Here’s a helpful update on PS5 stock in Australia before Christmas

While we saw some PS5 restocks throughout Black Friday week and into Cyber Monday, not every retailer had the console in stock. Walmart had a trio of restocks (the latest being today), while GameStop and Amazon both had restocks of their own. Nowadays, most of the restocks we see are limited to paid subscribers (Walmart+, Amazon Prime, Tech Unlocked, PowerUp Rewards Pro, etc.). It remains to be seen if we'll see more PS5 restocks throughout the week, but it's a safe bet that from now until the holidays are over (and probably longer), the PS5 will remain difficult to purchase. Restocks tend to sell out in minutes (sometimes seconds), and often times they go live with little or no advanced warning.
Comments / 0