After the conclusion of week 9, we have officially crossed the midway point of the NFL regular season. There has been drama, excitement, and surprises each week. But perhaps there is no bigger surprise in the league this season than how the first half of the year has gone for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs appeared in the past three AFC Championship games. The team won two of them and went on to beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020. Many expected the team’s dominance to continue into 2021. So far that hasn’t been the case.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO