Thankful at Thanksgiving, even if it’s cliché to say

There are choices we make, and waking up after a challenging night makes it harder to start the day off right. However, I choose the make he best of the day and share positive vibes with the people around me. Does that mean I am always optimistic? Of course not,...
Happy Thanksgiving! I’m grateful for all the pet parents and animal enthusiasts who help us everyday support the underdog ! It’s the simple gifts and sincere people and pets that bring the most joy in my life every day. The following list contains all the treats that I’m truly thankful for, even in this dog-eat-dog world. Woof –woof!
This year, as the pandemic continues to ravage the population of the world, we here in the United States have also suffered losses, added stress and much upheaval of our daily lives. Last year I wanted to deliver meals here in Teller County, but was unable to do so. This...
We’re now hours from the feast that is designed historically for a time of giving thanks. Homes will have the designated cooks scurrying around the prep table in the kitchen making sure the turkey is in the oven, and the oven hot, the dressings are cooking, Aunt Betty brought the homemade pies, cousins Steve and Jennifer brought the vegetables and relish plate and the in-laws bring...well, you get the idea.
This year marks the four hundredth anniversary of the first Thanksgiving celebrated by the Pilgrims and their Wampanoag allies in 1621. Tragically, nearly half of the Pilgrims had died by famine and disease during their first year. However, they had been met by native Americans such as Samoset and Squanto who miraculously spoke English and taught the Pilgrims how to survive in the New World. That fall the Pilgrims, despite all the hardships, found much to praise God for and they were joined by Chief Massasoit and his ninety braves came who feasted and celebrated for three days with the fifty or so surviving Pilgrims.
This Thanksgiving my wife Lindsey and I got to celebrate with our family back home in West Michigan. We’ve lived in other states for the past seven years for my job and unfortunately couldn't make it back. I’ve looked back on this Thanksgiving and have three things I’m very thankful...
It’s the dawn of Thanksgiving week, that time when we pause to stuff ourselves with rich, fatty food, watch way too much football and, oh, yeah, give thanks for everything we have. So here goes. Thanks. For nothing. I mean it — what is there to be thankful for? The...
When my son was only 4 months old, I was hospitalized with a life-threatening condition that left me unable to care for him for several months. My husband, my mom and dad, family and friends, dropped everything to help care for my infant son and our home. Surgery left me...
From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once wrote about my experience falling in love with a married man. It’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something I choose not to feel shame for anymore, especially after all these years.
I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to help create the visual language and style for HBO’s Insecure. From the beginning, I felt strongly that this show deserved a look and feel beyond a traditional comedy. The show is so specific, and its complicated relationships and grounded characters made me a fan in season one, before I even thought about joining the team. In my interview to take over the cinematography beginning in season two, I figured I’d be very frank about what I would want to do, and then if I didn’t get the job, at least it would...
Travis Bickle, Michael Corleone, and Daniel Plainview all represent a dark part of ourselves. They are also understandable, complicated characters. Oftentimes they dip their toes in evil affairs. But regardless they represent a deep part of our humanity.
At its height, Film can be like a beautiful piece of music that brings a tear to your eye, even though you might not understand why; it can make you laugh at the most absurd things we see in ourselves; it can change a life here and there.
I grew up on Indian reservations. The first schools I attended were tribal schools. I learned...
Along with roasting a traditional small turkey, I’m so happy I cooked an extra turkey breast in the slowcooker for my family last week. Don’t let the name of this adapted Taste of Home recipe scare you — my 2-year-old granddaughter even loved it!. Substitute any favorite canned or cooked...
SNAP! The Thanksgiving turkey leftovers may not even be consumed by now, yet Thanksgiving is past and the next season is upon us. The first Sunday of Advent fell on Nov. 28, which heralds in the Christmas season for many of us. Those four Sundays leading up to Christmas when we ponder love, hope, joy, peace and then Christmas day itself, when the focus is light.
I would like to tell you about Ernie Imhoff and the lessons he offered with the life he lived. I’ll start with this one: You can be the boss and still be a friend. A lot of people, maybe most, will disagree with that, and for good reason: Friendships complicate the boss/employee relationship with potential conflicts. It’s not for everyone — and, in the gig economy, who has time? But, in a ...
Hello readers! Please accept my apologies for another week without a Name to a Face article. This has been a very active little town this past week, and I am so blessed and honored to be a part of all of it. Since this is the week of Thanksgiving, I...
Thanksgiving last year. It stills feels like a piece of dry turkey stuck somewhere near my heart. Up front, know it isn’t all THAT bad. No one dies. A dog doesn’t get sick and a beautiful century-old tree doesn’t uproot for no reason at all. But it added enormous worry,...
Comments / 0