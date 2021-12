One of the most significant works of history over the last five years was Joanne Freeman’s The Field of Blood, her study of how actual violence became a regular part of the legislative process at all levels of government in the decades immediately before the Civil War. Freeman describes one episode in the Arkansas legislature in which a representative insulted the Speaker of the Arkansas House and the speaker came down and stabbed him to death. Acquitted at trial, the once-speaker got re-elected and pulled his knife again during a heated debate. This time, however, the sound of his colleagues’ cocking their pistols deterred him from ventilating his opponent.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 20 HOURS AGO