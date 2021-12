SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we have reached the busiest travel day of the year we are tracking another dry and comfortable day ahead for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures this afternoon will reach into the low to mid-70s along with increasing cloud cover ahead of the cold front. That cold front will roll through during the morning hours on your Thanksgiving bringing rain early and cooler temperatures later in the day. Temperatures will bottom out on Black Friday with highs that will only get into the upper 50s across the region. As for the weekend and into next week temperatures will slowly rise until we potentially return to the low 70s as we get ready to kick off December.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 8 DAYS AGO