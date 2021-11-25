ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Minkah Fitzpatrick status for Sunday's game revealed

By Stephen Samra about 7 hours
 7 days ago
Joe Sargent/Getty Images

He’s back. Minkah Fitzpatrick has been activated by the Steelers, returning to their defense at a paramount time for Pittsburgh.

“The Steelers have activated S Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Reserve/COVID-19 list,” tweeted ESPN’s Field Yates. “He’s now eligible to play on Sunday.”

The Steelers have felt the absence of Fitzpatrick since he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. To illustrate, the Steelers gave up a back-breaking touchdown pass to Mike Williams last Sunday — a blown coverage from the spot where Fitzpatrick would’ve been playing was the culprit.

Arguably one of the Steelers most important players, Fitzpatrick has transformed Pittsburgh’s defense along with T.J. Watt. Without him on the field, the unit is completely different — giving up points at a rough clip.

In an important game this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Minkah Fitzpatrick returns. That’s enough to get all of Pittsburgh fired up for Sunday.

Steelers Practice Report

Ahead of their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals this week, the Steelers have made their injury report available from Wednesday’s practice. A few key players did not participate in practice, including tight end Eric Ebron and defensive tackle Cam Heyward.

Did Not Practice – Steelers: CB Joe Haden (foot), OL Trai Turner (knee), OL J.C. Hassenauer (pectoral), TE Eric Ebron (knee), DT Cam Heyward (coaches decision)

Cam Heyward not participating in Wednesday’s practice was a coach’s decision. The 32-year-old veteran has 49 total tackles on the season, with 4.5 sacks and an interception.

Joe Haden, who missed Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, was another one who did not participate in practice. He has been dealing with a foot injury and was missed as the Steelers gave up 41 points.

Two key Pittsburgh offensive lineman were DNP as well in J.C. Hassenauer and Trai Turner.

Hassenauer, who left the game against the Chargers, is still not healthy enough to practice. Turner was likely given a veterans day off after returning to action on Sunday.

The final Steeler listed on the did not practice list was tight end, Eric Ebron. His knee injury is considered to be a serious one and he could miss a significant amount of time.

Limited Participation – Steelers: QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/right shoulder), LB T.J. Watt (hip/knee), DE Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin)

The most important and encouraging name on the limited participation section is linebacker T.J. Watt. The star pass rusher did not play against Los Angeles and his presence was severely felt.

Watt has 12.5 sacks on the season and three forced fumbles.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is fresh off returning from the COVID-19 list, still has other injuries to deal with as well. He was listed as limited with a pectoral and right shoulder injury.

Finally, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk returned to practice. He has been used in reserved roles but missed Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

