The United States strongly condemns the violent crackdown by security forces against peaceful protesters on November 17, which resulted in at least 15 deaths and scores of injuries. We express our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. This follows several other instances of violence against peaceful protesters since the military seized power on October 25. We call for those responsible for human rights abuses and violations, including the excessive use of force against peaceful protesters, to be held accountable.

PROTESTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO