaking in a Maronite church in Nicosia, the pope said "the presence of many of our migrant brothers and sisters" had made Cyprus "a true point of encounter between different ethnicities and cultures".
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Vatican City
TheDailyBeast

Paris Archbishop Says Frequent Contact With Woman Was a ‘Mistake’

The archbishop of Paris—who denied having an intimate relationship with a woman—said Friday he “poorly handled” the situation and would step down if the pope requests it. Michel Aupetit, 70, said his frequent contact with the woman was “a mistake” but that he was not “living a double life” as suggested by an article in Le Point magazine this week. The publication quoted unnamed sources who said an email Aupetit accidentally sent to his secretary exposed the alleged affair.
RELIGION
Telegraph

Afghanistan collapse is worst UN has ever seen

Afghanistan's economic collapse is one of the worst in history and will see the country's wealth shrink by a fifth in the next year, the United Nations has said. The speed of the country's financial meltdown dwarfs recent economic crises in countries such as Lebanon, Venezuela and Syria. National GDP...
WORLD
The Independent

UN agency for Palestinian refugees faces funding crisis

The head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees said Tuesday it was unable to pay its 28,000 employees on time this month because of a major funding crisis, warning of potential cuts in vital services to millions of people amid a global pandemic.UNRWA runs schools, clinics and food distribution programs for millions of registered Palestinian refugees across the Middle East mainly the descendants of Palestinians who fled or were driven out of what is now Israel during the 1948 war surrounding its creation.The 5.7 million refugees mostly live in camps that have been transformed into built-up but...
ADVOCACY
kingstonthisweek.com

The Catholic Church in retreat

The announcement last week that Pope Francis may be planning a visit to Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church’s involvement in the abuses committed against Indigenous children in residential schools prompted a reflection on the state of the church today. The simple fact is that the church’s influence in the world is now at its lowest ebb since the early days of Christianity.
RELIGION
AFP

UN programme offers cash for struggling Afghan families

The UN World Food Programme on Monday distributed cash in the Afghan capital to about 3,000 families severely hit by the country's growing humanitarian crisis since the Taliban seized power. Global aid agencies have warned that more than half of Afghanistan's 38 million population are expected to face hunger this winter, as the country grapples with a deteriorating economy following the Islamists' return to power. "I never imagined that one day I would be sitting here in a queue seeking help," said Bassana, aged 20, who lives with her family of 10. "We will first buy food to avoid starving to death," she added.
CHARITIES
The Independent

Holocaust survivors mark Hanukkah at Jerusalem Western Wall

Several dozen Holocaust survivors marked the third night of Hanukkah on Tuesday with a menorah-lighting ceremony at Jerusalem's Western Wall that paid tribute to them and the 6 million other Jews killed by the Nazis The candle-lighting was organized by the Jewish Claims Conference at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, the holiest place where Jews can pray. It was accompanied by an online event featuring a statement by Jewish, Israeli and German leaders. German chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz said in a video statement in German that his country “will continue to do everything we can to protect Jewish...
RELIGION
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
62K+
Followers
75K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy