Amazon's Black Friday Sale Surprisingly Includes Ugg, Ganni, Levi's and More

Fans of HGTV's show Home Town are sure to have fallen in love with hosts Ben and Erin Napier's style since the show first premiered in 2016. The Laurel, Mississippi, natives are big fans of classic, relaxed, and vintage styles, and show it off both in their home designs and their fashion choices. You're likely to find Erin sporting a pair of comfy overalls or a feminine floral number for reveal days, while husband Ben sticks to his cozy flannels and work t-shirts. In their homes, the couple uses plenty of texture and tries to find unique, handmade, and sentimental decor to decorate, creating a warm and inviting home that exudes an atmosphere that's completely its own.
