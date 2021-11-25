Busted! 26 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 11/25/21 Scioto County Mugshots
The Scioto County Jail is currently housing 194 inmates.
An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
DANIEL WOODS
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 11/25/2021
Birthdate: 05/19/1993
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Disorderly Conduct
Bond: $150
Class: Minor Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to $150
MAGGIE POPPE
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 11/25/2021
Birthdate: 04/29/1986
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Fugitive From Justice
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
LYNDSEY KNUEVEN
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 11/25/2021
Birthdate: 01/01/1995
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Misconduct At an Emergency
Bond: $500
Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days
JANET M WEST
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 11/24/2021
Birthdate: 07/19/1982
Prior Arrests: 2
Crime: Agg Trafficking in Drugs
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 3 to 10 years
CURSTIN N DARBY
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court
Booking Date: 11/24/2021
Birthdate: 04/11/1993
Prior Arrests: 2
Crime: Endangering Children
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
CURTIS LEE JAMES
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court
Booking Date: 11/24/2021
Birthdate: 10/28/1964
Prior Arrests: 17
Crime: Domestic Violence
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
EARL MCKEE
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 11/24/2021
Birthdate: 01/10/1994
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Parole Violation
Bond: $0
REBECCA D JAMES
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 11/24/2021
Birthdate: 07/12/1978
Prior Arrests: 32
Crime: Violating Protection Order
Bond: $25,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
CONRAD D MULLINS
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 11/24/2021
Birthdate: 12/03/1965
Prior Arrests: 51
Crime: Disorderly Conduct
Bond: $150
Class: Minor Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to $150
DANIEL G SIERER
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 11/24/2021
Birthdate: 06/24/1965
Prior Arrests: 3
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
TIMOTHY WILLIAM CLIFFORD
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court
Booking Date: 11/24/2021
Birthdate: 07/06/1991
Prior Arrests: 6
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
Crime: Possession of Meth
Bond: $2,500
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
CALEB WESLEY-DANIE ANDERSON
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court
Booking Date: 11/24/2021
Birthdate: 05/03/2001
Prior Arrests: 10
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
JAMES AURTHER HOLSINGER
Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department
Booking Date: 11/24/2021
Birthdate: 07/01/1965
Prior Arrests: 12
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
JUSTIN KEITH DYER
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 11/24/2021
Birthdate: 05/15/1985
Prior Arrests: 5
Crime: Fugitive From Justice\greenup KY
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
CLINT HOPPER
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 11/24/2021
Birthdate: 01/27/1976
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Disorderly Conduct
Bond: $200
JENNIFER RAE SHEPHERD
Arresting Agency: Adult Parole Authority
Booking Date: 11/23/2021
Birthdate: 03/16/1980
Prior Arrests: 50
Crime: Parole Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
TOBIAS BUTLER
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 11/23/2021
Birthdate: 08/04/1999
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Operating Vehicle Under Influence
Bond: $1,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
DESTINY HARTMAN
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 11/23/2021
Birthdate: 05/08/2002
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
JUSTINE B SMITH
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 11/23/2021
Birthdate: 04/07/1977
Prior Arrests: 13
Crime: Resisting Arrest
Bond: $750
Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days
Crime: Criminal Trespass
Bond: $150
Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days
DUSTY ANN MOGAN
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 11/23/2021
Birthdate: 07/15/1977
Prior Arrests: 8
Crime: No OL
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
CHRISTOPHER LEE BARFIELD
Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff Office
Booking Date: 11/23/2021
Birthdate: 02/17/1976
Prior Arrests: 9
Crime: Receiving Stolen Property\pike County
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
K’LA RHEA
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 11/22/2021
Birthdate: 06/13/1983
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Tampering with Evidence
Bond: $12,500
Class: 3rd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years
LUKE ZIMINSKI
Arresting Agency: Adult Parole Authority
Booking Date: 11/22/2021
Birthdate: 05/24/1995
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Parole Violation
Bond: $0
JEREMIE GRAVES
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 11/22/2021
Birthdate: 07/20/1975
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Disorderly Conduct
Bond: $150
CLINT TURP RICHMOND
Arresting Agency: Adams County Sheriff Office
Booking Date: 11/22/2021
Birthdate: 03/24/1981
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Driving Unders Suspension\bw
Bond: $2,200
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
JESSICA N KESTER
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 11/22/2021
Birthdate: 12/19/1983
Prior Arrests: 2
Crime: Driving Under the Influence
Bond: $2,500
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Possession of Drugs – Schedule IIi, Iv,
Bond: $1,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
