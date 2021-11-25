ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gene family evolution underlies cell-type diversification in the hypothalamus of teleosts

By Maxwell E. R. Shafer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of cell types form the vertebrate brain but it is largely unknown how similar cellular repertoires are between or within species or how cell-type diversity evolves. To examine cell-type diversity across and within species, we performed single-cell RNA sequencing of ~130,000 hypothalamic cells from zebrafish (Danio rerio) and surface and...

Nature.com

Natural killer cell-derived exosomal miR-1249-3p attenuates insulin resistance and inflammation in mouse models of type 2 diabetes

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 409 (2021) Cite this article. Natural killer (NK) cells have been suggested to be associated with type 2 diabetes by regulating systemic inflammation. However, the mechanism by which NK cells regulate insulin sensitivity remains unknown. This study shows that NK-derived exosomes from lean mice attenuate obesity-induced insulin resistance and inflammation in mice of type 2 diabetes. Moreover, lean NK-derived exosomes enhance insulin sensitivity and relieve inflammation in adipocytes and hepatocytes. MiR-1249-3p, which is significantly upregulated in lean NK-derived exosomes, can be transferred from NK cells to adipocytes and hepatocytes via exosomes. NK-derived exosomal miR-1249-3p dramatically induces cellular insulin sensitivity and relieves inflammation. Mechanistically, exosomal miR-1249-3p directly targets SKOR1 to regulate the formation of ternary complex SMAD6/MYD88/SMURF1, which mediates glucose homeostasis by suppressing the TLR4/NF-ÎºB signaling pathway. This study reveals an emerging role for NK-derived exosomal miR-1249-3p in remission of insulin resistance, and provides a series of potential therapeutic targets in type 2 diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Capturing hidden regulation based on noise change of gene expression level from single cell RNA-seq in yeast

Recent progress in high throughput single cell RNA-seq (scRNA-seq) has activated the development of data-driven inferring methods of gene regulatory networks. Most network estimations assume that perturbations produce downstream effects. However, the effects of gene perturbations are sometimes compensated by a gene with redundant functionality (functional compensation). In order to avoid functional compensation, previous studies constructed double gene deletions, but its vast nature of gene combinations was not suitable for comprehensive network estimation. We hypothesized that functional compensation may emerge as a noise change without mean change (noise-only change) due to varying physical properties and strong compensation effects. Here, we show compensated interactions, which are not detected by mean change, are captured by noise-only change quantified from scRNA-seq. We investigated whether noise-only change genes caused by a single deletion of STP1 and STP2, which have strong functional compensation, are enriched in redundantly regulated genes. As a result, noise-only change genes are enriched in their redundantly regulated genes. Furthermore, novel downstream genes detected from noise change are enriched in "transport", which is related to known downstream genes. Herein, we suggest the noise difference comparison has the potential to be applied as a new strategy for network estimation that capture even compensated interaction.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Theta rhythmicity governs human behavior and hippocampal signals during memory-dependent tasks

Memory formation and reinstatement are thought to lock to the hippocampal theta rhythm, predicting that encoding and retrieval processes appear rhythmic themselves. Here, we show that rhythmicity can be observed in behavioral responses from memory tasks, where participants indicate, using button presses, the timing of encoding and recall of cue-object associative memories. We find no evidence for rhythmicity in button presses for visual tasks using the same stimuli, or for questions about already retrieved objects. The oscillations for correctly remembered trials center in the slow theta frequency range (1-5"‰Hz). Using intracranial EEG recordings, we show that the memory task induces temporally extended phase consistency in hippocampal local field potentials at slow theta frequencies, but significantly more for remembered than forgotten trials, providing a potential mechanistic underpinning for the theta oscillations found in behavioral responses.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dynamic changes in immune gene co-expression networks predict development of type 1 diabetes

Significant progress has been made in elucidating genetic risk factors influencing Type 1 diabetes (T1D); however, features other than genetic variants that initiate and/or accelerate islet autoimmunity that lead to the development of clinical T1D remain largely unknown. We hypothesized that genetic and environmental risk factors can both contribute to T1D through dynamic alterations of molecular interactions in physiologic networks. To test this hypothesis, we utilized longitudinal blood transcriptomic profiles in The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young (TEDDY) study to generate gene co-expression networks. In network modules that contain immune response genes associated with T1D, we observed highly dynamic differences in module connectivity in the 600Â days (~"‰2Â years) preceding clinical diagnosis of T1D. Our results suggest that gene co-expression is highly plastic and that connectivity differences in T1D-associated immune system genes influence the timing and development of clinical disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Hematopoiesis under telomere attrition at the single-cell resolution

The molecular mechanisms that drive hematopoietic stem cell functional decline under conditions of telomere shortening are not completely understood. In light of recent advances in single-cell technologies, we sought to redefine the transcriptional and epigenetic landscape of mouse and human hematopoietic stem cells under telomere attrition, as induced by pathogenic germline variants in telomerase complex genes. Here, we show that telomere attrition maintains hematopoietic stem cells under persistent metabolic activation and differentiation towards the megakaryocytic lineage through the cell-intrinsic upregulation of the innate immune signaling response, which directly compromises hematopoietic stem cells' self-renewal capabilities and eventually leads to their exhaustion. Mechanistically, we demonstrate that targeting members of the Ifi20x/IFI16 family of cytosolic DNA sensors using the oligodeoxynucleotide A151, which comprises four repeats of the TTAGGG motif of the telomeric DNA, overcomes interferon signaling activation in telomere-dysfunctional hematopoietic stem cells and these cells' skewed differentiation towards the megakaryocytic lineage. This study challenges the historical hypothesis that telomere attrition limits the proliferative potential of hematopoietic stem cells by inducing apoptosis, autophagy, or senescence, and suggests that targeting IFI16 signaling axis might prevent hematopoietic stem cell functional decline in conditions affecting telomere maintenance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chloranthus genome provides insights into the early diversification of angiosperms

Chloranthales remain the last major mesangiosperm lineage without a nuclear genome assembly. We therefore assemble a high-quality chromosome-level genome of Chloranthus spicatus to resolve enigmatic evolutionary relationships, as well as explore patterns of genome evolution among the major lineages of mesangiosperms (eudicots, monocots, magnoliids, Chloranthales, and Ceratophyllales). We find that synteny is highly conserved between genomic regions of Amborella, Vitis, and Chloranthus. We identify an ancient single whole-genome duplication (WGD) (Îº) prior to the divergence of extant Chloranthales. Phylogenetic inference shows Chloranthales as sister to magnoliids. Furthermore, our analyses indicate that ancient hybridization may account for the incongruent phylogenetic placement of Chloranthales + magnoliids relative to monocots and eudicots in nuclear and chloroplast trees. Long genes and long introns are found to be prevalent in both Chloranthales and magnoliids compared to other angiosperms. Overall, our findings provide an improved context for understanding mesangiosperm relationships and evolution and contribute a valuable genomic resource for future investigations.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

PhosphatidylcholineÂ restores neuronal plasticityÂ of neural stem cells under inflammatory stress

The balances between NSCs growth and differentiation, and between glial and neuronal differentiation play a key role in brain regeneration after any pathological conditions. It is well known that the nervous tissue shows a poor recovery after injury due to the factors present in the wounded microenvironment, particularly inflammatory factors, that prevent neuronal differentiation. Thus, it is essential to generate a favourable condition for NSCs and conduct them to differentiate towards functional neurons. Here, we show that neuroinflammation has no effect on NSCs proliferation but induces an aberrant neuronal differentiation that gives rise to dystrophic, non-functional neurons. This is perhaps the initial step of brain failure associated to many neurological disorders. Interestingly, we demonstrate that phosphatidylcholine (PtdCho)-enriched media enhances neuronal differentiation even under inflammatory stress by modifying the commitment of post-mitotic cells. The pro-neurogenic effect of PtdCho increases the population of healthy normal neurons. In addition, we provide evidences that this phospholipid ameliorates the damage of neurons and, in consequence, modulates neuronal plasticity. These results contribute to our understanding of NSCs behaviour under inflammatory conditions, opening up new venues to improve neurogenic capacity in the brain.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Heterogeneous recruitment abilities to RNA polymerases generate nonlinear scaling of gene expression with cell volume

While most genes' expression levels are proportional to cell volumes, some genes exhibit nonlinear scaling between their expression levels and cell volume. Therefore, their mRNA and protein concentrations change as the cell volume increases, which often have crucial biological functions such as cell-cycle regulation. However, the biophysical mechanism underlying the nonlinear scaling between gene expression and cell volume is still unclear. In this work, we show that the nonlinear scaling is a direct consequence of the heterogeneous recruitment abilities of promoters to RNA polymerases based on a gene expression model at the whole-cell level. Those genes with weaker (stronger) recruitment abilities than the average ability spontaneously exhibit superlinear (sublinear) scaling with cell volume. Analysis of the promoter sequences and the nonlinear scaling of Saccharomyces cerevisiae's mRNA levels shows that motifs associated with transcription regulation are indeed enriched in genes exhibiting nonlinear scaling, in concert with our model.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell analysis identifies dynamic gene expression networks that govern B cell development and transformation

Integration of external signals and B-lymphoid transcription factor activities organise B cell lineage commitment through alternating cycles of proliferation and differentiation, producing a diverse repertoire of mature B cells. We use single-cell transcriptomics/proteomics to identify differentially expressed gene networks across B cell development and correlate these networks with subtypes of B cell leukemia. Here we show unique transcriptional signatures that refine the pre-B cell expansion stages into pre-BCR-dependent and pre-BCR-independent proliferative phases. These changes correlate with reciprocal changes in expression of the transcription factor EBF1 and the RNA binding protein YBX3, that are defining features of the pre-BCR-dependent stage. Using pseudotime analysis, we further characterize the expression kinetics of different biological modalities across B cell development, including transcription factors, cytokines, chemokines, and their associated receptors. Our findings demonstrate the underlying heterogeneity of developing B cells and characterise developmental nodes linked to B cell transformation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Electrospun tube reduces adhesion in rabbit Achilles tendon 12Â weeks post-surgery without PAR-2 overexpression

One great challenge in surgical tendon repair is the minimization of peritendinous adhesions. An electrospun tube can serve as a physical barrier around a conventionally sutured tendon. Six New Zealand White rabbits had one Achilles tendon fully transsected and sutured by a 4-strand suture. Another six rabbits had the same treatment, but with the additional electrospun DegraPol tube set around the sutured tendon. The adhesion formation to the surrounding tissue was investigated 12Â weeks post-operation. Moreover, inflammation-related protease-activated receptor-2 (PAR-2) protein expression was assessed. Finally, rabbit Achilles tenocyte cultures were exposed to platelet-derived growth factor-BB (PDGF-BB), which mimicks the tendon healing environment, where PAR-2 gene expression was assessed as well as immunofluorescent staining intensity for F-actin and Î±-tubulin, respectively. At 12Â weeks post-operation, the partially degraded DegraPol tube exhibited significantly lower adhesion formation (âˆ’"‰20%). PAR-2 protein expression was similar for time points 3 and 6Â weeks, but increased at 12Â weeks post-operation. In vitro cell culture experiments showed a significantly higher PAR-2 gene expression on day 3 after exposure to PDGF-BB, but not on day 7. The cytoskeleton of the tenocytes changed upon PDGF-BB stimulation, with signs of reorganization, and significantly decreased F-actin intensity. An electrospun DegraPol tube significantly reduces adhesion up to twelve weeks post-operation. At this time point, the tube is partially degraded, and a slight PAR-2 increase was detected in the DP treated tendons, which might however arise from particles of degrading DegraPol that were stained dark brown. PAR-2 gene expression in rabbit tenocytes reveals sensitivity at around day 10 after injury.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Self-selective ferroelectric memory realized with semimetalic graphene channel

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 90 (2021) Cite this article. A new concept of read-out method for ferroelectric random-access memory (FeRAM) using a graphene layer as the channel material of bottom-gated field effect transistor structure is demonstrated experimentally. The transconductance of the graphene channel is found to change its sign depending on the direction of spontaneous polarization (SP) in the underlying ferroelectric layer. This indicates that the memory state of FeRAM, specified by the SP direction of the ferroelectric layer, can be sensed unambiguously with transconductance measurements. With the proposed read-out method, it is possible to construct an array of ferroelectric memory cells in the form of a cross-point structure where the transconductance of a crossing cell can be measured selectively without any additional selector. This type of FeRAM can be a plausible solution for fabricating high speed, ultra-low power, long lifetime, and high density 3D stackable non-volatile memory.
COMPUTERS
Newswise

Johns Hopkins Medicine Researchers Map the Cell Types of the Iris in Mice

Using genetic analysis, researchers have created a “map” of the cell types that make up the iris. The research reveals new cell types in the iris, including two distinct smooth muscle types. The researchers were able to track differences in the genes used when these muscles constricted or dilated the...
SCIENCE
General Motors
Science
Nature.com

Directed-evolution of translation system for efficient unnatural amino acids incorporation and generalizable synthetic auxotroph construction

Site-specific incorporation of unnatural amino acids (UAAs) with similar incorporation efficiency to that of natural amino acids (NAAs) and low background activity is extremely valuable for efficient synthesis of proteins with diverse new chemical functions and design of various synthetic auxotrophs. However, such efficient translation systems remain largely unknown in the literature. Here, we describe engineered chimeric phenylalanine systems that dramatically increase the yield of proteins bearing UAAs, through systematic engineering of the aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase and its respective cognate tRNA. These engineered synthetase/tRNA pairs allow single-site and multi-site incorporation of UAAs with efficiencies similar to those of NAAs and high fidelity. In addition, using the evolved chimeric phenylalanine system, we construct a series of E. coli strains whose growth is strictly dependent on exogenously supplied of UAAs. We further show that synthetic auxotrophic cells can grow robustly in living mice when UAAs are supplemented.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Case-cohort design in hematopoietic cell transplant studies

In addition the Series Editors' Note was missing from this article and should have read:. Imagine you and your colleagues have done 1000 transplants in persons with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) in 1st remission. 5 percent of the 20 percent of recipients relapsing posttransplant have an isolated central nervous system relapse. You are curious and want to know whether there is anything special about this 5 percent, specifically whether this risk corelates with any pretransplant clinical and laboratory co-variates. You have extensive clinical data and some typical laboratory data on all 1000 but you suspect the culprit is mutation topography. What to do? Fortunately you have bio-banked DNA from the 1000. If resources and monies are not limiting you can do targeted or next generation sequencing on all 1000 DNA samples and off you go. However, most of us lack unlimited resources and monies. How can you sensibly and efficiently tackle this research problem? The answer is a case-cohort design study. In the typescript which follows Profs. Cai and Kim explain how to accomplish this. If you follow their advice you may need only to analyze samples from < 300 recipients rather than 1000 to test your hypothesis. They explain how to design such a study and provide references to estimate sample size.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Wideband and high-order microwave vortex-beam launcher based on spoof surface plasmon polaritons

The electromagnetic vortex carrying orbital angular momentum (OAM), which is first studied at optical frequency, has begun to attract widespread attention in the field of radio-frequency/microwave. However, for the OAM mode generated by traditional single antennas, there are problems such as low order and narrow bandwidth, and complex structures such as dual-fed networks may be required. In this paper, based on spoof surface plasmon polariton (SSPP) mode leaky-wave antenna, a single-port traveling-wave ring is proposed to radiate high-order OAM modes working near the cut-off frequency of SSPP state. The achieved 12-order OAM mode within 9.1"“10.1Â GHz (relative bandwidth of 10.4%) has the main radiation direction close to the antenna surface, forming a plane spiral OAM (PSOAM) wave, which reduces the requirements for mode purity in practical applications. This SSPP ring using periodic units as radiating elements can be an effective radiator for broadband and large-capacity OAM multiplexing communications. The structural characteristics of single feed contribute to the integration of microwave circuits.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Global patterns of potential future plant diversity hidden in soil seed banks

