Chemistry

Towards high-performance sustainable polymers via isomerization-driven irreversible ring-opening polymerization of five-membered thionolactones

By Pengjun Yuan
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe development of sustainable polymers that possess useful material properties competitive with existing petroleum-derived polymers is a crucial goal but remains a formidable challenge for polymer science. Here we demonstrate that irreversible ring-opening polymerization (IROP) of biomass-derived five-membered thionolactones is an effective and robust strategy for the polymerization of non-strained five-membered...

www.nature.com

Related
Nature.com

Replica exchange molecular dynamics simulations reveal self-association sites in M-crystallin caused by mutations provide insights of cataract

Crystallins are ubiquitous, however, prevalence is seen in eye lens. Eye lens crystallins are long-lived and structural intactness is required for maintaining lens transparency and protein solubility. Mutations in crystallins often lead to cataract. In this study, we performed mutations at specific sites of M-crystallin, a close homologue of eye lens crystallin and studied by using replica exchange molecular dynamics simulation with generalized Born implicit solvent model. Mutations were made on the Ca2+ binding residues (K34D and S77D) and in the hydrophobic core (W45R) which is known to cause congenital cataract in homologous Î³D-crystallin. The chosen mutations caused large motion of the N-terminal Greek key, concomitantly broke the interlocking Greek keys interactions and perturbed the compact core resulting in several folded and partially unfolded states. Partially unfolded states exposed large hydrophobic patches that could act as precursors for self-aggregation. Accumulation of such aggregates is the potential cause of cataract in homologous eye lens crystallins.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The association between gut microbiome affecting concomitant medication and the effectiveness of immunotherapy in patients with stage IV NSCLC

Several observational studies suggested that gut microbiome-affecting-medication impairs the effectiveness of immunotherapy in patients with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). We postulated that if the effectiveness of immunotherapy is affected by drug-related changes of the microbiome, a stronger association between the use of co-medication and overall survival (OS) will be observed in patients treated with immunotherapy as compared to patients treated with chemotherapy. In a retrospective matched cohort study, immunotherapy patients were matched (1:1) to patients treated with chemotherapy in the pre immunotherapy era. The association between the use of antibiotics, opioids, proton pump inhibitors, metformin and other antidiabetics on OS was assessed with multivariable cox-regression analyses. Interaction tests were applied to investigate whether the association differs between patients treated with immuno- or chemotherapy. A total of 442 patients were studied. The use of antibiotics was associated with worse OS (adjusted Hazard Ratio (aHR) 1.39, p"‰="‰0.02) independent of the type of therapy (chemotherapy or immunotherapy). The use of opioids was also associated with worse OS (aHR 1.33, p"‰="‰0.01). The other drugs studied showed no association with OS. Interaction term testing showed no effect modification by immuno- or chemotherapy for the association of antibiotics and opioids with OS. The use of antibiotics and opioids is similarly associated with worse outcomes in both chemotherapy and immunotherapy treated NSCLC patients. This suggests that the association is likely to be a consequence of confounding rather than disturbing the composition of the microbiome.
CANCER
Nature.com

A versatile approach for the synthesis of degradable polymers via controlled ring-opening metathesis copolymerization

Norbornene derivatives (NBEs) are common monomers for living ring-opening metathesis polymerization and yield polymers with low dispersities and diverse functionalities. However, the all-carbon backbone of poly-NBEs is non-degradable. Here we report a method to synthesize degradable polymers by copolymerizing 2,3-dihydrofuran with NBEs. 2,3-Dihydrofuran rapidly reacts with Grubbs catalyst to form a thermodynamically stable Ru Fischer carbene-the only detectable active Ru species during copolymerization-and the addition of NBEs becomes rate determining. This reactivity attenuates the NBE homoaddition and allows uniform incorporation of acid-degradable enol ether linkages throughout the copolymers, which enables complete polymer degradation while maintaining the favourable characteristics of living ring-opening metathesis polymerization. Copolymerization of 2,3-dihydrofuran with NBEs gives low dispersity polymers with tunable solubility, glass transition temperature and mechanical properties. These polymers can be fully degraded into small molecule or oligomeric species under mildly acidic conditions. This method can be readily adapted to traditional ring-opening metathesis polymerization of widely used NBEs to synthesize easily degradable polymers with tunable properties for various applications and for environmental sustainability.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Solution-processable and functionalizable ultra-high molecular weight polymers via topochemical synthesis

