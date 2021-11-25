NC State basketball opponent scouting report: Louisiana Tech

This is what Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have to worry about: They haven’t had to fight for survival in the fourth quarter. The Dawgs haven’t even trailed in the second half all season. I’ve been thinking that’s an asset, but what happens if they meet up with crunch time? Georgia is a 6.5-point favorite over an Alabama team that leaked oil throughout November. What the Crimson Tide has that the Bulldogs don’t, what they have proven in their struggle to win their past three SEC games, is no matter how dire the circumstances, they refuse to rattle. They refuse to lose. How will Georgia respond in a tight game?