Soil seed banks represent a critical but hidden stock for potential future plant diversity on Earth. Here we compiled and analyzed a global dataset consisting of 15,698 records of species diversity and density for soil seed banks in natural plant communities worldwide to quantify their environmental determinants and global patterns. Random forest models showed that absolute latitude was an important predictor for diversity of soil seed banks. Further, climate and soil were the major determinants of seed bank diversity, while net primary productivity and soil characteristics were the main predictors of seed bank density. Moreover, global mapping revealed clear spatial patterns for soil seed banks worldwide; for instance, low densities may render currently species-rich low latitude biomes (such as tropical rain-forests) less resilient to major disturbances. Our assessment provides quantitative evidence of how environmental conditions shape the distribution of soil seed banks, which enables a more accurate prediction of the resilience and vulnerabilities of plant communities and biomes under global changes.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Modulation of dopamine tone induces frequency shifts in cortico-basal ganglia beta oscillations

Î’eta oscillatory activity (human: 13"“35"‰Hz; primate: 8"“24"‰Hz) is pervasive within the cortex and basal ganglia. Studies in Parkinson's disease patients and animal models suggest that beta-power increases with dopamine depletion. However, the exact relationship between oscillatory power, frequency and dopamine tone remains unclear. We recorded neural activity in the cortex and basal ganglia of healthy non-human primates while acutely and chronically up- and down-modulating dopamine levels. We assessed changes in beta oscillations in patients with Parkinson's following acute and chronic changes in dopamine tone. Here we show beta oscillation frequency is strongly coupled with dopamine tone in both monkeys and humans. Power, coherence between single-units and local field potentials (LFP), spike-LFP phase-locking, and phase-amplitude coupling are not systematically regulated by dopamine levels. These results demonstrate that beta frequency is a key property of pathological oscillations in cortical and basal ganglia networks.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The electronic properties of SrTiO with oxygen vacancies or substitutions

The electronic properties, including bandgap and conductivity, are critical for nearly all applications of multifunctional perovskite oxide ferroelectrics. Here we analysed possibility to induce semiconductor behaviour in these materials, which are basically insulators, by replacement of several percent of oxygen atoms with nitrogen, hydrogen, or vacancies. We explored this approach for one of the best studied members of the large family of ABO3 perovskite ferroelectrics - strontium titanate (SrTiO3). The atomic and electronic structure of defects were theoretically investigated using the large-scale first-principles calculations for both bulk crystal and thin films. The results of calculations were experimentally verified by studies of the optical properties at photon energies from 25Â meV to 8.8Â eV for in-situ prepared thin films. It was demonstrated that substitutions and vacancies prefer locations at surfaces or phase boundaries over those inside crystallites. At the same time, local states in the bandgap can be produced by vacancies located both inside the crystals and at the surface, but by nitrogen substitution only inside crystals. Wide-bandgap insulator phases were evidenced for all defects. Compared to pure SrTiO3 films, bandgap widening due to defects was theoretically predicted and experimentally detected.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Environment-sensitive emission of anionic hydrogen-bonded urea-derivative"“acetate-ion complexes and their aggregation-induced emission enhancement

Anions often quench fluorescence (FL). However, strong ionic hydrogen bonding between fluorescent dyes and anion molecules has the potential to control the electronic state of FL dyes, creating new functions via non-covalent interactions. Here, we propose an approach, utilising ionic hydrogen bonding between urea groups and anions, to control the electronic states of fluorophores and develop an aggregation-induced emission enhancement (AIEE) system. The AIEE ionic hydrogen-bonded complex (IHBC) formed between 1,8-diphenylnaphthalene (p-2Urea), with aryl urea groups at the para-positions on the peri-phenyl rings, and acetate ions exhibits high environmental sensitivities in solution phases, and the FL quantum yield (QY) in ion-pair assemblies of the IHBC and tetrabutylammonium cations is more than five times higher than that of the IHBC in solution. Our versatile and simple approach for the design of AIEE dye facilitates the future development of environment-sensitive probes and solid-state emitting materials.
CHEMISTRY

