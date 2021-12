WASHINGTON — What are you thankful for?. It’s a question often asked around the table during the Thanksgiving feast, met with as much enthusiasm as the dinner rolls being passed around. What most everyone really wants to get to is the turkey. In modern America, Thanksgiving Thursday has become the appetizer to the main course – Black Friday. The gift-giving reason for the post-turkey day discount shopping extravaganza even seems to have turned into a competition where the earliest bird gets the biggest screen TV. While it’s easy to give into society’s salivation for sales, let us not skip the opportunity to reflect inward and remember to give thanks.

