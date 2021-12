BAT is presently trading at $1.50. The Crypto market sees a massive decline. Trading digital assets come with some level of patience as assets might bleed out at a period making traders lose heavily. The entire market is seeing that phenomenon take over the sector as assets are bleeding heavily. Noticeably, the entire market cap had trickled down to $2.5 trillion from a region around $2.8 trillion some weeks ago. But despite the assets plummeting in value, Basic Attention Token (BAT) is presently going reverse. The bullish momentum registered by the digital asset has seen it hit a new all-time high of $1.81.

