Protests

Thousands Protest in Sudan Against Deal Between PM Hamdok and Military

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKHARTOUM (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of Sudanese protested in the streets of Khartoum and other cities on Thursday, keeping up the pressure on military leaders after they struck a deal to bring back a civilian prime minister deposed in a coup one month ago. Prominent political parties and Sudan's...

www.usnews.com

US News and World Report

Sudan's Hamdok to Review Appointments Made by Military

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Appointments and dismissals made since a military takeover in Sudan last month will be reviewed and political detainees will be freed over the next two days, reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Wednesday. After seizing power on Oct. 25, Sudan's military rulers drew on veteran ex-officials of...
WORLD
dallassun.com

US condemns violence against protesters in Sudan, calls for Hamdok's return: State Dept

Washington [US], November 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States condemns the Sudanese military's violent crackdown on protesters this week and renewed its call for the return of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a release. "The United States strongly condemns the violent crackdown by security forces...
ADVOCACY
Person
Omar Al Bashir
The Independent

Telegraph

#Politics#Port Sudan#West Darfur#Protest Riot#Khartoum#Reuters#Sudanese#The United Nations#U N#Ffc
The Independent

The Independent

americanmilitarynews.com

AFP

