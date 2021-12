On Wednesday I wrote a piece which really irritated most readers, if not all. I wrote about why I feel that Jason Kidd isn’t good enough for a roster that’s mostly the same from the last two seasons. At best, I think he can help replicate what the team accomplished the last two years, but I’ve not seen enough to indicate that the Mavericks will take a significant step forward. That is the black cloud for me, because I want to see this team make it further in the playoffs. I want them to win a championship.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO