ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC State basketball opponent scouting report: Louisiana Tech

By Matt Carter about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PoX7G_0d6lUFvN00
Louisiana Tech is led by second-year freshman forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Photo by Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Louisiana Tech will play NC State basketball Saturday in PNC Arena in Raleigh at 2 p.m. The Bulldogs reached the semifinals of the 2021 NIT. Learn more about Louisiana Tech.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Box score: NC State basketball 104, Nebraska 100 (4 OT)

In a game that featured many emotion swings and dramatic moments, NC State basketball prevailed 104-100 in four overtimes over Nebraska Wednesday evening at PNC Arena in Raleigh as part of the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Wolfpack was led by a performance to remember from redshirt sophomore wing Dereon...
NEBRASKA STATE
On3.com

NC State basketball quick hits from 104-100 4OT win over Nebraska

Quick hits and notes from NC State basketball 104-100 four-overtime home win over Nebraska in front of a crowd of 11,562 fans at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Wednesday evening. After 60 minutes of basketball that featured 13 lead changes and 14 ties, it’s a challenge to single out one, but sophomore center Ebenezer Dowuona made a huge play at the end of third overtime to preserve the Pack’s chances for a fourth OT.
NEBRASKA STATE
On3.com

WolfpackerTV: NC State basketball postgame press conferences

NC State basketball improved to 6-1 on the season with a 104-100 four overtime win over Nebraska Wednesday evening at PNC Arena in Raleigh. After the game, head coach Kevin Keatts, redshirt sophomore wing Dereon Seabron and sophomore center Ebenezer Dowuona talked about the victory over the Cornhuskers. Watch their...
RALEIGH, NC
On3.com

In losing effort, Penn State defense holds down high-powered Miami

Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry was asked to assess the performance of his team’s defensive effort against Miami Wednesday night. Coming up short in a 63-58 loss to the Hurricanes at the Bryce Jordan Center, Shrewsberry glanced down. Stats already committed to memory, Shrewsberry offered a bottom-line analysis of his team’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge loss.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Basketball
Raleigh, NC
Sports
State
Louisiana State
City
Raleigh, NC
On3.com

Penn State commit Nick Singleton upgraded to five-star in On3 Consensus

Future Penn State running back Nick Singleton earned another prominent accolade on Wednesday. His high school career has been full of them over the years, breaking school and regional records. Now, the future Penn State Nittany Lion is considered a five-star player in the On3 Consensus, moving up 14 spots to No. 25 nationally. For perspective, the On3 Consensus currently has 32 players with a five-star rating.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Eli Brooks reacts to Michigan basketball's woes at North Carolina

Michigan basketball did not lose its third game of the season until March in 2020-21. To say that this year has been different would be an understatement. The Wolverines are 4-3 to start the year and are coming off of a 72-51 loss at North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The product has really looked put together, and most of the time it has looked downright sloppy.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana Tech#Nc State#Nit
On3.com

Ohio State staff makes in-home visit to 4-star safety Xavier Nwankpa

With the Early Signing Period approaching, the Ohio State coaching staff continues to make a push for one of its top targets in the 2022 class. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and secondary coach Matt Barnes visited Altoona (Iowa) Southeast Polk five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa Wednesday night. Head coaches are allowed to visit in-home once with recruits during the Contact Period, and Day took this opportunity to meet with Nwankpa as the Buckeyes battle Nwankpa’s home-state Iowa Hawkeyes for his commitment.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Virginia Tech wide receiver enters transfer portal

Virginia Tech wideout Tayvion Robinson has entered the transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of On3. Robinson is a big loss for Virginia Tech, as he has been a big contributor in his three years in Blacksburg. In total, the Virginia Beach native has 113 receptions for 1,555 yards and nine touchdowns. Of those numbers, 44 receptions, 559 yards and five touchdowns came in 2021. He led the team in both receptions and touchdowns this year, and he started every game.
BLACKSBURG, VA
On3.com

Daily briefing: On Georgia and close games, Oklahoma’s vacancy and the Heisman race

This is what Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have to worry about: They haven’t had to fight for survival in the fourth quarter. The Dawgs haven’t even trailed in the second half all season. I’ve been thinking that’s an asset, but what happens if they meet up with crunch time? Georgia is a 6.5-point favorite over an Alabama team that leaked oil throughout November. What the Crimson Tide has that the Bulldogs don’t, what they have proven in their struggle to win their past three SEC games, is no matter how dire the circumstances, they refuse to rattle. They refuse to lose. How will Georgia respond in a tight game?
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

FINAL: Kentucky WBB makes statement win over West Virginia, 83-60

On Wednesday night, Kentucky Women’s Basketball picked up their toughest win of the season, yet. More importantly, they did it in style. The No. 16 Wildcats (5-1) defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-2) 83-60 in front of the largest home crowd of the season. The win marks Kentucky’s fifth victory at Memorial Coliseum this year.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Rhyne Howard showcases Player of the Year potential against WVU

The word “potential” is funny when applied to a player such as Rhyne Howard. Over the last three-plus years now, members of the Big Blue Nation have watched Howard develop her game at a rapid pace. Howard won National Freshman of the Year then back-to-back SEC Player of the Year honors as a sophomore and junior. Now a senior, she’s chasing her first National Player of the Year award.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Will Anderson on his approach to preparing for multiple Georgia players at key positions

Alabama has their biggest challenge of the season on Saturday, but Tide fans can rest assured star linebacker Will Anderson has done his homework for the occasion. On Monday’s SEC Championship teleconference, Anderson spoke about preparing for different players at the same position when they play Georgia for an SEC title in Atlanta this weekend. First, he addressed questions on the offensive line.
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

No.1 2023 WR Zachariah Branch down to 4

Class of 2023 wide receiver Zachariah Branch of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman is down to four schools- USC, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Alabama. The 5-foot-9, 170 pounder is ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in the On3 Consensus Rankings, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average. Branch is ranked No. 16 nationally, and the top player in Nevada.
NFL
On3.com

Three takeaways from Penn State basketball's loss to Miami

The storyline was simple from Penn State basketball’s 63-58 defeat to Miami: In a game with tight margins, the Hurricanes got more chances. The Nittany Lions took five fewer shots than the visitors as they moved to 4-3 on the young season. Turnovers once again loomed large. Turnovers doom Nittany...
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy