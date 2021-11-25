ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

What the Variety Staff Is Thankful for in Entertainment in 2021

By David Viramontes
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMovie theaters reopened, “Succession” Season 3 is finally here and some of the biggest artists are hitting the road once again to...

IndieWire

No Documentary Has Been Nominated for Best Picture, but ‘Flee’ and ‘Summer of Soul’ Should Change That

Documentaries are often among the best movies of the year, but in 93 years of Oscar ceremonies, no documentary has ever been nominated for Best Picture. Many documentaries campaign heavily for Best Original Song, and six documentaries have been nominated in the category over the past decade. “Honeyland” and “Collective” received nominations for Best International Feature Film, but campaigns for “Hoop Dreams” and “Fahrenheit 9/11” came up short. The oversight raises major questions about the way the Academy Awards tend to prioritize conventional narratives over non-fiction, and whether that distinction has any merit in the first place. “What the fuck is...
MOVIES
Daily Princetonian

Daybreak: What the 'Prince' is thankful for

On this special Thanksgiving episode, the ‘Prince’ community tells Daybreak what they’re thankful for. You can also listen to Daybreak on Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Apple Podcasts. Be sure to subscribe for more. For other ‘Prince’ podcasts, including episodes of The Orange Table and Princeton Insights: The Highlights, visit this link.
MUSIC
The 14 Best Noir Movies Ranked

The hard-boiled detective, the femme fatale, the patsy, and the moll — by this point, the main ingredients of film noir might be considered cliches, but when its tropes are fully indulged, noir still leads to a great time at the movies. Frequently utilizing stunning black-and-white cinematography that emphasizes gorgeous lighting, shadows, silhouettes, and stark contrasts, noir films reveal the dark and seedy underbelly of post-war America.
MOVIES
With Good-Hearted ‘Back to the Outback,’ Netflix Continues to Compete Mightily in the Animated Arena

As kids, we are taught to never judge a book by its cover, but what about judging a crustacean by its shell? Jumping on the bandwagon of kids’ adventure films, Netflix’s animated romp “Back to the Outback” packs a lot of jokes into its warm and fuzzy message, though its characters are more scaly than cuddly. The film is the latest entry in Netflix’s growing slate of animated, kid-centric fare, clearly designed to compete with animation giants Pixar, Disney, and Dreamworks. And the streaming giant isn’t making a crazy bet, as its hopes to capitalize on the lucrative sphere are proving more than possible: the film is another charming entry in yet another segment of potential Netflix dominance.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Toronto Film Fest Promotes Cameron Bailey to CEO

Cameron Bailey credits the pandemic for his promotion to CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival. “When the pandemic happened, suddenly you have to really learn the entire business in greater detail than ever before and going through that experience helped me to get to this point where I thought, yes, I can take this on,” Bailey told The Hollywood Reporter. As artistic director, Bailey had programmed the film festival and overseen its year-round artistic direction. But the CEO title eluded the 25-year veteran of TIFF when Piers Handling stepped down from that role after the 2018 edition and the festival’s board...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

“What We Need Are Poets and Inspiration”: Pros From ‘Encanto’, ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ and the THR Animation Roundtable

THR‘s annual Animation Roundtable started with a discussion about what the phrase “animation is film” (inspired by the recent Animation Is Film Festival) means to each of these storytellers. “We often talk in our world about the idea that animation is a medium, not a genre, and the medium is film and cinema,” says Phil Lord, a producer on The Mitchells vs the Machines, which was produced by Sony Pictures Animation and released on Netflix. “And it really goes to the very beginning of our art form. To me, it’s no different, it’s sort of synonymous.” For Flee writer-director Jonas Poher...
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Martin Scorsese’s Producer Niels Juul to Make “First-Ever Hollywood Feature” Fully Funded by NFTs

NFTs have made the inevitable step into the world of film financing, and now, one project is claiming a first. “The first-ever Hollywood feature film to be fully funded” by “non-fungible tokens” has been announced, with the exec producer behind Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Silence behind the project. Niels Juul — who is currently working with Scorsese on his Apple-backed Western epic Killers of the Flower Moon featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Mann’s Ferrari starring Hugh Jackman — has founded the production company NFT Studios to fund a series of films entirely through NFTs, which are certificates of authenticity for a digital file. First up...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Tragedy Of Macbeth’ Set For One-Day Screening Event At Imax Theaters Worldwide

Oscar winner Joel Coen’s latest film The Tragedy of Macbeth will screen at Imax theaters worldwide on December 5 as part of a special one-day event, ahead of its release in select theaters on December 25, and its global debut on Apple TV+ on January 14, Apple announced today. Screenings at select theaters in North America, as part of “Shakespeare At the Cinema An Imax Event,” will be followed by a live Q&A with the writer-director and actor-producer Frances McDormand, which will be livestreamed from AMC Lincoln Square in New York City. Coen’s take on William Shakespeare’s classic 17th century play, Macbeth, watches as Denzel Washington’s Scottish lord is convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland, subsequently conspiring to seize power, with the help of his wife, Lady Macbeth (McDormand). Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson, Moses Ingram and Kathryn Hunter round out the cast of the black-and-white drama, from Apple Original Films and A24, which Coen and McDormand produced with Robert Graf. Information on theaters participating in the special Macbeth event, as well as showtimes, can be found here.
MOVIES
Variety

Shudder Takes ‘When Evil Lurks,’ From ‘Terrified’ Director Demian Rugna (EXCLUSIVE)

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has taken international distribution rights to Demian Rugna’s “When Evil Lurks,” the fifth feature of from the Argentine genre director behind 2018 Austin Fantastic Fest winning “Terrified.” Fernando Díaz’s Machaco Films and Roxana Ramos’s Aramos Cine in Argentina and Agustina Chiarino and Fernando Epstein at Uruguay’s Mutante will co-produce the film. It will be the first production by new label La Puerta Roja, a joint venture partnership between Machaco and Aramos. “We are delighted to continue our relationship with the team that brought ‘Terrified’ to Shudder audiences,” said Emily Gotto, VP...
MOVIES
Entertainment
Movies
Variety

AT&T, American Black Film Festival Celebrate Collaboration

AT&T’s integrated media platform, Dream in Black, launched in 2018 at the American Black Film Festival (ABFF). It was born out of a desire to uplift, celebrate and connect with Black culture and the creators who shape it. Built on a foundation of empowerment, AT&T’s Dream in Black platform focuses on the world of creativity through a future-forward lens, where dreams come to fruition. At the core of its mission is to recognize and support creators who are shaping the now, the new and the next. “We know that we play a really big role in connecting folks, especially creators,” says AT&T’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Gotham Awards Give Boosts to ‘The Lost Daughter’ and ‘CODA’ – What Does It Mean for the Academy?

The Gotham Awards are usually the first stop on the awards season trail. This year, the Nov. 29 dinner was also the first in-person awards ceremony in New York City since the pandemic changed everything nearly two years ago. So what did we learn from the show? The two big winners of the night were streaming movies: “The Lost Daughter” from Netflix and “CODA” from Apple Original Films. For the first time in the show’s 31-year history, the two prominent acting awards were not separated by gender, which is better in theory than in practice. “The Lost Daughter,” a Netflix drama from...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Red Notice’ Scores Top Slot on Netflix’s Film Chart for 3rd Week in a Row

“Red Notice” may not have been favored highly by film critics, but Netflix subscribers seemingly can’t get enough of the comedy-action movie or its A-lister cast including Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. The Rawson Marshall Thurber feature was, for the third week in a row, at the top of Netflix’s weekly global streaming lists for English-language movies in all 94 countries. As of Nov. 28, the film has registered 328.8 million hours viewed since its Nov. 12 release, Netflix said. The film, which has a Metacritic score of 37, has officially surpassed Netflix’s former No. 1 film, Sandra Bullock’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema Confirmed as Director of Photography for Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ – Film News in Brief

Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema Confirmed as Director of Photography for Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema is on board director of photography for Jordan Peele’s new thriller “Nope,” Variety can confirm. The film, which recently wrapped principal photo, was shot on KODAK film, including 65mm film in IMAX format. Other than the poster’s tagline of its original release on Peele’s Twitter, little to no information has been made public about the upcoming film. Hoytema’s credits include “Dunkirk,” “Tenet,” “Interstellar” and “Her.” As previously announced, Peele writes and directs and Daniel Kaluuya will star, alongside Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun. Recently announced cast members...
MOVIES
Variety

Gotham Awards 2021: The Full Winners List

The 31st annual Gotham Awards is a key stop in the awards season marathon, especially for lower-budget indies looking for some traction for the Oscars race. However, not every likely Oscar contender found itself up for Gothams, including “The Power of the Dog,” “Tick, Tick… Boom!” and “The Harder They Fall,” as they exceeded the $35 million budget limit for nominees. For the first time, international documentaries were eligible in the best documentary feature category. Additionally, the new award breakthrough nonfiction series is among category updates for the year, as well as outstanding lead performance, outstanding supporting performance and outstanding performance...
MOVIES
Variety

Vizio, PBS, Showtime, Discovery & Saban Execs Join Variety Film & TV Marketing Panel

Sean Booker, director of media and entertainment at VIZIO; Amy Wigler, VP of multi-platform marketing and content at PBS; Puja Vohra, exec VP of marketing and strategy at Showtime Networks; Jonathan Saba, chief content officer at Saban Films; and Vikki Neil, exec VP of global brand, originals marketing and creative at Discovery, Inc., will join a Variety film and TV marketing panel. The panel, titled “Breakthrough Marketing to Streaming Audiences,” will be moderated by Variety‘s NY Digital Editor Todd Spangler and held on Dec. 13 in the Variety Streaming Room. Panelists will share how they are successfully connecting with today’s audiences,...
TV & VIDEOS