Topochemical polymerization reactions hold the promise of producing ultra-high molecular weight crystalline polymers. However, the totality of topochemical polymerization reactions has failed to produce ultra-high molecular weight polymers that are both soluble and display variable functionality, which are restrained by the crystal-packing and reactivity requirements on their respective monomers in the solid state. Herein, we demonstrate the topochemical polymerization reaction of a family of para-azaquinodimethane compounds that undergo facile visible light and thermally initiated polymerization in the solid state, allowing for the first determination of a topochemical polymer crystal structure resolved via the cryoelectron microscopy technique of microcrystal electron diffraction. The topochemical polymerization reaction also displays excellent functional group tolerance, accommodating both solubilizing side chains and reactive groups that allow for post-polymerization functionalization. The thus-produced soluble ultra-high molecular weight polymers display superior capacitive energy storage properties. This study overcomes several synthetic and characterization challenges amongst topochemical polymerization reactions, representing a critical step toward their broader application.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com

Highly compressible glass-like supramolecular polymer networks

Supramolecular polymer networks are non-covalently crosslinked soft materials that exhibit unique mechanical features such as self-healing, high toughness and stretchability. Previous studies have focused on optimizing such properties using fast-dissociative crosslinks (that is, for an aqueous system, dissociation rate constant kd"‰>"‰10"‰sâˆ’1). Herein, we describe non-covalent crosslinkers with slow, tuneable dissociation kinetics (kd"‰<"‰1"‰sâˆ’1) that enable high compressibility to supramolecular polymer networks. The resultant glass-like supramolecular networks have compressive strengths up to 100"‰MPa with no fracture, even when compressed at 93% strain over 12 cycles of compression and relaxation. Notably, these networks show a fast, room-temperature self-recovery (< 120"‰s), which may be useful for the design of high-performance soft materials. Retarding the dissociation kinetics of non-covalent crosslinks through structural control enables access of such glass-like supramolecular materials, holding substantial promise in applications including soft robotics, tissue engineering and wearable bioelectronics.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dogs (canis familiaris) underestimate the quantity of connected items: first demonstration of susceptibility to the connectedness illusion in non-human animals

In humans, numerical estimation is affected by perceptual biases, such as those originating from the spatial arrangement of elements. Different animal species can also make relative quantity judgements. This includes dogs, who have been proposed as a good model for comparative neuroscience. However, dogs do not show the same perceptual biases observed in humans. Thus, the exact perceptual/cognitive mechanisms underlying quantity estimations in dogs and their degree of similarity with humans are still a matter of debate. Here we explored whether dogs are susceptible to the connectedness illusion, an illusion based on the tendency to underestimate the quantity of interconnected items. Dogs were first trained to choose the larger of two food arrays. Then, they were presented with two arrays containing the same quantity of food, of which one had items interconnected by lines. Dogs significantly selected the array with unconnected items, suggesting that, like in humans, connectedness determines underestimation biases, possibly disrupting the perceptual system's ability to segment the display into discrete objects. The similarity in dogs' and humans' susceptibility to the connectedness, but not to other numerical illusions, suggests that different mechanisms are involved in the estimation of quantity of stimuli with different characteristics.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Structural and functional thalamocortical connectivity study in female fibromyalgia

