This review of Christian Frei’s Space Tourists was originally published on the Doc Channel Blog on November 13, 2011. One of the reasons I became so interested in nonfiction films is the way cinema provides audiences with a kind of virtual tourism. This can be true for any kind of film, not just documentary, as even sci-fi and fantasy movies take us on trips to other worlds. But if you’re looking for a semblance of actual destinations, docs are the way to go. Unless, of course, the place is space, because I doubt any film can offer a viewer even a quasi experience of what it’s like to travel into the cosmos.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO