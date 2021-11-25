ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Scalable and modular wireless-network infrastructure for large-scale behavioural neuroscience

By Raza Qazi
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe use of rodents to acquire understanding of the function of neural circuits and of the physiological, genetic and developmental underpinnings of behaviour has been constrained by limitations in the scalability, automation and high-throughput operation of implanted wireless neural devices. Here we report scalable and modular hardware and software infrastructure for...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Theta rhythmicity governs human behavior and hippocampal signals during memory-dependent tasks

Memory formation and reinstatement are thought to lock to the hippocampal theta rhythm, predicting that encoding and retrieval processes appear rhythmic themselves. Here, we show that rhythmicity can be observed in behavioral responses from memory tasks, where participants indicate, using button presses, the timing of encoding and recall of cue-object associative memories. We find no evidence for rhythmicity in button presses for visual tasks using the same stimuli, or for questions about already retrieved objects. The oscillations for correctly remembered trials center in the slow theta frequency range (1-5"‰Hz). Using intracranial EEG recordings, we show that the memory task induces temporally extended phase consistency in hippocampal local field potentials at slow theta frequencies, but significantly more for remembered than forgotten trials, providing a potential mechanistic underpinning for the theta oscillations found in behavioral responses.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

MCMICRO: a scalable, modular image-processing pipeline for multiplexed tissue imaging

Highly multiplexed tissue imaging makes detailed molecular analysis of single cells possible in a preserved spatial context. However, reproducible analysis of large multichannel images poses a substantial computational challenge. Here, we describe a modular and open-source computational pipeline, MCMICRO, for performing the sequential steps needed to transform whole-slide images into single-cell data. We demonstrate the use of MCMICRO on tissue and tumor images acquired using multiple imaging platforms, thereby providing a solid foundation for the continued development of tissue imaging software.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Self-selective ferroelectric memory realized with semimetalic graphene channel

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 90 (2021) Cite this article. A new concept of read-out method for ferroelectric random-access memory (FeRAM) using a graphene layer as the channel material of bottom-gated field effect transistor structure is demonstrated experimentally. The transconductance of the graphene channel is found to change its sign depending on the direction of spontaneous polarization (SP) in the underlying ferroelectric layer. This indicates that the memory state of FeRAM, specified by the SP direction of the ferroelectric layer, can be sensed unambiguously with transconductance measurements. With the proposed read-out method, it is possible to construct an array of ferroelectric memory cells in the form of a cross-point structure where the transconductance of a crossing cell can be measured selectively without any additional selector. This type of FeRAM can be a plausible solution for fabricating high speed, ultra-low power, long lifetime, and high density 3D stackable non-volatile memory.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

EnGenius Releases Executive-Level Network Management Platform For Large-Scale Businesses

EnGenius Cloud PRO is built for high-density, high demand environments like resorts, universities, luxury condominiums, senior living communities, and distributed enterprise networks. EnGenius Technologies Inc., a worldwide manufacturer of future-proof enterprise networking solutions, announced the release of its EnGenius Cloud PRO network management platform. EnGenius is allowing end-users to test...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Thirty-day hospital readmission prediction model based on common data model with weather and air quality data

Although several studies have attempted to develop a model for predicting 30-day re-hospitalization, few attempts have been made for sufficient verification and multi-center expansion for clinical use. In this study, we developed a model that predicts unplanned hospital readmission within 30Â days of discharge; the model is based on a common data model and considers weather and air quality factors, and can be easily extended to multiple hospitals. We developed and compared four tree-based machine learning methods: decision tree, random forest, AdaBoost, and gradient boosting machine (GBM). Above all, GBM showed the highest AUC performance of 75.1 in the clinical model, while the clinical and W-score model showed the best performance of 73.9 for musculoskeletal diseases. Further, PM10, rainfall, and maximum temperature were the weather and air quality variables that most impacted the model. In addition, external validation has confirmed that the model based on weather and air quality factors has transportability to adapt to other hospital systems.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Mathematical modeling and multivariate analysis applied earliest soybean harvest associated drying and storage conditions and influences on physicochemical grain quality

