Busted! 26 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 11/25/21 Scioto County Mugshots

The Scioto County Jail is currently housing 194 inmates.

For our readers on Newsbreak, Please click “Read on the web” to view photos.

An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

DANIEL WOODS

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 11/25/2021

Birthdate: 05/19/1993

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $150

Class: Minor Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to $150

MAGGIE POPPE

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 11/25/2021

Birthdate: 04/29/1986

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Fugitive From Justice

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

LYNDSEY KNUEVEN

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 11/25/2021

Birthdate: 01/01/1995

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Misconduct At an Emergency

Bond: $500

Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days

JANET M WEST

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 11/24/2021

Birthdate: 07/19/1982

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Agg Trafficking in Drugs

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 3 to 10 years

CURSTIN N DARBY

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court

Booking Date: 11/24/2021

Birthdate: 04/11/1993

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Endangering Children

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

CURTIS LEE JAMES

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court

Booking Date: 11/24/2021

Birthdate: 10/28/1964

Prior Arrests: 17

Crime: Domestic Violence

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

EARL MCKEE

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 11/24/2021

Birthdate: 01/10/1994

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Parole Violation

Bond: $0

REBECCA D JAMES

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 11/24/2021

Birthdate: 07/12/1978

Prior Arrests: 32

Crime: Violating Protection Order

Bond: $25,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

CONRAD D MULLINS

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 11/24/2021

Birthdate: 12/03/1965

Prior Arrests: 51

Crime: Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $150

Class: Minor Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to $150

DANIEL G SIERER

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 11/24/2021

Birthdate: 06/24/1965

Prior Arrests: 3

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

TIMOTHY WILLIAM CLIFFORD

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court

Booking Date: 11/24/2021

Birthdate: 07/06/1991

Prior Arrests: 6

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Possession of Meth

Bond: $2,500

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

CALEB WESLEY-DANIE ANDERSON

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court

Booking Date: 11/24/2021

Birthdate: 05/03/2001

Prior Arrests: 10

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JAMES AURTHER HOLSINGER

Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department

Booking Date: 11/24/2021

Birthdate: 07/01/1965

Prior Arrests: 12

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

JUSTIN KEITH DYER

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 11/24/2021

Birthdate: 05/15/1985

Prior Arrests: 5

Crime: Fugitive From Justice\greenup KY

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

CLINT HOPPER

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 11/24/2021

Birthdate: 01/27/1976

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $200

JENNIFER RAE SHEPHERD

Arresting Agency: Adult Parole Authority

Booking Date: 11/23/2021

Birthdate: 03/16/1980

Prior Arrests: 50

Crime: Parole Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

TOBIAS BUTLER

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 11/23/2021

Birthdate: 08/04/1999

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Operating Vehicle Under Influence

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

DESTINY HARTMAN

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 11/23/2021

Birthdate: 05/08/2002

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JUSTINE B SMITH

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 11/23/2021

Birthdate: 04/07/1977

Prior Arrests: 13

Crime: Resisting Arrest

Bond: $750

Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days

Crime: Criminal Trespass

Bond: $150

Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days

DUSTY ANN MOGAN

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 11/23/2021

Birthdate: 07/15/1977

Prior Arrests: 8

Crime: No OL

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

CHRISTOPHER LEE BARFIELD

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office

Booking Date: 11/23/2021

Birthdate: 02/17/1976

Prior Arrests: 9

Crime: Receiving Stolen Property\pike County

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

K’LA RHEA

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 11/22/2021

Birthdate: 06/13/1983

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Tampering with Evidence

Bond: $12,500

Class: 3rd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years

LUKE ZIMINSKI

Arresting Agency: Adult Parole Authority

Booking Date: 11/22/2021

Birthdate: 05/24/1995

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Parole Violation

Bond: $0

JEREMIE GRAVES

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 11/22/2021

Birthdate: 07/20/1975

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $150

CLINT TURP RICHMOND

Arresting Agency: Adams County Sheriff Office

Booking Date: 11/22/2021

Birthdate: 03/24/1981

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Driving Unders Suspension\bw

Bond: $2,200

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JESSICA N KESTER

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 11/22/2021

Birthdate: 12/19/1983

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Driving Under the Influence

Bond: $2,500

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Possession of Drugs – Schedule IIi, Iv,

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days