Dysfunctional thalamocortical interactions have been suggested as putative mechanisms of ineffective pain modulation and also suggested as possible pathophysiology of fibromyalgia (FM). However, it remains unclear which specific thalamocortical networks are altered and whether it is related to abnormal pain perception in people with FM. Here, we conducted combined vertex-wise subcortical shape, cortical thickness, structural covariance, and resting-state functional connectivity analyses to address these questions. FM group exhibited a regional shape deflation of the left posterior thalamus encompassing the ventral posterior lateral and pulvinar nuclei. The structural covariance analysis showed that the extent of regional deflation of the left posterior thalamus was negatively covaried with the left inferior parietal cortical thickness in the FM group, whereas those two regions were positively covaried in the healthy controls. In functional connectivity analysis with the left posterior thalamus as a seed, FM group had less connectivity with the periaqueductal gray compared with healthy controls, but enhanced connectivity between the posterior thalamus and bilateral inferior parietal regions, associated with a lower electrical pain threshold at the hand dorsum (pain-free point). Overall, our findings showed the structural thalamic alteration interacts with the cortical regions in a functionally maladaptive direction, leading the FM brain more responsive to external stimuli and potentially contributing to pain amplification.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Association between pulse pressure and progression of chronic kidney disease

The aim of this study was to investigate the association between pulse pressure (PP) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) progression among the general population in Japan. We conducted a population-based cohort study of the residents of Iki Island, Nagasaki, Japan, from 2008 to 2018. We identified 1042 participants who had CKD (estimated glomerular filtration rate(eGFR)"‰<"‰60Â mL/min/1.73 m2 or the presence of proteinuria) at baseline. Cox's proportional hazard model was used to evaluate the association between PP and progression of CKD. During a 4.66-year mean follow-up, there were 241 cases of CKD progression (incident rate: 49.8 per 1000 person-years). A significant increase existed in CKD progression per 10Â mmHg of PP elevation, even when adjusted for confounding factors [adjusted hazard ratio 1.17 (1.06"“1.29) p"‰<"‰0.001]. Similar results were obtained even after dividing PP into quartiles [Q2: 1.14 (0.74"“1.76), Q3: 1.35 (0.88"“2.06), Q4: 1.87 (1.23"“2.83) p"‰="‰0.003 for trend]. This trend did not change significantly irrespective of baseline systolic or diastolic blood pressures. PP remained a potential predictive marker, especially for eGFR decline. In conclusion, we found a significant association between PP and CKD progression. PP might be a potential predictive marker for CKD progression.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Theta rhythmicity governs human behavior and hippocampal signals during memory-dependent tasks

Memory formation and reinstatement are thought to lock to the hippocampal theta rhythm, predicting that encoding and retrieval processes appear rhythmic themselves. Here, we show that rhythmicity can be observed in behavioral responses from memory tasks, where participants indicate, using button presses, the timing of encoding and recall of cue-object associative memories. We find no evidence for rhythmicity in button presses for visual tasks using the same stimuli, or for questions about already retrieved objects. The oscillations for correctly remembered trials center in the slow theta frequency range (1-5"‰Hz). Using intracranial EEG recordings, we show that the memory task induces temporally extended phase consistency in hippocampal local field potentials at slow theta frequencies, but significantly more for remembered than forgotten trials, providing a potential mechanistic underpinning for the theta oscillations found in behavioral responses.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Self-selective ferroelectric memory realized with semimetalic graphene channel

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 90 (2021) Cite this article. A new concept of read-out method for ferroelectric random-access memory (FeRAM) using a graphene layer as the channel material of bottom-gated field effect transistor structure is demonstrated experimentally. The transconductance of the graphene channel is found to change its sign depending on the direction of spontaneous polarization (SP) in the underlying ferroelectric layer. This indicates that the memory state of FeRAM, specified by the SP direction of the ferroelectric layer, can be sensed unambiguously with transconductance measurements. With the proposed read-out method, it is possible to construct an array of ferroelectric memory cells in the form of a cross-point structure where the transconductance of a crossing cell can be measured selectively without any additional selector. This type of FeRAM can be a plausible solution for fabricating high speed, ultra-low power, long lifetime, and high density 3D stackable non-volatile memory.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Ultrasonographic assessment of renal perfusion in bitches with mammary carcinoma treated with long-term carprofen