Anticipating the harvest period of soybean crops can impact on the post-harvest processes. This study aimed to evaluate early soybean harvest associated drying and storage conditions on the physicochemical soybean quality using of mathematical modeling and multivariate analysis. The soybeans were harvested with a moisture content of 18 and 23% (d.b.) and subjected to drying in a continuous dryer at 80, 100, and 120Â Â°C. The drying kinetics and volumetric shrinkage modeling were evaluated. Posteriorly, the soybean was stored at different packages and temperatures for 8Â months to evaluate the physicochemical properties. After standardizing the variables, the data were submitted to cluster analysis. For this, we use Euclidean distance and Ward's hierarchical method. Then defining the groups, we constructed a graph containing the dispersion of the values of the variables and their respective Pearson correlations for each group. The mathematical models proved suitable to describe the drying kinetics. Besides, the effective diffusivity obtained was 4.9"‰Ã—"‰10"“10 m2Â sâˆ’1 promoting a volumetric shrinkage of the grains and influencing the reduction of physicochemical quality. It was observed that soybean harvested at 23% moisture, dried at 80Â Â°C, and stored at a temperature below 23Â Â°C maintained its oil content (25.89%), crude protein (35.69%), and lipid acidity (5.54Â mL). In addition, it is to note that these correlations' magnitude was substantially more remarkable for the treatments allocated to the G2 group. Furthermore, the electrical conductivity was negatively correlated with all the physicochemical variables evaluated. Besides this, the correlation between crude protein and oil yield was positive and of high magnitude, regardless of the group formed. In conclusion, the early harvest of soybeans reduced losses in the field and increased the grain flow on the storage units. The low-temperature drying and the use of packaging technology close to environmental temperatures conserved the grain quality.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Directed-evolution of translation system for efficient unnatural amino acids incorporation and generalizable synthetic auxotroph construction

Site-specific incorporation of unnatural amino acids (UAAs) with similar incorporation efficiency to that of natural amino acids (NAAs) and low background activity is extremely valuable for efficient synthesis of proteins with diverse new chemical functions and design of various synthetic auxotrophs. However, such efficient translation systems remain largely unknown in the literature. Here, we describe engineered chimeric phenylalanine systems that dramatically increase the yield of proteins bearing UAAs, through systematic engineering of the aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase and its respective cognate tRNA. These engineered synthetase/tRNA pairs allow single-site and multi-site incorporation of UAAs with efficiencies similar to those of NAAs and high fidelity. In addition, using the evolved chimeric phenylalanine system, we construct a series of E. coli strains whose growth is strictly dependent on exogenously supplied of UAAs. We further show that synthetic auxotrophic cells can grow robustly in living mice when UAAs are supplemented.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Efficacy of AAV serotypes to target Schwann cells after intrathecal and intravenous delivery

To optimize gene delivery to myelinating Schwann cells we compared clinically relevant AAV serotypes and injection routes. AAV9 and AAVrh10 vectors expressing either EGFP or the neuropathy-associated gene GJB1/Connexin32 (Cx32) under a myelin specific promoter were injected intrathecally or intravenously in wild type and Gjb1-null mice, respectively. Vector biodistribution in lumbar roots and sciatic nerves was higher in AAVrh10 injected mice while EGFP and Cx32 expression rates and levels were similar between the two serotypes. A gradient of biodistribution away from the injection site was seen with both intrathecal and intravenous delivery, while similar expression rates were achieved despite higher vector amounts injected intravenously. Quantified immune cells in relevant tissues were similar to non-injected littermates. Overall, AAV9 and AAVrh10 efficiently transduce Schwann cells throughout the peripheral nervous system with both clinically relevant routes of administration, although AAV9 and intrathecal injection may offer a more efficient approach for treating demyelinating neuropathies.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Environment-sensitive emission of anionic hydrogen-bonded urea-derivative"“acetate-ion complexes and their aggregation-induced emission enhancement

Anions often quench fluorescence (FL). However, strong ionic hydrogen bonding between fluorescent dyes and anion molecules has the potential to control the electronic state of FL dyes, creating new functions via non-covalent interactions. Here, we propose an approach, utilising ionic hydrogen bonding between urea groups and anions, to control the electronic states of fluorophores and develop an aggregation-induced emission enhancement (AIEE) system. The AIEE ionic hydrogen-bonded complex (IHBC) formed between 1,8-diphenylnaphthalene (p-2Urea), with aryl urea groups at the para-positions on the peri-phenyl rings, and acetate ions exhibits high environmental sensitivities in solution phases, and the FL quantum yield (QY) in ion-pair assemblies of the IHBC and tetrabutylammonium cations is more than five times higher than that of the IHBC in solution. Our versatile and simple approach for the design of AIEE dye facilitates the future development of environment-sensitive probes and solid-state emitting materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Large-scale integration of the plasma proteome with genetics and disease

The plasma proteome can help bridge the gap between the genome and diseases. Here we describe genome-wide association studies (GWASs) of plasma protein levels measured with 4,907 aptamers in 35,559 Icelanders. We found 18,084 associations between sequence variants and levels of proteins in plasma (protein quantitative trait loci; pQTL), of which 19% were with rare variants (minor allele frequency (MAF)"‰<"‰1%). We tested plasma protein levels for association with 373 diseases and other traits and identified 257,490 associations. We integrated pQTL and genetic associations with diseases and other traits and found that 12% of 45,334 lead associations in the GWAS Catalog are with variants in high linkage disequilibrium with pQTL. We identified 938 genes encoding potential drug targets with variants that influence levels of possible biomarkers. Combining proteomics, genomics and transcriptomics, we provide a valuable resource that can be used to improve understanding of disease pathogenesis and to assist with drug discovery and development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A novel paper MAP method for rapid high resolution histological analysis

Three-dimensional visualization of cellular and subcellular-structures in histological-tissues is essential for understanding the complexities of biological-phenomena, especially with regards structural and spatial relationships and pathologlical-diagnosis. Recent advancements in tissue-clearing technology, such as Magnified Analysis of Proteome (MAP), have significantly improved our ability to study biological-structures in three-dimensional space; however, their wide applicability to a variety of tissues is limited by long incubation-times and a need for advanced imaging-systems that are not readily available in most-laboratories. Here, we present optimized MAP-based method for paper-thin samples, Paper-MAP, which allow for rapid clearing and subsequent imaging of three-dimensional sections derived from various tissues using conventional confocal-microscopy. Paper-MAP successfully clear tissues within 1-day, compared to the original-MAP, without significant differences in achieved optical-transparency. As a proof-of-concept, we investigated the vasculature and neuronal-networks of a variety of human and rodent tissues processed via Paper-MAP, in both healthy and diseased contexts, including Alzheimer's disease and glioma.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modulation of dopamine tone induces frequency shifts in cortico-basal ganglia beta oscillations

Î’eta oscillatory activity (human: 13"“35"‰Hz; primate: 8"“24"‰Hz) is pervasive within the cortex and basal ganglia. Studies in Parkinson's disease patients and animal models suggest that beta-power increases with dopamine depletion. However, the exact relationship between oscillatory power, frequency and dopamine tone remains unclear. We recorded neural activity in the cortex and basal ganglia of healthy non-human primates while acutely and chronically up- and down-modulating dopamine levels. We assessed changes in beta oscillations in patients with Parkinson's following acute and chronic changes in dopamine tone. Here we show beta oscillation frequency is strongly coupled with dopamine tone in both monkeys and humans. Power, coherence between single-units and local field potentials (LFP), spike-LFP phase-locking, and phase-amplitude coupling are not systematically regulated by dopamine levels. These results demonstrate that beta frequency is a key property of pathological oscillations in cortical and basal ganglia networks.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The optics of the human eye at 8.6Â Âµm resolution

Ocular optics is normally estimated based on up to 2,600 measurement points within the pupil of the eye, which implies a lateral resolution of approximately 175 Âµm for a 9Â mm pupil diameter. This is because information below this resolution is not thought to be relevant or even possible to obtain with current measurement systems. In this work, we characterize the in vivo ocular optics of the human eye with a lateral resolution of 8.6 Âµm, which implies roughly 1 million measurement points for a pupil diameter of 9Â mm. The results suggest that the normal human eye presents a series of hitherto unknown optical patterns with amplitudes between 200 and 300Â nm and is made up of a series of in-phase peaks and valleys. If the results are analysed at only high lateral frequencies, the human eye is also found to contain a whole range of new information. This discovery could have a great impact on the way we understand some fundamental mechanisms of human vision and could be of outstanding utility in certain fields of ophthalmology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Light-mediated discovery of surfaceome nanoscale organization and intercellular receptor interaction networks

The molecular nanoscale organization of the surfaceome is a fundamental regulator of cellular signaling in health and disease. Technologies for mapping the spatial relationships of cell surface receptors and their extracellular signaling synapses would unlock theranostic opportunities to target protein communities and the possibility to engineer extracellular signaling. Here, we develop an optoproteomic technology termed LUX-MS that enables the targeted elucidation of acute protein interactions on and in between living cells using light-controlled singlet oxygen generators (SOG). By using SOG-coupled antibodies, small molecule drugs, biologics and intact viral particles, we demonstrate the ability of LUX-MS to decode ligand receptor interactions across organisms and to discover surfaceome receptor nanoscale organization with direct implications for drug action. Furthermore, by coupling SOG to antigens we achieved light-controlled molecular mapping of intercellular signaling within functional immune synapses between antigen-presenting cells and CD8+"‰T cells providing insights into T cell activation with spatiotemporal specificity. LUX-MS based decoding of surfaceome signaling architectures thereby provides a molecular framework for the rational development of theranostic strategies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Catalytic flexibility of rice glycosyltransferase OsUGT91C1 for the production of palatable steviol glycosides

Steviol glycosides are the intensely sweet components of extracts from Stevia rebaudiana. These molecules comprise an invariant steviol aglycone decorated with variable glycans and could widely serve as a low-calorie sweetener. However, the most desirable steviol glycosides Reb D and Reb M, devoid of unpleasant aftertaste, are naturally produced only in trace amounts due to low levels of specific Î² (1"“2) glucosylation in Stevia. Here, we report the biochemical and structural characterization of OsUGT91C1, a glycosyltransferase from Oryza sativa, which is efficient at catalyzing Î² (1"“2) glucosylation. The enzyme's ability to bind steviol glycoside substrate in three modes underlies its flexibility to catalyze Î² (1"“2) glucosylation in two distinct orientations as well as Î² (1"“6) glucosylation. Guided by the structural insights, we engineer this enzyme to enhance the desirable Î² (1"“2) glucosylation, eliminate Î² (1"“6) glucosylation, and obtain a promising catalyst for the industrial production of naturally rare but palatable steviol glycosides.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Replica exchange molecular dynamics simulations reveal self-association sites in M-crystallin caused by mutations provide insights of cataract

Crystallins are ubiquitous, however, prevalence is seen in eye lens. Eye lens crystallins are long-lived and structural intactness is required for maintaining lens transparency and protein solubility. Mutations in crystallins often lead to cataract. In this study, we performed mutations at specific sites of M-crystallin, a close homologue of eye lens crystallin and studied by using replica exchange molecular dynamics simulation with generalized Born implicit solvent model. Mutations were made on the Ca2+ binding residues (K34D and S77D) and in the hydrophobic core (W45R) which is known to cause congenital cataract in homologous Î³D-crystallin. The chosen mutations caused large motion of the N-terminal Greek key, concomitantly broke the interlocking Greek keys interactions and perturbed the compact core resulting in several folded and partially unfolded states. Partially unfolded states exposed large hydrophobic patches that could act as precursors for self-aggregation. Accumulation of such aggregates is the potential cause of cataract in homologous eye lens crystallins.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Artificial intelligence-enhanced quantum chemical method with broad applicability

High-level quantum mechanical (QM) calculations are indispensable for accurate explanation of natural phenomena on the atomistic level. Their staggering computational cost, however, poses great limitations, which luckily can be lifted to a great extent by exploiting advances in artificial intelligence (AI). Here we introduce the general-purpose, highly transferable artificial intelligence"“quantum mechanical method 1 (AIQM1). It approaches the accuracy of the gold-standard coupled cluster QM method with high computational speed of the approximate low-level semiempirical QM methods for the neutral,Â closed-shell species in the ground state. AIQM1 can provide accurate ground-state energies for diverse organic compounds as well as geometries for even challenging systems such as large conjugated compounds (fullerene C60) close to experiment. This opens an opportunity to investigate chemical compounds with previously unattainable speed and accuracy as we demonstrate by determining geometries of polyyne molecules-the task difficult for both experiment and theory. Noteworthy, our method's accuracy is also good for ions and excited-state properties, although the neural network part of AIQM1 was never fitted to these properties.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Experimental investigation of size broadening of a K x-ray source produced by high intensity laser pulses

The size of a hard KÎ± x-ray source (\({\mathrm{E}}_{{\rm{K}}_{\rm{\alpha }}}\) = 17.48Â keV) produced by a high intensity femtosecond laser interacting with a solid molybdenum target is experimentally investigated for a wide range of laser intensity (I"‰~"‰1017"“2.8"‰Ã—"‰1019Â W/cm2) and for four values of the temporal contrast ratio (6.7"‰Ã—"‰107"‰<"‰CR"‰<"‰3.3"‰Ã—"‰1010). Results point out the size enlargement of the x-ray source with the increase of laser intensity and with the deterioration of temporal contrast. It amounts up to sixteen times the laser spot size at the highest laser intensity and for the lowest temporal contrast ratio. Using hydrodynamic simulations, we evaluate the density scale length of the pre-plasma L/Î» just before the main pulse peak. This allows us to show that a direct correlation with the laser absorption mechanisms is not relevant to explain the large size broadening. By varying the thickness of the molybdenum target down to 4Â Âµm, the impact of hot electron scattering inside the solid is also proved irrelevant to explain the evolution of both the x-ray source size and the KÎ± photon number. We deduce that the most probable mechanism yielding to the broadening of the source size is linked to the creation of surface electromagnetic fields which confine the hot electrons at the solid surface. This assumption is supported by dedicated experiments where the evolution of the size enlargement of the x-ray source is carefully studied as a function of the laser focal spot size for the highest contrast ratio.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Emerging trends of therapy related myeloid neoplasms following modern cancer therapeutics in the United States

Clonal hematopoiesis (CH) is a risk factor for the development of therapy-related myelodysplastic syndromes (tMDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (tAML). Adoption of targeted-immunotherapeutics since 2011, may alter the risk of CH progression to tMDS/AML. To study this, we evaluated risk of tMDS and tAML in 667 588"‰â‰¥"‰1-year survivors of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), renal cell carcinoma (RCC), melanoma and multiple-myeloma (MM) diagnosed during: 2000"“2005, 2006"“2010 and 2011"“2016. The risk of tMDS increased significantly after NSCLC across all time periods (Ptrend"‰="‰0.002) while tAML risk decreased from 2006"“2010 to 2011"“2016, coinciding with increasing use of non-chemotherapeutic agents. tAML risk after RCC decreased (Ptrend"‰="‰0.007) whereas tMDS risk did not significantly change over time. After melanoma, tMDS and tAML risks were similar to the general population. tMDS and tAML risk after MM increased from the first to second time-period, however, only risk of tMDS decreased during last period. We report diverging trends in the risk of tAML and tMDS after adoption of modern cancer therapies for specific cancers. It is imperative to further explore impact of contemporary treatment strategies on clonal evolution. Modern treatments via their discrete mechanism of actions on pre-existing CH may alter the risk of subsequent tMDS and tAML.
CANCER
Nature.com

Structural and functional thalamocortical connectivity study in female fibromyalgia

Dysfunctional thalamocortical interactions have been suggested as putative mechanisms of ineffective pain modulation and also suggested as possible pathophysiology of fibromyalgia (FM). However, it remains unclear which specific thalamocortical networks are altered and whether it is related to abnormal pain perception in people with FM. Here, we conducted combined vertex-wise subcortical shape, cortical thickness, structural covariance, and resting-state functional connectivity analyses to address these questions. FM group exhibited a regional shape deflation of the left posterior thalamus encompassing the ventral posterior lateral and pulvinar nuclei. The structural covariance analysis showed that the extent of regional deflation of the left posterior thalamus was negatively covaried with the left inferior parietal cortical thickness in the FM group, whereas those two regions were positively covaried in the healthy controls. In functional connectivity analysis with the left posterior thalamus as a seed, FM group had less connectivity with the periaqueductal gray compared with healthy controls, but enhanced connectivity between the posterior thalamus and bilateral inferior parietal regions, associated with a lower electrical pain threshold at the hand dorsum (pain-free point). Overall, our findings showed the structural thalamic alteration interacts with the cortical regions in a functionally maladaptive direction, leading the FM brain more responsive to external stimuli and potentially contributing to pain amplification.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

