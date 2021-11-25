ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enhanced prediction of renal function decline by replacing waist circumference with "A Body Shape Index (ABSI)" in diagnosing metabolic syndrome: a retrospective cohort study in Japan

By Daiji Nagayama
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Abdominal obesity as a risk factor for diagnosing metabolic syndrome (MetS) is conventionally evaluated using waist circumference (WC), although WC does not necessarily reflect visceral adiposity. Objective. To examine whether replacing WC with "A Body Shape Index (ABSI)", an abdominal obesity index...

Mycoplasma infection and ocular surface diseases: a nationwide cohort study

Whether patients with Mycoplasma infection have an increased risk of ocular surface ulcers. Using a nation-wide database, we identified patients with a new diagnosis of Mycoplasma infection between 1997 and 2013, and compared them with age-, sex-, and index year-matched subjects without the infection. Cox proportional regression was performed to compare the risk of corneal diseases between the two cohorts. The incidence of corneal diseases was significantly higher in the 4223 patients with Mycoplasma infection than in the 16,892 patients without (7.28 vs. 5.94 per 1000 person-years, P"‰<"‰0.01). The adjusted hazard ratio for the risk of corneal diseases in the study cohort was 1.21 times higher (95% CI 1.02"“1.44) than that in the comparison cohort. Mycoplasma infection might be a predisposing factor for patients with keratitis.
Responses of different functional tests in candidates for bariatric surgery and the association with body composition, metabolic and lipid profile

Individuals with obesity can have metabolic disorders and may develop impairments that affect the ability to exercise. The maximal incremental cardiopulmonary exercise test is widely used to assess functional capacity. However, submaximal tests such as the two-minute step test (2MST) and the six-minute walk test (6MWT) also allow this assessment. We proposeÂ to analyze whether body composition, metabolic and lipid profile influence the maximal and submaximal performance, and investigate these variables in response to different functional tests. Forty-four individuals with obesity, aged 18"“50Â years, underwent analysis of body composition, metabolic and lipid profile, incremental treadmill test (ITMT), 6MWT, and 2MST. One-way ANOVA, Pearson or Spearman correlation, and Stepwise multiple linear regression analysis were performed. ITMT induced a greater metabolic, ventilatory, cardiovascular, and perceived exertion demand when compared to the 6MWT and 2MST (p"‰<"‰0.05). In addition, 2MST elicited a higher chronotropic (HR) and metabolic (VÌ‡O2) demand when compared to the 6MWT (p"‰<"‰0.05). Significant correlations were found between tests and body composition, metabolic and lipid profile. Fat mass and low-density lipoprotein can explain 30% of the VÌ‡O2 variance in the ITMT; and fat mass, glucose, and performance in the 2MST can explain 42% of the variance of the distance walked in the ITMT. Obesity and its metabolic impairments are capable of influencing responses to exercise. ITMT generated greater demand due to the high stress imposed, however, 2MST demanded greater metabolic and chronotropic demand when compared to the 6MWT.
Metabolic health, menopause, and physical activity-a 4-year follow-up study

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. In women, metabolic health deteriorates after menopause, and the role of physical activity (PA) in mitigating the change is not completely understood. This study investigates the changes in indicators of metabolic health around menopause and evaluates whether PA modulates these changes. Methods. Longitudinal...
CRISPR-enhanced human adipocyte browning as cell therapy for metabolic disease

Obesity and type 2 diabetes are associated with disturbances in insulin-regulated glucose and lipid fluxes and severe comorbidities including cardiovascular disease and steatohepatitis. Whole body metabolism is regulated by lipid-storing white adipocytes as well as "brown" and "brite/beige" adipocytes that express thermogenic uncoupling protein 1 (UCP1) and secrete factors favorable to metabolic health. Implantation of brown fat into obese mice improves glucose tolerance, but translation to humans has been stymied by low abundance of primary human beige adipocytes. Here we apply methods to greatly expand human adipocyte progenitors from small samples of human subcutaneous adipose tissue and then disrupt the thermogenic suppressor gene NRIP1 by CRISPR. Ribonucleoprotein consisting ofÂ Cas9 andÂ sgRNA delivered ex vivo are fully degraded by the human cells following high efficiency NRIP1 depletion without detectable off-target editing. Implantation of such CRISPR-enhanced human or mouse brown-like adipocytes into high fat diet fed mice decreases adiposity and liver triglycerides while enhancing glucose tolerance compared to implantation with unmodified adipocytes. These findings advance a therapeutic strategy to improve metabolic homeostasis through CRISPR-based genetic enhancement of human adipocytes without exposing the recipient to immunogenic Cas9 or delivery vectors.
Association between metabolic syndrome and incidence of ocular motor nerve palsy

To assess the association between metabolic syndrome (MetS) and the development of third, fourth, and sixth cranial nerve palsy (CNP). Health checkup data of 4,067,842 individuals aged between 20 and 90Â years provided by the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) of South Korea between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2009, were analyzed. Participants were followed up to December 31, 2017. Hazard ratio (HR) and 95% confidence interval (CI) of CNP were estimated using Cox proportional hazards regression analysis after adjusting for potential confounders. Model 1 included only incident CNP as a time-varying covariate. Model 2 included model 1 and individual's age and sex. Model 3 included model 2, smoking status, alcohol consumption, and physical activity of individuals. We identified 5,835 incident CNP cases during the follow-up period (8.22"‰Â±"‰0.94Â years). Individuals with MetS (n"‰="‰851,004) showed an increased risk of CNP compared to individuals without MetS (n"‰="‰3,216,838) after adjustment (model 3: HR"‰="‰1.35, 95% CI 1.273"“1.434). CNP incidence was positively correlated with the number of MetS components (log-rank p"‰<"‰0.0001). The HR of CNP for males with MetS compared to males without MetS was higher than that of females with MetS compared to females without MetS (HR: 1.407, 95% CI 1.31"“1.51 in men and HR: 1.259, 95% CI 1.13"“1.40 in women, p for interaction"‰="‰0.0017). Our population-based large-scale cohort study suggests that MetS and its components might be risk factors for CNP development.
The association between gut microbiome affecting concomitant medication and the effectiveness of immunotherapy in patients with stage IV NSCLC

Several observational studies suggested that gut microbiome-affecting-medication impairs the effectiveness of immunotherapy in patients with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). We postulated that if the effectiveness of immunotherapy is affected by drug-related changes of the microbiome, a stronger association between the use of co-medication and overall survival (OS) will be observed in patients treated with immunotherapy as compared to patients treated with chemotherapy. In a retrospective matched cohort study, immunotherapy patients were matched (1:1) to patients treated with chemotherapy in the pre immunotherapy era. The association between the use of antibiotics, opioids, proton pump inhibitors, metformin and other antidiabetics on OS was assessed with multivariable cox-regression analyses. Interaction tests were applied to investigate whether the association differs between patients treated with immuno- or chemotherapy. A total of 442 patients were studied. The use of antibiotics was associated with worse OS (adjusted Hazard Ratio (aHR) 1.39, p"‰="‰0.02) independent of the type of therapy (chemotherapy or immunotherapy). The use of opioids was also associated with worse OS (aHR 1.33, p"‰="‰0.01). The other drugs studied showed no association with OS. Interaction term testing showed no effect modification by immuno- or chemotherapy for the association of antibiotics and opioids with OS. The use of antibiotics and opioids is similarly associated with worse outcomes in both chemotherapy and immunotherapy treated NSCLC patients. This suggests that the association is likely to be a consequence of confounding rather than disturbing the composition of the microbiome.
First-line osimertinib in elderly patients with epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated advanced non-small cell lung cancer: a retrospective multicenter study (HOT2002)

Osimertinib is a standard of care therapy for previously untreated epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer. However, limited data exist regarding the efficacy and safety of osimertinib as a first-line therapy for elderly patients aged 75Â years or older. To assess the potential clinical benefits of osimertinib in this population, this retrospective multi-institutional observational study included 132 patients with non-small cell lung cancer (age"‰â‰¥"‰75Â years), who received osimertinib as first-line treatment. The proportion of patients with 1-year progression-free survival was 65.8% (95% confidence interval 57.1"“73.5). The median progression-free survival was 19.4 (95% confidence interval 15.9"“23.9) months. The median overall survival was not reached (95% confidence interval 24.6"“not reached). The frequency of pneumonitis was 17.4%, with a grade 3 or higher rate of 9.1%. More than two-thirds of treatment discontinuations due to pneumonitis occurred within 3Â months of starting osimertinib, and the prognosis of patients with pneumonitis was unsatisfactory. Osimertinib is one of the effective first-line therapeutic options for patients aged 75Â years or older; however, special caution should be exercised due to the potential development of pneumonitis.
Monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance and COVID-19: a population-based cohort study

