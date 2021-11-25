ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Baylor putting together extension for Dave Aranda

By Stephen Samra about 7 hours
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Dave Aranda may not be leaving Baylor for greener pastures. With many connecting him to job openings at LSU, USC and Florida, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports is reporting that Baylor is planning to extend Aranda.

“Source tells Yahoo Sports that Baylor plans to put together a contract extension for coach Dave Aranda in the upcoming weeks,” tweeted Thamel. “Aranda has made clear — below and otherwise — that he plans to stay at Baylor in this coaching cycle.”

Aranda has returned Baylor to relevance and more in just two seasons, a signature victory over Oklahoma punctuating the job he’s done. Evidently, the former LSU defensive coordinator believes the job isn’t done in Waco.

Earlier on Breaking The Huddle with Joel Klatt, Aranda affirmed his desire to stay with Baylor. As Thamel reports the news of a future extension, it’s evident that it wasn’t simply coach-speak for Baylor’s leader.

“I’ve been as open and honest as I can with the team,” stated Aranda. I love it here. This is where I want to be. The fit at Baylor is so strong.”

After reports surfaced that Dave Aranda was emerging as a serious candidate at schools like USC, Baylor is working quick to keep their coach. As you can see, the feeling is mutual — Aranda wants to build something special with the Bears.

Baylor eyeing Big 12 title game

Amid extension talks for Aranda, his Bears have a date at the Big 12 title game looming if things go their way this weekend. However, Aranda stated they aren’t looking too far ahead just yet.

“For us to take the next step, it’s to come out Saturday and be at our best, not with an eye toward what’s happening later in the day,” Aranda said.

There is still a chance that Baylor could reach the pinacle game, but first, the Bears need to beat Texas Tech. Then, Oklahoma State needs to beat the Sooners. That game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Getting quarterback Gerry Bohanon healthy enough to play versus Texas Tech is priority No. 1 this week. No matter what happens, Aranda has turned heads with his coaching ability this season.