The aim of this study was to evaluate renal hemodynamics, routine clinical and laboratory parameters used to estimate renal function, and clinical evolution during six months in bitches with mammary carcinomas that underwent mastectomy and were treated (TG) or not (CG) with carprofen for three months after surgery. Twenty-six bitches with mammary carcinoma were equally distributed into TG that received carprofen 4.4Â mg/kg/day for 90Â days and CG that did not receive anti-inflammatory medication. Renal artery Doppler flowmetry, contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) of renal parenchyma, haematological, biochemical and clinical analyses were obtained once a month. These data were compared between groups and time via analysis of variance (ANOVA) in a completely randomized design with repeated measures (P"‰<"‰0.05). On B-mode ultrasound, the area of the renal artery was greater (P"‰="‰0.0003) in the TG. Regarding laboratory findings, haematocrit and haemoglobin were similar in both groups, showing a significant and gradual increase after three months of treatment; MCV, MHC, and MCHC were increased (P"‰<"‰0.05) and lymphocyte and band counts decreased (P"‰<"‰0.05) in the TG. Regarding biochemical tests, ALT was the only parameter with a significant difference, being higher (P"‰="‰0.0272) in the treated group. It can be concluded that the use of carprofen for 90Â days causes minimal changes in renal perfusion, erythrocyte parameters and ALT activity, and reduces the proportion of blood inflammatory cells. Therefore, use of this medication can be carried out safely in patients who require auxiliary cancer treatment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Electrospun tube reduces adhesion in rabbit Achilles tendon 12Â weeks post-surgery without PAR-2 overexpression

One great challenge in surgical tendon repair is the minimization of peritendinous adhesions. An electrospun tube can serve as a physical barrier around a conventionally sutured tendon. Six New Zealand White rabbits had one Achilles tendon fully transsected and sutured by a 4-strand suture. Another six rabbits had the same treatment, but with the additional electrospun DegraPol tube set around the sutured tendon. The adhesion formation to the surrounding tissue was investigated 12Â weeks post-operation. Moreover, inflammation-related protease-activated receptor-2 (PAR-2) protein expression was assessed. Finally, rabbit Achilles tenocyte cultures were exposed to platelet-derived growth factor-BB (PDGF-BB), which mimicks the tendon healing environment, where PAR-2 gene expression was assessed as well as immunofluorescent staining intensity for F-actin and Î±-tubulin, respectively. At 12Â weeks post-operation, the partially degraded DegraPol tube exhibited significantly lower adhesion formation (âˆ’"‰20%). PAR-2 protein expression was similar for time points 3 and 6Â weeks, but increased at 12Â weeks post-operation. In vitro cell culture experiments showed a significantly higher PAR-2 gene expression on day 3 after exposure to PDGF-BB, but not on day 7. The cytoskeleton of the tenocytes changed upon PDGF-BB stimulation, with signs of reorganization, and significantly decreased F-actin intensity. An electrospun DegraPol tube significantly reduces adhesion up to twelve weeks post-operation. At this time point, the tube is partially degraded, and a slight PAR-2 increase was detected in the DP treated tendons, which might however arise from particles of degrading DegraPol that were stained dark brown. PAR-2 gene expression in rabbit tenocytes reveals sensitivity at around day 10 after injury.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The impact of fine particulate matter (PM) on various beneficial functions of human endometrial stem cells through its key regulator SERPINB2

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Fine particulate matter (PM) has a small diameter but a large surface area; thus, it may have broad toxic effects that subsequently damage many tissues of the human body. Interestingly, many studies have suggested that the recent decline in female fertility could be associated with increased PM exposure. However, the precise mechanisms underlying the negative effects of PM exposure on female fertility are still a matter of debate. A previous study demonstrated that resident stem cell deficiency limits the cyclic regenerative capacity of the endometrium and subsequently increases the pregnancy failure rate. Therefore, we hypothesized that PM exposure induces endometrial tissue damage and subsequently reduces the pregnancy rate by inhibiting various beneficial functions of local endometrial stem cells. Consistent with our hypothesis, we showed for the first time that PM exposure significantly inhibits various beneficial functions of endometrial stem cells, such as their self-renewal, transdifferentiation, and migratory capacities, in vitro and in vivo through the PM target gene SERPINB2, which has recently been shown to be involved in multiple stem cell functions. In addition, the PM-induced inhibitory effects on the beneficial functions of endometrial stem cells were significantly diminished by SERPINB2 depletion. Our findings may facilitate the development of promising therapeutic strategies for improving reproductive outcomes in infertile women.
CANCER
Nature.com

Conformational changes in Lassa virus L protein associated with promoter binding and RNA synthesis activity

Lassa virus is endemic in West Africa and can cause severe hemorrhagic fever. The viral L protein transcribes and replicates the RNA genome via its RNA-dependent RNA polymerase activity. Here, we present nine cryo-EM structures of the L protein in the apo-, promoter-bound pre-initiation and active RNA synthesis states. We characterize distinct binding pockets for the conserved 3' and 5' promoter RNAs and show how full-promoter binding induces a distinct pre-initiation conformation. In the apo- and early elongation states, the endonuclease is inhibited by two distinct L protein peptides, whereas in the pre-initiation state it is uninhibited. In the early elongation state, a template-product duplex is bound in the active site cavity together with an incoming non-hydrolysable nucleotide and the full C-terminal region of the L protein, including the putative cap-binding domain, is well-ordered. These data advance our mechanistic understanding of how this flexible and multifunctional molecular machine is activated.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mechanism of phosphate sensing and signaling revealed by rice SPX1-PHR2 complex structure

Phosphate, a key plant nutrient, is perceived through inositol polyphosphates (InsPs) by SPX domain-containing proteins. SPX1 an inhibit the PHR2 transcription factor to maintain Pi homeostasis. How SPX1 recognizes an InsP molecule and represses transcription activation by PHR2 remains unclear. Here we show that, upon binding InsP6, SPX1 can disrupt PHR2 dimers and form a 1:1 SPX1-PHR2 complex. The complex structure reveals that SPX1 helix Î±1 can impose a steric hindrance when interacting with the PHR2 dimer. By stabilizing helix Î±1, InsP6 allosterically decouples the PHR2 dimer and stabilizes the SPX1-PHR2 interaction. In doing so, InsP6 further allows SPX1 to engage with the PHR2 MYB domain and sterically block its interaction with DNA. Taken together, our results suggest that, upon sensing the surrogate signals of phosphate, SPX1 inhibits PHR2 via a dual mechanism that attenuates dimerization and DNA binding activities of PHR2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Intestinal microbiota modulation and improved growth in pigs with post-weaning antibiotic and ZnO supplementation but only subtle microbiota effects with Bacillus altitudinis

The objective was to evaluate the effect of dietary Bacillus altitudinis spore supplementation during day (D)0"“28 post-weaning (PW) and/or D29"“56 PW compared with antibiotic and zinc oxide (AB"‰+"‰ZnO) supplementation on pig growth and gut microbiota. Eighty piglets were selected at weaning and randomly assigned to one of five dietary treatments: (1) negative control (Con/Con); (2) probiotic spores from D29"“56 PW (Con/Pro); (3) probiotic spores from D0"“28 PW (Pro/Con); (4) probiotic spores from D0"“56 PW (Pro/Pro) and (5) AB"‰+"‰ZnO from D0"“28 PW. Overall, compared with the AB"‰+"‰ZnO group, the Pro/Con group had lower body weight, average daily gain and feed intake and the Pro/Pro group tended to have lower daily gain and feed intake. However, none of these parameters differed between any of the probiotic-treated groups and the Con/Con group. Overall, AB"‰+"‰ZnO-supplemented pigs had higher Bacteroidaceae and Prevotellaceae and lower Lactobacillaceae and Spirochaetaceae abundance compared to the Con/Con group, which may help to explain improvements in growth between D15"“28 PW. The butyrate-producing genera Agathobacter, Faecalibacterium and Roseburia were more abundant in the Pro/Con group compared with the Con/Con group on D35 PW. Thus, whilst supplementation with B. altitudinis did not enhance pig growth performance, it did have a subtle, albeit potentially beneficial, impact on the intestinal microbiota.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Genomics and transcriptomics landscapes associated to changes in insulin sensitivity in response to endurance exercise training

Despite good adherence to supervised endurance exercise training (EET), some individuals experience no or little improvement in peripheral insulin sensitivity. The genetic and molecular mechanisms underlying this phenomenon are currently not understood. By investigating genome-wide variants associated with baseline and exercise-induced changes (âˆ†) in insulin sensitivity index (Si) in healthy volunteers, we have identified novel candidate genes whose mouse knockouts phenotypes were consistent with a causative effect on Si. An integrative analysis of functional genomic and transcriptomic profiles suggests genetic variants have an aggregate effect on baseline Si and âˆ†Si, focused around cholinergic signalling, including downstream calcium and chemokine signalling. The identification of calcium regulated MEF2A transcription factor as the most statistically significant candidate driving the transcriptional signature associated to âˆ†Si further strengthens the relevance of calcium signalling in EET mediated Si response.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

NEIL1 and NEIL2 DNA glycosylases modulate anxiety and learning in a cooperative manner in mice

Oxidative DNA damage in the brain has been implicated in neurodegeneration and cognitive decline. DNA glycosylases initiate base excision repair (BER), the main pathway for oxidative DNA base lesion repair. NEIL1 and NEIL3 DNA glycosylases affect cognition in mice, while the role of NEIL2 remains unclear. Here, we investigate the impact of NEIL2 and its potential overlap with NEIL1 on behavior in knockout mouse models. Neil1âˆ’/âˆ’Neil2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice display hyperactivity, reduced anxiety and improved learning. Hippocampal oxidative DNA base lesion levels are comparable between genotypes and no mutator phenotype is found. Thus, impaired canonical repair is not likely to explain the altered behavior. Electrophysiology suggests reduced axonal activation in the hippocampal CA1 region in Neil1âˆ’/âˆ’Neil2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice and lack of NEIL1 and NEIL2 causes dysregulation of genes in CA1 relevant for synaptic function. We postulate a cooperative function of NEIL1 and NEIL2 in genome regulation, beyond canonical BER, modulating behavior in mice.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Integrative epigenomics in SjÃ¶grenÂ´s syndrome reveals novel pathways and a strong interaction between the HLA, autoantibodies and the interferon signature

Primary SjÃ¶gren's syndrome (SS) is a systemic autoimmune disease characterized by lymphocytic infiltration and damage of exocrine salivary and lacrimal glands. The etiology of SS is complex with environmental triggers and genetic factors involved. By conducting an integrated multi-omics study, we confirmed a vast coordinated hypomethylation and overexpression effects in IFN-related genes, what is known as the IFN signature. Stratified and conditional analyses suggest a strong interaction between SS-associated HLA genetic variation and the presence of Anti-Ro/SSA autoantibodies in driving the IFN epigenetic signature and determining SS. We report a novel epigenetic signature characterized by increased DNA methylation levels in a large number of genes enriched in pathways such as collagen metabolism and extracellular matrix organization. We identified potential new genetic variants associated with SS that might mediate their risk by altering DNA methylation or gene expression patterns, as well as disease-interacting genetic variants that exhibit regulatory function only in the SS population. Our study sheds new light on the interaction between genetics, autoantibody profiles, DNA methylation and gene expression in SS, and contributes to elucidate the genetic architecture of gene regulation in an autoimmune population.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Wideband and high-order microwave vortex-beam launcher based on spoof surface plasmon polaritons

The electromagnetic vortex carrying orbital angular momentum (OAM), which is first studied at optical frequency, has begun to attract widespread attention in the field of radio-frequency/microwave. However, for the OAM mode generated by traditional single antennas, there are problems such as low order and narrow bandwidth, and complex structures such as dual-fed networks may be required. In this paper, based on spoof surface plasmon polariton (SSPP) mode leaky-wave antenna, a single-port traveling-wave ring is proposed to radiate high-order OAM modes working near the cut-off frequency of SSPP state. The achieved 12-order OAM mode within 9.1"“10.1Â GHz (relative bandwidth of 10.4%) has the main radiation direction close to the antenna surface, forming a plane spiral OAM (PSOAM) wave, which reduces the requirements for mode purity in practical applications. This SSPP ring using periodic units as radiating elements can be an effective radiator for broadband and large-capacity OAM multiplexing communications. The structural characteristics of single feed contribute to the integration of microwave circuits.
SCIENCE