Multiple myeloma (MM) patients have increased risk of severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) when infected by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS), the precursor of MM has been associated with immune dysfunction which may lead to severe COVID-19. No systematic data have been published on COVID-19 in individuals with MGUS. We conducted a large population-based cohort study evaluating the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection and severe COVID-19 among individuals with MGUS. We included 75,422 Icelanders born before 1976, who had been screened for MGUS in the Iceland Screens Treats or Prevents Multiple Myeloma study (iStopMM). Data on SARS-CoV-2 testing and COVID-19 severity were acquired from the Icelandic COVID-19 Study Group. Using a test-negative study design, we included 32,047 iStopMM participants who had been tested for SARS-CoV-2, of whom 1754 had MGUS. Among these participants, 1100 participants, tested positive, 65 of whom had MGUS. Severe COVID-19 developed in 230 participants, including 16 with MGUS. MGUS was not associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection (Odds ratio (OR): 1.05; 95% confidence interval (CI): 0.81"“1.36; p"‰="‰0.72) or severe COVID-19 (OR: 0.99; 95%CI: 0.52"“1.91; p"‰="‰0.99). These findings indicate that MGUS does not affect the susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 or the severity of COVID-19.
Association between pulse pressure and progression of chronic kidney disease

The aim of this study was to investigate the association between pulse pressure (PP) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) progression among the general population in Japan. We conducted a population-based cohort study of the residents of Iki Island, Nagasaki, Japan, from 2008 to 2018. We identified 1042 participants who had CKD (estimated glomerular filtration rate(eGFR)"‰<"‰60Â mL/min/1.73 m2 or the presence of proteinuria) at baseline. Cox's proportional hazard model was used to evaluate the association between PP and progression of CKD. During a 4.66-year mean follow-up, there were 241 cases of CKD progression (incident rate: 49.8 per 1000 person-years). A significant increase existed in CKD progression per 10Â mmHg of PP elevation, even when adjusted for confounding factors [adjusted hazard ratio 1.17 (1.06"“1.29) p"‰<"‰0.001]. Similar results were obtained even after dividing PP into quartiles [Q2: 1.14 (0.74"“1.76), Q3: 1.35 (0.88"“2.06), Q4: 1.87 (1.23"“2.83) p"‰="‰0.003 for trend]. This trend did not change significantly irrespective of baseline systolic or diastolic blood pressures. PP remained a potential predictive marker, especially for eGFR decline. In conclusion, we found a significant association between PP and CKD progression. PP might be a potential predictive marker for CKD progression.
Emerging trends of therapy related myeloid neoplasms following modern cancer therapeutics in the United States

Clonal hematopoiesis (CH) is a risk factor for the development of therapy-related myelodysplastic syndromes (tMDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (tAML). Adoption of targeted-immunotherapeutics since 2011, may alter the risk of CH progression to tMDS/AML. To study this, we evaluated risk of tMDS and tAML in 667 588"‰â‰¥"‰1-year survivors of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), renal cell carcinoma (RCC), melanoma and multiple-myeloma (MM) diagnosed during: 2000"“2005, 2006"“2010 and 2011"“2016. The risk of tMDS increased significantly after NSCLC across all time periods (Ptrend"‰="‰0.002) while tAML risk decreased from 2006"“2010 to 2011"“2016, coinciding with increasing use of non-chemotherapeutic agents. tAML risk after RCC decreased (Ptrend"‰="‰0.007) whereas tMDS risk did not significantly change over time. After melanoma, tMDS and tAML risks were similar to the general population. tMDS and tAML risk after MM increased from the first to second time-period, however, only risk of tMDS decreased during last period. We report diverging trends in the risk of tAML and tMDS after adoption of modern cancer therapies for specific cancers. It is imperative to further explore impact of contemporary treatment strategies on clonal evolution. Modern treatments via their discrete mechanism of actions on pre-existing CH may alter the risk of subsequent tMDS and tAML.
Ultrasonographic assessment of renal perfusion in bitches with mammary carcinoma treated with long-term carprofen

The aim of this study was to evaluate renal hemodynamics, routine clinical and laboratory parameters used to estimate renal function, and clinical evolution during six months in bitches with mammary carcinomas that underwent mastectomy and were treated (TG) or not (CG) with carprofen for three months after surgery. Twenty-six bitches with mammary carcinoma were equally distributed into TG that received carprofen 4.4Â mg/kg/day for 90Â days and CG that did not receive anti-inflammatory medication. Renal artery Doppler flowmetry, contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) of renal parenchyma, haematological, biochemical and clinical analyses were obtained once a month. These data were compared between groups and time via analysis of variance (ANOVA) in a completely randomized design with repeated measures (P"‰<"‰0.05). On B-mode ultrasound, the area of the renal artery was greater (P"‰="‰0.0003) in the TG. Regarding laboratory findings, haematocrit and haemoglobin were similar in both groups, showing a significant and gradual increase after three months of treatment; MCV, MHC, and MCHC were increased (P"‰<"‰0.05) and lymphocyte and band counts decreased (P"‰<"‰0.05) in the TG. Regarding biochemical tests, ALT was the only parameter with a significant difference, being higher (P"‰="‰0.0272) in the treated group. It can be concluded that the use of carprofen for 90Â days causes minimal changes in renal perfusion, erythrocyte parameters and ALT activity, and reduces the proportion of blood inflammatory cells. Therefore, use of this medication can be carried out safely in patients who require auxiliary cancer treatment.
Structural and functional thalamocortical connectivity study in female fibromyalgia

Dysfunctional thalamocortical interactions have been suggested as putative mechanisms of ineffective pain modulation and also suggested as possible pathophysiology of fibromyalgia (FM). However, it remains unclear which specific thalamocortical networks are altered and whether it is related to abnormal pain perception in people with FM. Here, we conducted combined vertex-wise subcortical shape, cortical thickness, structural covariance, and resting-state functional connectivity analyses to address these questions. FM group exhibited a regional shape deflation of the left posterior thalamus encompassing the ventral posterior lateral and pulvinar nuclei. The structural covariance analysis showed that the extent of regional deflation of the left posterior thalamus was negatively covaried with the left inferior parietal cortical thickness in the FM group, whereas those two regions were positively covaried in the healthy controls. In functional connectivity analysis with the left posterior thalamus as a seed, FM group had less connectivity with the periaqueductal gray compared with healthy controls, but enhanced connectivity between the posterior thalamus and bilateral inferior parietal regions, associated with a lower electrical pain threshold at the hand dorsum (pain-free point). Overall, our findings showed the structural thalamic alteration interacts with the cortical regions in a functionally maladaptive direction, leading the FM brain more responsive to external stimuli and potentially contributing to pain amplification.
Notch signaling and natural killer cell infiltration in tumor tissues underlie medulloblastoma prognosis

Medulloblastoma is the most common embryonic brain tumor in children. We investigated a cohort of 52 Asian medulloblastoma patients aged between 0 and 19Â years old, who received surgical resections and post-resection treatments in the Taipei Medical University Hospital and the Taipei Veterans General Hospital. Genome-wide RNA sequencing was performed on fresh-frozen surgical tissues. These data were analyzed using the CIBERSORTx immune deconvolution software. Two external clinical and molecular datasets from United States (n"‰="‰62) and Canada (n"‰="‰763) were used to evaluate the transferability of the gene-signature scores across ethnic populations. The abundance of 13 genes, including DLL1, are significantly associated with overall survival (All Cox regression P"‰<"‰0.001). A gene-signature score was derived from the deep transcriptome, capable of indicating patients' subsequent tumor recurrence (Hazard Ratio [HR] 1.645, confidence interval [CI] 1.337"“2.025, P"‰<"‰0.001) and mortality (HR 2.720, CI 1.798"“4.112, P"‰<"‰0.001). After the adjustment of baseline clinical factors, the score remains indicative of recurrence-free survival (HR 1.604, CI 1.292"“1.992, P"‰<"‰0.001) and overall survival (HR 2.781, CI 1.762"“4.390, P"‰<"‰0.001). Patients stratified by this score manifest not only distinct prognosis but also different molecular characteristics: Notch signaling ligands and receptors are comparatively overexpressed in patients with poorer prognosis, while tumor infiltrating natural killer cells are more abundant in patients with better prognosis. Additionally, immunohistochemical staining showed the DLL1 protein, a major ligand in the Notch signaling pathway, and the NCAM1 protein, a representative biomarker of natural killer cells, are present in the surgical tissues of patients of four molecular subgroups, WNT, SHH, Group 3 and Group 4. NCAM1 RNA level is also positively associated with the mutation burden in tumor (P"‰="‰0.023). The gene-signature score is validated successfully in the Canadian cohort (P"‰="‰0.009) as well as its three molecular subgroups (SHH, Group 3 and Group 4; P"‰="‰0.047, 0.018 and 0.040 respectively). In conclusion, pediatric medullablastoma patients can be stratified by gene-signature scores with distinct prognosis and molecular characteristics. Ligands and receptors of the Notch signaling pathway are overexpressed in the patient stratum with poorer prognosis. Tumor infiltrating natural killer cells are more abundant in the patient stratum with better prognosis.
Centromere protein F promotes progression of hepatocellular carcinoma through ERK and cell cycle-associated pathways

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is one of the deadliest cancer types worldwide. The centromere proteins (CENPs) are critical for the mitosis-related protein complex and are involved in kinetochore assembly and spindle checkpoint signaling during mitosis. However, the clinical significance of CENPs in the recurrence and progression of HCC remains poorly understood. Here, we examined the expression of all CENPs and their association with recurrence and survival of HCC patients using the global gene expression profile dataset established in our laboratory. The effect of silencing CENPF on cell viability, migration, and epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) were detected using CCK-8, transwell, and western blot, respectively. RT-qPCR and western blot were performed to confirm the silencing of CENPF and the relationship between STAT5A and CENPF, while tumorigenesis was tested using the HCC Huh7 xenograft mouse model. Most of the CENPs is overexpressed in HCC, and overexpression of CENPF was significantly associated with the poor survival of HCC patients. CENPF promoted HCC cell lines migration and EMT progression. Knockdown CENPF inhibited cell growth activity against human HCC cells in vitro and xenograft tumors in vivo. Bioinformatics analysis revealed that CENPF genes are enriched in the cell cycle. Silencing CENPF arrested cell cycle at the G2/M phase and inhibited Cyclin B1 and Cyclin E1 expressions. Meanwhile, silencing CENPF prohibited phosphorylation of ERK and the expression of NEK2. Additionally, we found that STAT5A down-regulated CENPF expression and inhibited cancer cell growth viability. In conclusion, our data suggested that CENPF could be potentially developed into a theranostic biomarker to tackle HCC progression.
Intestinal microbiota modulation and improved growth in pigs with post-weaning antibiotic and ZnO supplementation but only subtle microbiota effects with Bacillus altitudinis

The objective was to evaluate the effect of dietary Bacillus altitudinis spore supplementation during day (D)0"“28 post-weaning (PW) and/or D29"“56 PW compared with antibiotic and zinc oxide (AB"‰+"‰ZnO) supplementation on pig growth and gut microbiota. Eighty piglets were selected at weaning and randomly assigned to one of five dietary treatments: (1) negative control (Con/Con); (2) probiotic spores from D29"“56 PW (Con/Pro); (3) probiotic spores from D0"“28 PW (Pro/Con); (4) probiotic spores from D0"“56 PW (Pro/Pro) and (5) AB"‰+"‰ZnO from D0"“28 PW. Overall, compared with the AB"‰+"‰ZnO group, the Pro/Con group had lower body weight, average daily gain and feed intake and the Pro/Pro group tended to have lower daily gain and feed intake. However, none of these parameters differed between any of the probiotic-treated groups and the Con/Con group. Overall, AB"‰+"‰ZnO-supplemented pigs had higher Bacteroidaceae and Prevotellaceae and lower Lactobacillaceae and Spirochaetaceae abundance compared to the Con/Con group, which may help to explain improvements in growth between D15"“28 PW. The butyrate-producing genera Agathobacter, Faecalibacterium and Roseburia were more abundant in the Pro/Con group compared with the Con/Con group on D35 PW. Thus, whilst supplementation with B. altitudinis did not enhance pig growth performance, it did have a subtle, albeit potentially beneficial, impact on the intestinal microbiota.
The impact of fine particulate matter (PM) on various beneficial functions of human endometrial stem cells through its key regulator SERPINB2

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Fine particulate matter (PM) has a small diameter but a large surface area; thus, it may have broad toxic effects that subsequently damage many tissues of the human body. Interestingly, many studies have suggested that the recent decline in female fertility could be associated with increased PM exposure. However, the precise mechanisms underlying the negative effects of PM exposure on female fertility are still a matter of debate. A previous study demonstrated that resident stem cell deficiency limits the cyclic regenerative capacity of the endometrium and subsequently increases the pregnancy failure rate. Therefore, we hypothesized that PM exposure induces endometrial tissue damage and subsequently reduces the pregnancy rate by inhibiting various beneficial functions of local endometrial stem cells. Consistent with our hypothesis, we showed for the first time that PM exposure significantly inhibits various beneficial functions of endometrial stem cells, such as their self-renewal, transdifferentiation, and migratory capacities, in vitro and in vivo through the PM target gene SERPINB2, which has recently been shown to be involved in multiple stem cell functions. In addition, the PM-induced inhibitory effects on the beneficial functions of endometrial stem cells were significantly diminished by SERPINB2 depletion. Our findings may facilitate the development of promising therapeutic strategies for improving reproductive outcomes in infertile women.
Genomics and transcriptomics landscapes associated to changes in insulin sensitivity in response to endurance exercise training

Despite good adherence to supervised endurance exercise training (EET), some individuals experience no or little improvement in peripheral insulin sensitivity. The genetic and molecular mechanisms underlying this phenomenon are currently not understood. By investigating genome-wide variants associated with baseline and exercise-induced changes (âˆ†) in insulin sensitivity index (Si) in healthy volunteers, we have identified novel candidate genes whose mouse knockouts phenotypes were consistent with a causative effect on Si. An integrative analysis of functional genomic and transcriptomic profiles suggests genetic variants have an aggregate effect on baseline Si and âˆ†Si, focused around cholinergic signalling, including downstream calcium and chemokine signalling. The identification of calcium regulated MEF2A transcription factor as the most statistically significant candidate driving the transcriptional signature associated to âˆ†Si further strengthens the relevance of calcium signalling in EET mediated Si response.
TERT genetic variability and telomere length as factors affecting survival and risk in acute myeloid leukaemia

Acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) is a neoplasm of immature myeloid cells characterized by various cytogenetic alterations. The present study showed that in addition to the FLT3-ITD and NPM1 mutation status, telomere length (TL) and telomerase reverse transcriptase (TERT) gene polymorphisms may affect risk and overall survival (OS) in AML. TL was longer in healthy controls than in AML patients and positively correlated with age in the patients, but not in healthy subjects. TL was found to be independently affected by the presence of the FLT3-ITD mutation. As for the TERT gene polymorphism, AML patients with the TERT rs2853669 CC genotype were characterized by significantly shorter OS than patients carrying the T allele. Another observation in our study is the difference in TL and OS in patients belonging to various risk stratification groups related to the FLT3-ITD and NPM1 mutation status. Patients with adverse risk classification (mutation in FLT3-ITD and lack of mutation in NPM1) presented with the shortest telomeres and significantly worse OS. In conclusion, OS of AML patients appears to be affected by TERT gene variability and TL in addition to other well-established factors such as age, WBC count, or FLT3-ITD and NPM1 mutation status.
Mapping the serum proteome to neurological diseases using whole genome sequencing

Despite the increasing global burden of neurological disorders, there is a lack of effective diagnostic and therapeutic biomarkers. Proteins are often dysregulated in disease and have a strong genetic component. Here, we carry out a protein quantitative trait locus analysis of 184 neurologically-relevant proteins, using whole genome sequencing data from two isolated population-based cohorts (N"‰="‰2893). In doing so, we elucidate the genetic landscape of the circulating proteome and its connection to neurological disorders. We detect 214 independently-associated variants for 107 proteins, the majority of which (76%) are cis-acting, including 114 variants that have not been previously identified. Using two-sample Mendelian randomisation, we identify causal associations between serum CD33 and Alzheimer's disease, GPNMB and Parkinson's disease, and MSR1 and schizophrenia, describing their clinical potential and highlighting drug repurposing opportunities.
KSHV transactivator-derived small peptide traps coactivators to attenuate MYC and inhibits leukemia and lymphoma cell growth

In herpesvirus replicating cells, host cell gene transcription is frequently down-regulated because important transcriptional apparatuses are appropriated by viral transcription factors. Here, we show a small peptide derived from the Kaposi's sarcoma-associated herpesvirus transactivator (K-Rta) sequence, which attenuates cellular MYC expression, reduces cell proliferation, and selectively kills cancer cell lines in both tissue culture and a xenograft tumor mouse model. Mechanistically, the peptide functions as a decoy to block the recruitment of coactivator complexes consisting of Nuclear receptor coactivator 2 (NCOA2), p300, and SWI/SNF proteins to the MYC promoter in primary effusion lymphoma cells. Thiol(SH)-linked alkylation for the metabolic sequencing of RNA (SLAM seq) with target-transcriptional analyses further confirm that the viral peptide directly attenuates MYC and MYC-target gene expression. This study thus provides a unique tool to control MYC activation, which may be used as a therapeutic payload to treat MYC-dependent diseases such as cancers and autoimmune diseases.
