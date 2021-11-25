Here’s a helpful update on PS5 stock in Australia before Christmas

Sony’s PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to find this year, and with all the Black Friday and holiday events going on, that’s sure to continue for some time. If you want to snag one, you have to stay vigilant and constantly check restock tools to not only see what retailers have bundles or offers available, but also which stores have consoles on the shelves and ready to sell. While there are some amazing Best Buy Black Friday deals going on right now, the PS5 is not included in any of them. That leaves many wondering, will Best Buy even have the PS5 in stock for Black Friday? The truth is, we don’t know, and there may not even be a way to know for sure. It’s possible there will be a small restock, but Best Buy hasn’t officially announced anything.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO