Tails of Iron Bloody Whiskers Update Now Available

Devastation Unleashed is now available in Rust: Console Edition, and comes packed with a Tech Tree, aim assist adjustments, bigger maps, and more. Double Eleven has announced that Devastation Unleashed is the first of many planned content updates for Rust: Console Edition, and it’s now available for all users. The biggest feature implemented with this update — aside from the new 3km maps — is the introduction of the Tech Tree. Now instead of spending scrap to purchase randomly tiered blueprints, you can spend your scrap to construct a workbench, which will then unlock the Tier 1 Tech Tree. The aim of the Tech Tree is to give players more variety and choice to the blueprint system, bringing it more in line with the core Rust experience. Be warned, though, that a mandatory blueprint wipe has gone out so that the workbench could be added.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO