Public Safety

The Town with the Highest Murder Rate in Every State

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cinlb_0d6lVoet00 The U.S. murder rate is at its highest level in nearly two and half decades. A total of 21,570 murders were committed nationwide in 2020, up nearly 30% from the previous year -- the largest annual increase on record.

The rash of deadly violence came during a tumultuous year in American history. The COVID-19 pandemic led to school closures and left millions of Americans out of work. The murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer rattled confidence in American law enforcement and sparked nationwide protests. Firearm sales soared, resulting in the proliferation of tens of millions of new guns. Here is a look at the states where gun sales are surging .

Some experts speculate that each of these factors likely played a role in the rising homicide rate. While it may be years before the precise causal factors are identified, the effects are being felt in communities across the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists homicide as a contributing factor in the historic 1.5-year decline in life expectancy in the U.S. last year -- trailing only COVID-19 and accidental deaths, like drug overdoses, in significance.

Currently, the national murder rate stands at 6.5 homicides for every 100,000 people. In many U.S. communities, however, murder rates are far higher than the national average. Using data from the FBI, 24/7 Wall St. identified the town with the most murders in each state. Towns are ranked on their murder rate -- the number of reported murders for every 100,000 people in 2020. We defined towns based on population thresholds, at least 2,500 people and less than 25,000 people. In Hawaii, there are no eligible towns with available crime data.

Though each of the towns on this list ranks as having the highest murder rate in its respective state, homicide rates in these places vary considerably, from 4.3 murders per 100,000 people to 236 per 100,000. Still, in every town on this list, homicide rates exceed the comparable rate across the state as a whole.

Despite the rise in homicide nationwide, murder is by far the least common form of violent crime, accounting for less than 2% of all criminal violence. Still, in most of the towns on this list, the overall violent crime rate exceeds the comparable rate across the state as a whole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oAaQG_0d6lVoet00

Alabama: Eufaula
> Murders per 100,000 people: 25.9 (Alabama: 9.6)
> Murders reported in 2020: 3 (Alabama: 471)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 821.2 (Alabama: 453.6)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 11,568 (Alabama: 4,921,532)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g8g2T_0d6lVoet00

Alaska: Kotzebue
> Murders per 100,000 people: 61.6 (Alaska: 6.7)
> Murders reported in 2020: 2 (Alaska: 49)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 677.1 (Alaska: 837.8)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 3,249 (Alaska: 731,158)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lBcCg_0d6lVoet00

Arizona: Clarkdale
> Murders per 100,000 people: 45.1 (Arizona: 6.9)
> Murders reported in 2020: 2 (Arizona: 513)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 135.3 (Arizona: 484.8)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 4,433 (Arizona: 7,421,401)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aNgKl_0d6lVoet00

Arkansas: Helena-West Helena
> Murders per 100,000 people: 138.8 (Arkansas: 10.6)
> Murders reported in 2020: 14 (Arkansas: 321)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,635.9 (Arkansas: 671.9)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 10,086 (Arkansas: 3,030,522)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YMBHP_0d6lVoet00

California: Artesia
> Murders per 100,000 people: 24.1 (California: 5.6)
> Murders reported in 2020: 4 (California: 2,203)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 301.0 (California: 442.0)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 16,610 (California: 39,368,078)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tw24V_0d6lVoet00

Colorado: Alamosa
> Murders per 100,000 people: 31.0 (Colorado: 5.1)
> Murders reported in 2020: 3 (Colorado: 294)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 755.0 (Colorado: 423.1)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 9,669 (Colorado: 5,807,719)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u348e_0d6lVoet00

Connecticut: Groton
> Murders per 100,000 people: 11.3 (Connecticut: 3.9)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Connecticut: 140)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 259.6 (Connecticut: 181.6)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 8,861 (Connecticut: 3,557,006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTH6x_0d6lVoet00

Delaware: Laurel
> Murders per 100,000 people: 22.6 (Delaware: 7.4)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Delaware: 73)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 880.2 (Delaware: 431.9)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 4,431 (Delaware: 986,809)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34JXeb_0d6lVoet00

Florida: Palatka
> Murders per 100,000 people: 57.5 (Florida: 5.9)
> Murders reported in 2020: 6 (Florida: 1,290)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 536.6 (Florida: 383.6)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 10,436 (Florida: 21,733,312)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YJ96j_0d6lVoet00

Georgia: College Park
> Murders per 100,000 people: 65.8 (Georgia: 8.8)
> Murders reported in 2020: 10 (Georgia: 943)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,756.1 (Georgia: 400.1)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 15,204 (Georgia: 10,710,017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28g4XZ_0d6lVoet00

Hawaii: No eligible towns
> Murders per 100,000 people: N/A (Hawaii: 2.9)
> Murders reported in 2020: N/A (Hawaii: 41)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: N/A (Hawaii: 254.2)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: N/A (Hawaii: 1,407,006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rf4MV_0d6lVoet00

Idaho: Bonners Ferry
> Murders per 100,000 people: 37.7 (Idaho: 2.2)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Idaho: 41)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 452.5 (Idaho: 242.6)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 2,652 (Idaho: 1,826,913)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bu2j7_0d6lVoet00

Illinois: Maywood
> Murders per 100,000 people: 69.4 (Illinois: 9.1)
> Murders reported in 2020: 16 (Illinois: 1,151)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 941.2 (Illinois: 425.9)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 23,055 (Illinois: 12,587,530)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=387n2E_0d6lVoet00

Indiana: Cumberland
> Murders per 100,000 people: 32.8 (Indiana: 7.5)
> Murders reported in 2020: 2 (Indiana: 505)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 278.8 (Indiana: 357.7)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 6,097 (Indiana: 6,754,953)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eYWtN_0d6lVoet00

Iowa: Fort Dodge
> Murders per 100,000 people: 21.0 (Iowa: 3.5)
> Murders reported in 2020: 5 (Iowa: 111)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 757.7 (Iowa: 303.5)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 23,755 (Iowa: 3,163,561)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gTOWU_0d6lVoet00

Kansas: Garnett
> Murders per 100,000 people: 31.1 (Kansas: 3.4)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Kansas: 100)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 310.9 (Kansas: 425.0)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 3,216 (Kansas: 2,913,805)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jkRh1_0d6lVoet00

Kentucky: Shively
> Murders per 100,000 people: 31.8 (Kentucky: 7.2)
> Murders reported in 2020: 5 (Kentucky: 323)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 495.7 (Kentucky: 259.1)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 15,735 (Kentucky: 4,477,251)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aIDia_0d6lVoet00

Louisiana: Bogalusa
> Murders per 100,000 people: 140.0 (Louisiana: 15.8)
> Murders reported in 2020: 16 (Louisiana: 734)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,689.0 (Louisiana: 639.4)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 11,427 (Louisiana: 4,645,318)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BqIjy_0d6lVoet00

Maine: Gardiner
> Murders per 100,000 people: 17.7 (Maine: 1.6)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Maine: 22)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 35.5 (Maine: 108.6)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 5,639 (Maine: 1,350,141)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Ymi3_0d6lVoet00

Maryland: Takoma Park
> Murders per 100,000 people: 11.2 (Maryland: 9.1)
> Murders reported in 2020: 2 (Maryland: 553)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 342.1 (Maryland: 399.9)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 17,831 (Maryland: 6,055,802)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17x06n_0d6lVoet00

Massachusetts: Dover
> Murders per 100,000 people: 16.2 (Massachusetts: 2.3)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Massachusetts: 160)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 97.2 (Massachusetts: 308.8)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 6,176 (Massachusetts: 6,893,574)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ade5r_0d6lVoet00

Michigan: Highland Park
> Murders per 100,000 people: 56.2 (Michigan: 7.6)
> Murders reported in 2020: 6 (Michigan: 754)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,919.5 (Michigan: 478.0)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 10,680 (Michigan: 9,966,555)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRim3_0d6lVoet00

Minnesota: Ely
> Murders per 100,000 people: 29.9 (Minnesota: 3.4)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Minnesota: 190)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 209.3 (Minnesota: 277.5)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 3,344 (Minnesota: 5,657,342)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wFpis_0d6lVoet00

Mississippi: Vicksburg
> Murders per 100,000 people: 51.4 (Mississippi: 10.6)
> Murders reported in 2020: 11 (Mississippi: 315)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 770.3 (Mississippi: 291.2)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 21,420 (Mississippi: 2,966,786)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jDxce_0d6lVoet00

Missouri: Vinita Park
> Murders per 100,000 people: 127.8 (Missouri: 11.8)
> Murders reported in 2020: 14 (Missouri: 723)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,461.1 (Missouri: 542.7)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 10,951 (Missouri: 6,151,548)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8ux0_0d6lVoet00

Montana: Wolf Point
> Murders per 100,000 people: 36.4 (Montana: 5.0)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Montana: 54)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,202.6 (Montana: 469.8)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 2,744 (Montana: 1,080,577)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BzdRf_0d6lVoet00

Nebraska: Nebraska City
> Murders per 100,000 people: 13.7 (Nebraska: 3.6)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Nebraska: 69)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 178.3 (Nebraska: 334.1)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 7,292 (Nebraska: 1,937,552)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fH2VW_0d6lVoet00

Nevada: Elko
> Murders per 100,000 people: 24.2 (Nevada: 5.7)
> Murders reported in 2020: 5 (Nevada: 180)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 478.3 (Nevada: 460.3)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 20,697 (Nevada: 3,138,259)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r25Ep_0d6lVoet00

New Hampshire: Wolfeboro
> Murders per 100,000 people: 15.5 (New Hampshire: 0.9)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (New Hampshire: 12)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 155.4 (New Hampshire: 146.4)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 6,433 (New Hampshire: 1,366,275)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SiAyx_0d6lVoet00

New Jersey: Salem
> Murders per 100,000 people: 236.0 (New Jersey: 3.7)
> Murders reported in 2020: 11 (New Jersey: 329)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 2,059.6 (New Jersey: 195.4)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 4,661 (New Jersey: 8,882,371)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yYm7L_0d6lVoet00

New Mexico: Gallup
> Murders per 100,000 people: 23.3 (New Mexico: 7.8)
> Murders reported in 2020: 5 (New Mexico: 164)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,775.4 (New Mexico: 778.3)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 21,460 (New Mexico: 2,106,319)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ym5IK_0d6lVoet00

New York: Little Falls
> Murders per 100,000 people: 21.7 (New York: 4.2)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (New York: 808)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 260.6 (New York: 363.8)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 4,604 (New York: 19,336,776)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14zkw8_0d6lVoet00

North Carolina: Henderson
> Murders per 100,000 people: 67.3 (North Carolina: 8.0)
> Murders reported in 2020: 10 (North Carolina: 852)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 2,038.9 (North Carolina: 419.3)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 14,861 (North Carolina: 10,600,823)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=482Wii_0d6lVoet00

North Dakota: Mandan
> Murders per 100,000 people: 4.3 (North Dakota: 4.2)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (North Dakota: 32)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 357.4 (North Dakota: 329.0)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 23,221 (North Dakota: 765,309)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BD5AN_0d6lVoet00

Ohio: Lockland
> Murders per 100,000 people: 58.1 (Ohio: 7.0)
> Murders reported in 2020: 2 (Ohio: 820)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 697.7 (Ohio: 308.8)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 3,440 (Ohio: 11,693,217)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eoDeQ_0d6lVoet00

Oklahoma: Mannford
> Murders per 100,000 people: 62.4 (Oklahoma: 7.4)
> Murders reported in 2020: 2 (Oklahoma: 296)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 187.1 (Oklahoma: 458.6)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 3,207 (Oklahoma: 3,980,783)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EckQI_0d6lVoet00

Oregon: Winston
> Murders per 100,000 people: 36.2 (Oregon: 2.9)
> Murders reported in 2020: 2 (Oregon: 125)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 235.2 (Oregon: 291.9)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 5,528 (Oregon: 4,241,507)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42KJOA_0d6lVoet00

Pennsylvania: Larksville
> Murders per 100,000 people: 22.9 (Pennsylvania: 7.9)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Pennsylvania: 1,009)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 22.9 (Pennsylvania: 389.5)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 4,376 (Pennsylvania: 12,783,254)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oc5Uj_0d6lVoet00

Rhode Island: Central Falls
> Murders per 100,000 people: 10.2 (Rhode Island: 3.0)
> Murders reported in 2020: 2 (Rhode Island: 32)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 455.7 (Rhode Island: 230.8)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 19,530 (Rhode Island: 1,057,125)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gi3oo_0d6lVoet00

South Carolina: Allendale
> Murders per 100,000 people: 104.5 (South Carolina: 10.5)
> Murders reported in 2020: 3 (South Carolina: 549)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 2,055.7 (South Carolina: 530.7)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 2,870 (South Carolina: 5,218,040)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aCrXZ_0d6lVoet00

South Dakota: Mitchell
> Murders per 100,000 people: 12.7 (South Dakota: 4.5)
> Murders reported in 2020: 2 (South Dakota: 40)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 464.2 (South Dakota: 501.4)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 15,726 (South Dakota: 892,717)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tDlWK_0d6lVoet00

Tennessee: Ripley
> Murders per 100,000 people: 65.1 (Tennessee: 9.6)
> Murders reported in 2020: 5 (Tennessee: 663)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,717.4 (Tennessee: 672.7)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 7,686 (Tennessee: 6,886,834)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1waAZJ_0d6lVoet00

Texas: San Saba
> Murders per 100,000 people: 126.4 (Texas: 6.6)
> Murders reported in 2020: 4 (Texas: 1,931)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 410.9 (Texas: 446.5)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 3,164 (Texas: 29,360,759)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x2XeH_0d6lVoet00

Utah: Moab
> Murders per 100,000 people: 37.3 (Utah: 3.1)
> Murders reported in 2020: 2 (Utah: 102)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 876.5 (Utah: 260.7)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 5,362 (Utah: 3,249,879)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V9GcB_0d6lVoet00

Vermont: Newport
> Murders per 100,000 people: 23.7 (Vermont: 2.2)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Vermont: 14)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 686.9 (Vermont: 173.4)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 4,222 (Vermont: 623,347)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EHJsX_0d6lVoet00

Virginia: Lebanon
> Murders per 100,000 people: 64.1 (Virginia: 6.1)
> Murders reported in 2020: 2 (Virginia: 524)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 96.2 (Virginia: 208.7)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 3,118 (Virginia: 8,590,563)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ECREs_0d6lVoet00

Washington: Fife
> Murders per 100,000 people: 38.8 (Washington: 3.9)
> Murders reported in 2020: 4 (Washington: 301)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,378.5 (Washington: 293.7)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 10,301 (Washington: 7,693,612)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03mvT1_0d6lVoet00

West Virginia: Madison
> Murders per 100,000 people: 38.0 (West Virginia: 6.6)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (West Virginia: 117)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 266.1 (West Virginia: 355.9)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 2,631 (West Virginia: 1,784,787)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wXzPo_0d6lVoet00

Wisconsin: Barron
> Murders per 100,000 people: 30.2 (Wisconsin: 5.3)
> Murders reported in 2020: 1 (Wisconsin: 308)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 211.6 (Wisconsin: 323.4)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 3,308 (Wisconsin: 5,832,655)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YCcEa_0d6lVoet00

Wyoming: Lander
> Murders per 100,000 people: 26.9 (Wyoming: 3.1)
> Murders reported in 2020: 2 (Wyoming: 18)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 26.9 (Wyoming: 234.2)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 7,441 (Wyoming: 582,328)

Methodology

To determine the town with the most murders in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed murder figures from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report. The rate of murders per 100,000 people was calculated using population data from the FBI.

We defined towns based on population thresholds -- having at least 2,500 people and less than 25,000 people -- using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Limited data was available in the 2020 UCR for areas in Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, though these places were not excluded from analysis.

Additional information on the violent crime rate and the population within the jurisdictions reporting figures to the FBI are also from the 2020 FBI UCR.

