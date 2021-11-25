Edmonton is firmly in the mix to be a FIFA World Cup host city in 2026
By Cam Lewis
oilersnation.com
7 days ago
Edmonton proved that it’s a soccer city when Commonwealth Stadium was packed for two of Canada’s World Cup qualification games on cold November evenings earlier this month. 48,806 fans showed up to watch Canada defeat Cosa Rica on November 12, and then, a few days later, 44,212 braved the...
At just 19 years old, Pedri is starting to build quite the trophy case. On Monday, the Barcelona midfielder added the prestigious Kopa Trophy given to the best U-21 player in the world to his impressive year. Last week for the Spaniard, it was Tuttosport's Golden Boy; this summer it...
Today marks the one-year countdown to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Qatar Tourism reveals 10 spectacular new hotels and attractions set to open before the kicks off. WIll COVID take the fun out of the upcoming FIFA World Cup?. Qatar Tourism goes full speed ahead with more than 100...
Doha [Qatar], November 21 (ANI): Qatar on Saturday unveiled the Stadium 974, the latest venue for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the stadium will host its first match on November 30 when the UAE and Syria go head-to-head on the opening day of the Arab Cup. According to Qatar...
ZURICH -- FIFA changed the World Cup qualifying format for the intercontinental playoffs on Friday to be single-leg games at a neutral venue. The winners of the matches will earn the final two spots at next year's World Cup in Qatar. FIFA cited 'œunprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic'...
FIFA changed the World Cup qualifying format for the intercontinental playoffs on Friday to be single-leg games at a neutral venue. - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more. - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only) - Don't have ESPN? Get instant access. The winners of...
DOHA, Qatar - International duty wrapped up this week for the soccer world, but FIFA is giving fans of international play something to cheer about this weekend. Sunday is Nov. 21, which is the one-year mark from next year’s World Cup. To celebrate, FIFA is holding a virtual ‘Join the Beat’ watch party so fans can see the moment the countdown clock begins ticking.
The Los Angeles World Cup Host Committee this weekend welcomed FIFA delegates for an official FIFA World Cup 2026™ site visit, showcasing the region’s world-class venues and infrastructure in an ongoing bid to bring the event to Southern California. The Host Committee led FIFA and U.S. Soccer on tours of...
America may end up hosting more games than planned. The governing body of international soccer, FIFA, is just about done with its assessment of American, Canadian and Mexican cities that it deems are good enough to host matches during the 2026 Men’s World Cup. Good enough means, how much money a local area is willing to pony up to satisfy FIFA. The United States, Canada and Mexico are hosting the global competition. East Rutherford, New Jersey and Inglewood, California more than likely didn’t have to put on much of a show to convince the money loving soccer group that New York and Los Angeles have the markets that have what it takes to host a game. America’s third largest market, Chicago, won’t make the cut because local officials and business leaders decided the World Cup is too expensive a proposition for the area. It is hard to imagine FIFA turning down Jerry Jones’s Arlington, Texas Cowboys stadium or Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross’s facility, Ross has an incentive to land the World Cup, he gets a big bonus from local government officials when he lands a big event because big events allegedly bring in tourists who spend money in an area. Canada’s second and third largest markets, Montreal and Vancouver are not on the FIFA list leaving just Toronto and Edmonton as Canadian contenders. Mexico is supposed to have matches in three cities.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former CIA officer has spied on top soccer officials for years while working for Qatar, the tiny Arab country hosting next year’s World Cup tournament, an investigation by The Associated Press has found. Qatar sought an edge in securing hosting rights from rivals like the United...
It's down to the wire for Kansas City and the other cities vying to serve as hosts for 2026 World Cup soccer matches. And the head of Kansas City's effort, who is a native with a passion for soccer, likes her hometown's chances. “To be from Kansas City and to...
TORONTO (Reuters) – FIFA, world soccer’s governing body, wrapped up site visits to potential venues for the 2026 World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico with a stop in Toronto on Monday, saying a decision on cities can be expected in April. After inspection tours...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The U.S. Soccer Federation and the Columbus Crew announced Wednesday that the United States Men's National Team's 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against El Salvador will be held at Lower.com Field next year. The game will take place in downtown Columbus on January 27 and will...
The African body's General Assembly in Cairo has ratified its support for Fifa’s proposal of a World Cup every two years. Confederation of African Football has voted to support Fifa’s plans for a biennial World Cup. The decision was reached during the Caf the General Assembly held in Cairo on...
Zurich [Switzerland], November 27 (ANI): Either Italy or Portugal will fail to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar as the two sides were drawn in the same qualifying playoffs. Scotland-Ukraine, Wales-Austria, Portugal-Turkey and Italy-North Macedonia are among the play-off semi-final ties as 12 nations found out their route...
European champions Chelsea will play Al Hilal, Al Jazira or Auckland City in the semi-final of the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in February. UAE champions Al Jazira and Oceania representatives Auckland meet in the first round, with the winner of that tie facing Asian champions Al Hilal.
Chelsea have been drawn to face Auckland City, Al Jazira or Al Hilal in the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup. The tournament takes place between February 3 and 12 next year in the United Arab Emirates. Thomas Tuchel's side will enter the competition at the last-four stage after...
The Egyptian is unhappy with Fifa's decision to host the club competition at the same time as the African continental finals. Former Egypt international Mido has hit out at world governing body Fifa for staging the Club World Cup at the same time as the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
