Lewis Hamilton knew the danger last weekend. If Max Verstappen won either of the last two races, his lead would grow to a point where Hamilton would need more help than all of the remaining wins this season to take his record-setting eighth championship in the season finale at Abu Dhabi. With the number in mind, he charged from tenth to the race win, bringing himself back into the clear title conversation in the season's final month and dramatically improving his opportunity to win a championship. While Max Verstappen could not match the feat from seventh on the grid today, his own recovery drive keeps him in a strong position heading into the final month of the season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO