NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals: Advancing Therapies For Viral, Neuropathic And Neurodegenerative Diseases

Genenta Science is developing hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Genenta Science S.p.A. (GNTA) is an Italy based clinical stage biotechnology company, spun-off in 2014 by the San Raffaele Institute of Milan, developing hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell (HSPC) gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The Company has developed a novel biologic platform that involves the delivery of immunomodulatory molecules directly into the tumor utilizing Tie2 Expressing Monocytes (TEMs), which have an affinity for and travel to tumors, as a “Trojan Horse” to counteract progression of cancer and to prevent relapsing tumors. The technology has potential to be used for the treatment of a broad variety of cancers as it is not target dependent. The Company seeks to raise approximately $35 million from an initial public offering (IPO) of its American Depositary Shares (ADSs).

CANCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO